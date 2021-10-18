 Skip to main content
Why this Racine area business is letting its employees become owners
Why this Racine area business is letting its employees become owners

Consulting with customers

Jacqueline Sieracki consults with customers inside Carpetland, 6051 Regency West Drive, on Monday.

 Diana Panuncial

RACINE — Carpetland is now owned by its employees in a new trust plan.

The company announced earlier this month it had switched to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan, or an ESOP. The ESOP will apply to Carpetland USA Milwaukee’s locations at 6051 Regency West Drive, Racine and in Kenosha, Pewaukee, West Allis, Germantown and Burlington.

An ESOP is a qualified retirement plan that can be used a business transition tool and as an employee ownership vehicle, according to ESOP Partners. An ESOP buys, holds and sells company stock, which provides employees a retirement plan benefit and additional form of compensation.

There are about 7,000 ESOPs in the U.S., covering 13.5 million employees, according to ESOP Partners. A Rutgers University study in 2000 showed that ESOP-owned companies had about 2.3% higher sales, employment growth and growth in sales per employee.

Since the beginning

Ken Ropp sorts through carpet samples on Monday. Ropp has been a salesman at Carpetland in Racine since 1995, one of four employees who have worked at Carpetland since it opened that same year.

In an ESOP, employees are beneficiaries, meaning they are employee owners; the entire value of Carpetland USA Milwaukee, based in Sturtevant, will be distributed to its employee owners over time. Each year employees are with the company, they’ll receive shares of Carpetland stock.

“It’s very unselfish,” said Ken Ropp, a salesman at Carpetland Racine since it first opened in 1995. “You don’t find that (generosity) anywhere else.”

Dave Brown, president of Carpetland USA Milwaukee, said he and Vice President Emery Vamos were looking at “an exit strategy” to eventually step aside.

Brown and Vamos had a few options; they could switch ownership to a family member, sell to an outside party or consider an ESOP. They decided to pursue an ESOP.

Carpetland USA raises $60,000 for area charities, including Racine YMCA, SAFE Passage

“The big thing that we wanted to do is, we wanted to maintain Carpetland the way it is now,” Brown said. “And the only reason we got to the point we are right now is because of great employees.

“We really wanted to make sure we kept the ‘familiness’ of our company. We like the way the way we grew, and we wanted to continue to do that.”

Carpetland USA President Dave Brown

Brown

Ryan Olstinske, a salesman at Carpetland since 2008, said the ESOP will be a big motivator for the staff. “It’s huge for employees. It doesn’t matter what position you are, it benefits everyone. It makes you want to do better for everyone around you.”

The ESOP “makes you feel like you have a personal stake in the company, and you work better as a team,” said Ropp.

Growth despite pandemic

Brown and Vamos will remain at the company for the next five to 10 years as the company adapts to the ESOP.

“We plan on growing by 50% over the next 10 years,” Brown said. “What we’re gonna do over the next (few) years, is really make sure we have the right people in place to make sure the company can continue on in the direction we want it to.

Brown’s future goals for Carpetland include moving further north, possibly expanding into the West Bend area with a new store and warehouse. In another five years, Carpetland is planning to open three locations in Madison.

Carpetland

Carpetland, which opened in 1995 in Racine, is located at 6051 Regency West Drive. 

“I don’t see why we can’t get there,” Brown said.

The company has flourished despite the pandemic; 2020 was the company’s best year ever, Brown said.

The company’s growth is split between commercial profits and retail profits, with the commercial side (restaurants, stores, etc.) dipping by 6% but the retail side (for remodeling and renovations of homes) increased by about 40% during peak pandemic.

The shift to being employee-owned will only stimulate that growth.

“We’re going in the right direction … now they’re not my employees. They’re my partners,” Brown said.

