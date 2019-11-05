WIND POINT — A man who routinely doesn’t have enough hours in the day between running his Red Onion Restaurant and building outstanding Prairie School boys soccer teams is not your typical successful coach.
Let’s face it. Coaches who win championships in large quantities usually have huge egos.
Oakland, who is taking his sixth Prairie team to the state tournament Thursday since becoming coach in 2006, has no ego to speak of. In fact, the word “ego” and Oakland aren’t even on speaking terms.
“As you know, I don’t really like spotlight on any individual players, and that certainly includes me,” the 44-year-old Oakland said. “Always deflect toward team first.”
Case in point? In the WIAA program for the state tournament, which will be held Thursday through Saturday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, only Oakland’s career record is not listed among Division 4 coaches. How can a record, however illustrious it is, be included when the coach has not clue what it is?
“I honestly have no idea,” he said. “I’ve been coaching a long time now and I’ve been fortunate enough to have a lot of good teams. But I just don’t care about that stuff.
“If you’re coaching to build up numbers like that, what the hell are you doing that for? What’s the point of coaching? That’s not what it’s about at all.”
Getting back to that tournament program, there are statistics listed for Prairie’s players, but it was probably akin to pulling teeth for Oakland to provide that information. After all, he doesn’t keep statistics and had to pull something together for the sake of that program.
All that concerns Oakland is that the top-seeded Hawks, who haven’t lost since its season opener, are playing as one. And he will expect them to play as one in Thursday’s 11 a.m. semifinal against Lake Mills (14-8-3).
The program says Jason Frosch, who has missed the last five games with an injury, is the leading scorer with 21 goals, but Oakland will tell you this team isn’t about Frosch.
Nor is it about Nicholas Hawkins, Luis Garduno, Max Yde, Caden Holum,, Franseco Quattrone, Daniel Dreifuerst, Devin Stoltenberg or any of the others who have helped the Hawks to a 16-1-5 record this season.
It’s about the Prairie Hawks and nothing else.
“It says a lot about Corey and the program he runs,” said Hartland Lake Country Lutheran coach Bill Wiedel, a longtime friend of Oakland’s. “It’s not about the self-accolades, the honors and things like that.
“It’s about a quality soccer program that is well organized and has good skill and very good soccer intelligence.”
His players certainly have comfortably settled in on the bus that Oakland drives. There are no egos to speak of. The bottom line is to win and the Hawks, which finished the regular season ranked second among Division 4 teams by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, do that with almost automated regularity.
And when things don’t go well, Oakland keeps an even keel. Take the sectional tournament, when the Hawks struggled offensively in a victory on penalty kicks over St. Catherine’s and in a 3-0 win over Brookfield Academy one day later.
During halftime of each of those games, Oakland never raised his voice. After the Hawks had been held scoreless during the first half against St. Catherine’s, he informed his players that they had just played their poorest 45 minutes of the season. But then he calmly continued with strategy for a better performance in the second half.
The Hawks did respond, but they were never at their best in the sectional tournament, especially without Frosch. And yet, they were planning another trip to the state tournament when everything was said and done.
“He makes us work hard and that’s his main principle,” said Garduno, a senior midfielder. “He’s not only about soccer. He’s about preparing us for life after, too. I really think it’s great that he’s giving us good morals.
“Not everything is about ourselves, but for the team.”
Oakland, who led the Hawks to state championships in 2010, ‘11, ‘14 and ‘17 (he also won titles as the Prairie girls coach in 2016 and ‘19), will try to maintain his record of never losing a state semifinal.
Prairie will be favored against fourth-seeded Lake Mills, but Oakland-coached teams don’t take any opponent for granted. The L-Cats feature a dominant player in junior forward John Wilke (32 goals, 12 assists) and Prairie players are expecting a battle.
In the most recent matchup between the two schools — Oct. 26, 2017 in a sectional semifinal — Prairie won 3-0.
“They’re a real good team,” said Hawkins, a senior forward. “When we played them, they had a real good senior center back, who is obviously gone now, but they were definitely organized in the back line. And they also had a freshman striker who looked real good and he had a lot of potential.
“Based on what I’ve heard from other players and online, he’s looking real good this year. So I think he’s a big possible threat.”
The winner between Prairie and Lake Mills advances to the state championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday. The other semifinal matches No. 2 Sturgeon Bay (20-4-1) and No. 3 Northland Pines (15-3-4).
Prairie edged Sturgeon Bay 1-0 in the the 2017 state championship game on a goal by Garduno at 2:09. Sturgeon Bay is formidable again with the one-two punch Eli Dietzel (31 goals, five assists) and Owen Stevenson (22 goals, three assists).
Northland Pines is led by Liam Oas (22 goals, 10 assists).
But an already strong Prairie team will be fortified all the more by Frosch, who said he expects to play in the tournament.
“The doctor told me I should take it light, take it easy, but I think my body’s ready,” Frosch said. “I’m at 100 percent. I feel I can play as hard as I was.”
Oakland actually did single out Frosch during the sectional tournament, but there was a reason for that.
“Before the game on Saturday when we played Brookfield Academy,” Hawkins said, “when we were in a circle, coach said, ‘Let’s not just play for each other, let’s play for the senior who could possibly be out there next week.’
“That just really gave us inspiration because he really deserves a spot in the state final.”
That’s what Prairie soccer under Oakland is all about.
