Why two Waterford restaurants were transparent about employees' positive COVID-19 tests

WATERFORD — Two Waterford restaurants have closed temporarily after an employee at each restaurant tested positive for COVID-19.
Both restaurants — Spanky’s Sports Bar and Grill, 485 S. Jefferson St., and Doc’s on the Fox, 232 N. Milwaukee St. — are also being transparent with customers about what happened, hoping to keep everyone safe.
On their respective Facebook pages, both Spanky’s and Doc’s posted messages for customers, each informing the public that an employee had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that each restaurant would be closed for the time being.
“We decided to go public with an announcement because we felt it was the right thing to do. We have nothing to hide,” Matt Allen, owner of Spanky’s, said in a text to The Journal Times.
At the same time, Allen said it was still a “tough” decision to shut down, even if it’s only for a few days.
“We have over 30 employees and many of them rely on them income from this job to feed their families and pay their bills,” Allen said. “We also provide a service to our community and taking that away, even for a short period of time, is a difficult decision. But we also are concerned about the health of our staff and our customers and ultimately we felt that shutting down and getting the word out was the right thing to do.”
Neither restaurant is required to close due to the positive case, but both chose to do so.
Doc’s acted fast when it found out about the confirmed case of a part-time employee.
Jon Klepp, the restaurant’s general manager, said in an email he found out about the positive test Monday morning. The restaurant then immediately shut down so staff could start “thoroughly cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting our entire facility. The health and safety of our employees and customers are of paramount importance.”
Klepp said that he doesn’t know yet when the restaurant will reopen, but that it will keep its customers updated through Facebook.
Spanky’s plans to reopen on Friday, since the part-time employee there who tested positive had not worked there since the Fourth of July weekend, allowing for a two-week waiting period since that individual has been in the building. Before reopening, the entire facility will be sprayed/fogged with an “ultra pure chlorine dioxide solution” courtesy of Wisconsin-based ORIN Technologies.
“This process will be done on every surface and space in Spanky’s. It is an extremely effective way of sanitizing. We are also in the process of purchasing the equipment to do this process regularly, adding another layer to our daily cleaning regiment,” Allen said.
Customer support
The response both restaurants received for deciding to close has been mostly positive, in spite of the often divisive nature of coronavirus-related news, with some still believing the virus that has killed more than 135,235 Americans and 826 people in Wisconsin to be a “hoax.”
“The response has been mostly positive from our announcement and we anticipated that it would be. In today’s social climate, you are not going to make everyone happy, but what you can do is honest and factual. If that offends people, then it offends people — we have no control over that. We will continue to do what we do,” Allen said.
Even if it protects lives, closing doesn’t help the small businesses that are already facing tough times. Demand for restaurant food has plummeted in the midst of the coronavirus, according to data from the online restaurant-reservation service OpenTable. Nationwide, according to software analytics company Womply, the average restaurant was making 2%-7% more in 2020 than it did last year prior to the pandemic hitting. By mid-March, revenue was 30% less than the year prior and falling.
On Monday in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all indoor restaurants and bars were ordered to close statewide as case counts continue to rise in that state. But that’s unlikely to happen here, as May’s Wisconsin Supreme Court decision left Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services functionally unable to issue statewide orders due to the coronavirus.
“Obviously, this is a difficult time for small businesses, especially the bars and restaurants in our area and across the country,” Allen said. “We are all walking the daily tightrope trying to balance between keeping our businesses running and staff employed, turning a profit, providing a service and keeping everyone safe. I pray and hope for simpler times to come.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.