Why two Waterford restaurants were transparent about employees' positive COVID-19 tests

At the same time, Allen said it was still a “tough” decision to shut down, even if it’s only for a few days.

“We have over 30 employees and many of them rely on them income from this job to feed their families and pay their bills,” Allen said. “We also provide a service to our community and taking that away, even for a short period of time, is a difficult decision. But we also are concerned about the health of our staff and our customers and ultimately we felt that shutting down and getting the word out was the right thing to do.”

Neither restaurant is required to close due to the positive case, but both chose to do so.

Doc’s acted fast when it found out about the confirmed case of a part-time employee.

Jon Klepp, the restaurant’s general manager, said in an email he found out about the positive test Monday morning. The restaurant then immediately shut down so staff could start “thoroughly cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting our entire facility. The health and safety of our employees and customers are of paramount importance.”

Klepp said that he doesn’t know yet when the restaurant will reopen, but that it will keep its customers updated through Facebook.