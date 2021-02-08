Why you shouldn't ride your snowmobile on the highway: 'It’s a very good way to get yourself killed'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That’s a huge expense to get your machine out and your machine is most likely ruined,” he said. “And to boot some people don’t ever get out and they drown, kill themselves in the process of going through the lake and never come up.”

Riders should also stick to the official trails. Just because there’s an open field somewhere, that does not mean it’s OK to ride on it.

“Going on someone else’s land is trespassing and if the sheriff sees you do it, he will give you a ticket for doing that,” Slotty said.

He also advises people not to try to ride on the trails unless they’re open.

“Stay on the trail, obey the law, don’t do anything stupid,” Slotty said.

The Racine County Alliance of Snowmobile clubs includes the nine Racine County clubs and the one club in Milwaukee County. Slotty explained that it’s the county voice that reports to the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs, which is involved with legislation advocacy.

The Alliance is also active in the community and hosts annual safety courses each fall so that locals born after 1985 and who are 12 and older can get their certificates to snowmobile on official trails.