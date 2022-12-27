Why were state math scores particularly affected by the pandemic?

RACINE — It was disheartening when only three students typed “done.”

Kristen Althoff, Horlick High School math instructor, was teaching a virtual lesson and asked her high school class to work on a problem and respond when they finished. Twenty-one of the 24 students who signed on at the start of the lesson did not reply.

Remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic posed numerous challenges, and that seems to be especially true for math.

For the Racine Unified School District, math scores were particularly affected in 2020-21, when most instruction occurred virtually. Scores slightly rebounded in 2021-22 but are still not up to pre-pandemic levels, according to report cards the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released last month.

Racine-area teachers are trying to help students make up for lost work while also staying on track with grade-level math instruction, a difficult balance.

“It feels like this is the first year that we’re probably getting back to what you might consider normal,” said Kelly Llanas, RUSD math coach. “We’re still going to teach you what you need to know for your grade level, but we know we have some gaps and things that you probably didn’t get.”

Math challenges

In 2018-19, 52.8% of RUSD’s 16,515 students were below basic in math, according to the state DPI. The tests were not administered in 2019-20 because of the pandemic. In 2020-21, 64.4% of RUSD students were below basic in math, and that figure was 63% in 2021-22.

In RUSD, 23 out of 24 schools saw math scores decline from 2018-19 to 2020-21. (Data was not available for Goodland Montessori Elementary in 2018-19.) Twenty-two schools saw math scores decline from 2018-19 to 2021-22.

In 2018-19, 51.7% of Siena Catholic Schools’ 1,528 students were below basic in math. In 2020-21, 57.3% of Siena students were below basic in math. That figure was 53.8% in 2021-22.

Area educators say math scores have been slow to recover for several reasons. Virtual learning eliminated hands-on work between students and teachers, which is particularly crucial for young students.

Math is also a subject that requires repetition to improve, and it was easier to fall out of practice during remote learning. Falling behind in one area makes it more difficult to catch up, because math builds on itself as lessons move forward.

“Seeing things more frequently in math makes a huge difference,” said Althoff, who is the Horlick math department chair.

Virtual learning posed logistical challenges unique to math as well. It is more difficult to show one’s work online as opposed to with a pencil and paper. Althoff sometimes had students take a photo of their work and send it to her because that was easier than trying to read it on a screen.

Students are also much less likely to do math in their free time.

“An adult will still read their kid a bedtime story during COVID,” Althoff said. “They won’t sit down and be like, ‘Let’s do fractions together.’”

Returning to in-person learning

Most students returned to in-person classes in spring 2021. When that happened, math teachers had a better sense of what students knew. In some cases, students had not learned as much as instructors thought during virtual learning, since siblings or parents were helping them with work.

Because of that, teachers now can more closely gauge students’ understanding before moving on, and they sometimes repeat a lesson.

“It’s OK to slow things down,” said Michelle Ceman, a third-grade teacher at Julian Thomas Elementary. “If the kids need to redo it, they need to redo it.”

Returning to in-person learning was chaotic and nerve-racking, which made it tougher to learn. Attendance and mental health challenges caused or made worse by the pandemic remain areas of concern. Everyone had to adjust to the social setting of school, and younger students needed to review basic skills like how to write an equation from left to right.

“There was an unease for a little while that I think has finally gone away this year,” Althoff said.

Since resuming in-person learning, Althoff has tried to keep kids engaged any way she can, such as talking about the “Hunger Games” trilogy when discussing functions.

“It’s really trying to figure out other ways to get (students) connected, because otherwise you’re going to be out of luck getting them where they need to be,” Althoff said.

Ceman said she includes at least one video with every math lesson in an effort to keep students’ attention.

“Anything that can engage them for an extended period of time is golden,” Ceman said.

‘We still have a lot of struggling mathematicians’

The state issues annual report cards grading schools and school districts on a scale of 0 to 100 and one stars to five stars. Three stars means schools met expectations. The report cards grade schools on many areas, including how students performed on state tests on math and English language arts.

Most school districts, about 270, were given the same star rating they received last year, while 24 improved, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. About 84% of Wisconsin public schools met or exceeded expectations for the 2021-22 school year.

In 2021-22, Racine Unified had a score of 50.5 and met few expectations, a two-star rating. That is slightly down from 2020-21, when RUSD had a score of 53.2.

Janell Decker, RUSD deputy chief academic officer, said 5% growth each year is ideal for RUSD. For now, the school district is focused on identifying issues and helping students make incremental improvements while recovering from the pandemic.

“This year is the best year that we’ve seen in a few years, but there are definitely lingering effects for more students than we saw pre-pandemic,” Decker said.

Much work remains, but Decker believes there was progress.

“We still have a lot of struggling mathematicians on our hands,” Decker said. “My first reaction was pleased to see that the strategies that we put in place … really did make a difference.”

Strategies included hiring two district math interventionists to assist teachers. Llanas is one of them. She mainly works with teachers in elementary schools and appreciates helping them do their best to reach students, an ongoing process.

“It’s enjoyable to go into classrooms where I get to see teachers really reaching kids,” Llanas said. “Are we at 100% with that? Nope, we’re not, and so we’re trying to work at supporting the people who need that support.”

Succeeding, but never done

Siena Catholic Schools of Racine had a score of 65.8 and met expectations in 2021-22, a three-star rating. That is a small uptick from 2020-21, when the district had a score of 65.3 and met expectations.

Siena President Brenda White was pleased but not satisfied with those figures.

“Despite everything we had to go through in a couple of really turbulent years in education, we’ve come out still making progress,” White said. “It wasn’t as much as we would’ve maybe hoped for, but it was growth, and we were thrilled to see that.”

Siena addressed gaps caused by the pandemic in several ways, including summer school, hiring a district math interventionist and hiring additional counselors to help students’ mental health.

“There’s no one silver bullet to improve math or reading scores,” White said. “You have to come at it from so many different angles.”

What the data can’t measure The state report cards are an important indicator for schools, but they are only one measure. State results “can’t measure how hard we work to educate the whole child,” Siena President Brenda White said. “Academic growth is super important, but so is social, emotional and spiritual growth.” Kristen Althoff, Horlick's math department chair, said state figures don’t always show progress. For example, if a high school freshman went from a fourth-grade math level to an eighth-grade math level, the student is still considered below basic despite making incredible strides. “There is often improvement that doesn’t show up, and that can be disheartening for the students, it can be disheartening for us, but we see individual little victories throughout that don’t always get displayed,” Althoff said. “For as rough as the scores have been … I don’t think we always celebrate as well as we should. We have some really amazing students.”

‘Still have so much to do’

White said the pandemic was uniquely difficult for students, staff and families. The worst of it is over, but much work remains to get math scores back up to par.

“We still have so much to do on the road ahead,” White said.

Decker agreed: “We have a long, long way to go,” she said. “Our goal is just to keep moving forward and incrementally getting better and better every year.”

