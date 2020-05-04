You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Why this Racine man runs 5Ks inside his apartment. And not on a treadmill.
0 comments
top story

Why this Racine man runs 5Ks inside his apartment. And not on a treadmill.

Running indoors

Brandon Behnke runs laps through his Downtown Racine apartment to stay in shape while cooped up due to COVID-19 and unfavorable weather.

 Photo courtesy of Cathi Behnke

RACINE — Brandon Behnke has been running 14 miles every week. It’s arguably the best way to stay in shape, and it breaks up the monotony of Netflix and working from home.

But, until the last few days, the weather this year hasn’t been suitable for a non-avid runner like Behnke to get outside. So he’s just run around his apartment. Behnke has only been consistently running since last fall but has peaked with runs of five kilometers (or 3.1 miles) and 4.5 miles.

He runs in a sort of figure-eight in his Downtown apartment: a loop around the kitchen island then a loop around the living room and back again.

“I’ve started enjoying it. I was actually surprised,” he said, despite having to awkwardly take short strides through the apartment and trying not to make too much noise.

Behnke is far from the only one changing his exercise regimen amid COVID-19, which has led to the closures of all gyms across the state and many others worldwide.

Elisha Nochomovitz, a French man, reportedly ran a full marathon (26.2 miles, or 50 kilometers) running back and forth across his balcony when France’s lockdown went into effect in mid-March.

“I wanted to bring something playful to the containment,” Nochomovitz told a French news outlet.

Others have done similarly long runs while cooped up in Iowa, China and Australia.

Patrick Flynn

Flynn

It is normal for runners to stay committed to running even in the face of a global crisis, said Patrick Flynn, the owner of Racine-based 5kEvents.org.

“People want to stay engaged and stay focused and stay healthy. And this is the way to do that,” Flynn said.

While all of his company’s events have been canceled, Flynn has helped runners stay connected with remote running events, also known as virtual runs.

5Kevents already had the infrastructure to do that. With the normal events, like Downtown Racine’s St. Pat’s Day 5K or Burlington’s Chocoholic 5K, there’s an online option for someone to run at a separate location and log their runs online using the RunGo app to certify their times. It lets friends who might be living states away compete with one another. Now, it helps them test one another when they can’t see each other in person.

“Most runners need someone else to keep them accountable. That’s where this comes in,” he said. “It’s keeping everybody engaged.”

Every week, 5kEvents has been hosting an online “COVID-19.5K,” a series of 5K remote runs available worldwide. More than 750 total entrants in the run have been made so far, with more than 100 people logging runs in one week during April. And the top finishers still receive medals, although they are delivered via mail rather than on a podium.

“We really want people to get out physically and run routes. We encourage people to run solo,” he said. “Even myself, we’ve been doing this (5kEvents.org) since 2012. I always tell people: ‘I run events, I don’t run in them’ … During this pandemic I started running again.”

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News