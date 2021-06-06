Why would this man aim to walk 25 miles from Racine to Burlington? Here's why

But Metzinger knew that he was a fast walker and estimated that he could do it in 6 to 7 hours.

Normally, when Metzinger walks, he said he tries to decompress from work and think about things that make him happy, like his family. He also listens to music as he goes.

The walk to Burlington was a bit different due to the rural nature of the road. He decided to pay special attention to what was happening around him and not get too deep into thought.

Trouble

Although Metzinger works for the Department of Corrections now, in his younger days he worked as a mailman.

So when he hit mile 22 or 23 on his walk to Burlington, and he began to feel off, he sensed it was heat exhaustion, which he’d experienced before.

He had fluids and snacks, and had rested in Union Grove, but his body was sending the message that something was very wrong.

He knew heat exhaustion can be very serious, so he enacted his contingency plan and called a friend who was on standby.

Metzinger found shelter in a park while he waited for his ride. He said his body cramped painfully as he said his name over and over again, and spelled it out repeatedly, trying to keep his mind focused.