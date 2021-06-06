Why would this man aim to walk 25 miles from Racine to Burlington? Here's why

RACINE — If you are going to do something, you might as well do it for a good cause.
This was Norgie Metzinger’s philosophy when he decided one spring day in May that he was going to walk from Racine to Burlington, a distance of about 25 miles, for a good cause.
The good cause was BeLEAF/Sexual Assault Services.
Metzinger put up a note on social media announcing the walk. Additionally, he declared his intention to donate $1 for every mile he walked and asked if others would match his donation.
He thought his adventure could make a couple of hundred dollars and bring some awareness to the work being done by BeLEAF.
However, the walk did not turn out quite as he thought.
Norgie takes a walk
Like many people, Metzinger struggled during the pandemic — primarily with the isolation.
During a normal year, he would be busy with his volunteer work at the Racine Theatre Guild, one of the activities that kept him grounded.
As everything started closing down due to the pandemic, he watched as the season the company had planned slowed and then stopped.
“When that got taken away, and then the ability to go anywhere got taken away, I felt very desperate to do something,” Metzinger said.
Not being too much into TV, he said he decided to go for a walk.
He explained when he was young, people just seemed to spend more time outside: “We’re slaves to our phones and devices.”
So he began to walk. At first, he walked short distances, a mile or so, until it had become a habit.
“Not only was I walking after work every day, but during my breaks at work I was going on a walk,” he said.
One weekend, he got ambitious.
“I thought, you know what, I’m going to walk to Kenosha, just to see what it’s like,” he said.
Then he began to walk to Kenosha every weekend, walking just a little bit further into the county each time.
“As the days and weeks went by, I noticed that there were benefits from walking, mainly I felt more focused, I was sharper, and the walks helped with mental clarity,” he said. “And then I started noticing the physical benefits, the weight loss, and just being in better shape, and having more energy.”
When winter set in, Metzinger was no longer able to walk, and that familiar melancholy feeling set in.
“And then I thought, ‘How do I get myself out of this funk? — by doing the thing that got me out of the funk in the first place: walking.”
Almost as soon as the snow started melting, Metzinger was walking again.
It was not long before he walked all the way through Kenosha County to the Illinois border.
“It isn’t necessarily a triumph by any measure, but on a personal level, it was the longest walk in one direction since I started this adventure of walking,” he said.
Burlington
Metzinger knew people connected to BeLEAF and was aware of the work the organization was doing in the community to assist survivors of sexual assault.
This was when he decided the good that came from walking might benefit more than just himself.
Having decided that walking to Burlington was the next logical step, he also decided to donate $1 to BeLEAF for every mile he walked. Through social media, he asked others if they would donate.
Soon the pledges rolled in until the amount was more than $1,000, way more than Metzinger said he could have anticipated.
“It sort of snowballed in a 36-hour period from in my brain to, okay, we’re actually doing this,” he said, laughing at the memory.
He left his house one Saturday in May at 8:45 a.m. Different apps on his phone calculated the walk from Racine to Burlington, down Highway 11, would take 8 hours.
But Metzinger knew that he was a fast walker and estimated that he could do it in 6 to 7 hours.
Normally, when Metzinger walks, he said he tries to decompress from work and think about things that make him happy, like his family. He also listens to music as he goes.
The walk to Burlington was a bit different due to the rural nature of the road. He decided to pay special attention to what was happening around him and not get too deep into thought.
Trouble
Although Metzinger works for the Department of Corrections now, in his younger days he worked as a mailman.
So when he hit mile 22 or 23 on his walk to Burlington, and he began to feel off, he sensed it was heat exhaustion, which he’d experienced before.
He had fluids and snacks, and had rested in Union Grove, but his body was sending the message that something was very wrong.
He knew heat exhaustion can be very serious, so he enacted his contingency plan and called a friend who was on standby.
Metzinger found shelter in a park while he waited for his ride. He said his body cramped painfully as he said his name over and over again, and spelled it out repeatedly, trying to keep his mind focused.
His friend arrive and took him immediately to Burlington Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.
“The staff at Burlington Aurora hospital was exceptional,” he said, “I’ve never had better care at the hospital.”
After a couple of days, he was released.
Humanity
So Metzinger did not quite reach his goal of walking to Burlington — this time.
His other goal, of raising money and awareness for BeLEAF, was met. He was surprised by the generosity of people he knew, people he knew but had not heard from in a long time, the strangers who gave to the cause, and the two people who tracked him down in Union Grove on his break and donated personally.
He noted some of the problems in the world, the divisions due to politics, yet so many came together to support him on his walk and gave generously to the cause.
“It feels good to know that maybe the cynics are wrong about people in general,” he said. “A city is only as strong as its people and boy, did people show their strength.”