Why you shouldn't ride your snowmobile on the highway: 'It’s a very good way to get yourself killed'

Several people atop snowmobiles were caught on video last weekend as they sped past other vehicles on snow-covered Interstate 41 near Kenosha. And last Sunday a 42-year-old Franksville man was injured when the snowmobile he was driving on Highway H in Caledonia hit an SUV head-on.
Darren Slotty, a member of the Racine County Alliance of Snowmobile Clubs, said people should not ride snowmobiles on the interstate “for the same reason you shouldn’t drive your riding lawnmower on the interstate.”
It’s illegal to drive a snowmobile on any public road, unless the driver is at a designated trail crossing. And even then snowmobiles should yield to all other vehicles.
“It’s a very good way to get yourself killed,” Slotty said of riding on the road, especially the interstate. “You’re talking about slippery surfaces on which there’s 18-wheelers, cars, snow plows and they might not even see you, hear you.”
Racine resident Logan Price pulled out of a friends’ driveway and onto Highway H Sunday when he said that a fast-moving snowmobile driven by Scott Matthews swerved in front of his SUV, hitting it head-on. Matthews was thrown from the snowmobile and suffered a compound fracture to his left leg, according to an accident report from Caledonia Police; initial reports indicated he had broken both legs.
Matthews was transported to Ascension Southeast Wisconsin in Franklin for treatment. He was issued citations for operating a snowmobile on a highway and careless operation of a snowmobile.
Slotty said that this sort of behavior was not only dangerous for the person doing it, but also might influence others to “one-up” the last person and post their own stunt to social media. He added that this sort of behavior bothers him because it gives a bad name to the rest of the snowmobiling community most of whom, he said, would not think of doing something so irresponsible.
“We have to fight for every single foot of trail we have,” he said.
Slotty said that any member of local law enforcement who sees a snowmobiler driving on a road will likely give them a ticket.
Side of the road
Although snowmobilers should not drive on public roadways, they are allowed to drive in the right of way beside the road to get to an official snowmobile trail. Many times that right of way will be marked.
Beyond not riding on roads, Slotty said that another important safety tip is not to ride on a lake unless the rider knows that it’s sufficiently frozen.
“That’s a huge expense to get your machine out and your machine is most likely ruined,” he said. “And to boot some people don’t ever get out and they drown, kill themselves in the process of going through the lake and never come up.”
Riders should also stick to the official trails. Just because there’s an open field somewhere, that does not mean it’s OK to ride on it.
“Going on someone else’s land is trespassing and if the sheriff sees you do it, he will give you a ticket for doing that,” Slotty said.
He also advises people not to try to ride on the trails unless they’re open.
“Stay on the trail, obey the law, don’t do anything stupid,” Slotty said.
Learn more
The Racine County Alliance of Snowmobile clubs includes the nine Racine County clubs and the one club in Milwaukee County. Slotty explained that it’s the county voice that reports to the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs, which is involved with legislation advocacy.
The Alliance is also active in the community and hosts annual safety courses each fall so that locals born after 1985 and who are 12 and older can get their certificates to snowmobile on official trails.
The individual clubs create the official snowmobile trails in their part of the county.
Visit racinecountytrails.com for a map of trails in the county and conditions, or call 262-554-0133.