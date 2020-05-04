Why this Racine man runs 5Ks inside his apartment. And not on a treadmill.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — Brandon Behnke has been running 14 miles every week. It’s arguably the best way to stay in shape, and it breaks up the monotony of Netflix and working from home.

But, until the last few days, the weather this year hasn’t been suitable for a non-avid runner like Behnke to get outside. So he’s just run around his apartment. Behnke has only been consistently running since last fall but has peaked with runs of five kilometers (or 3.1 miles) and 4.5 miles.

He runs in a sort of figure-eight in his Downtown apartment: a loop around the kitchen island then a loop around the living room and back again.

“I’ve started enjoying it. I was actually surprised,” he said, despite having to awkwardly take short strides through the apartment and trying not to make too much noise.

Behnke is far from the only one changing his exercise regimen amid COVID-19, which has led to the closures of all gyms across the state and many others worldwide.

Elisha Nochomovitz, a French man, reportedly ran a full marathon (26.2 miles, or 50 kilometers) running back and forth across his balcony when France’s lockdown went into effect in mid-March.