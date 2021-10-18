Why this Racine area business is letting its employees become owners

Dave Brown, president of Carpetland USA Milwaukee, said he and Vice President Emery Vamos were looking at “an exit strategy” to eventually step aside.

Brown and Vamos had a few options; they could switch ownership to a family member, sell to an outside party or consider an ESOP. They decided to pursue an ESOP.

“The big thing that we wanted to do is, we wanted to maintain Carpetland the way it is now,” Brown said. “And the only reason we got to the point we are right now is because of great employees.

“We really wanted to make sure we kept the ‘familiness’ of our company. We like the way the way we grew, and we wanted to continue to do that.”

Ryan Olstinske, a salesman at Carpetland since 2008, said the ESOP will be a big motivator for the staff. “It’s huge for employees. It doesn’t matter what position you are, it benefits everyone. It makes you want to do better for everyone around you.”

The ESOP “makes you feel like you have a personal stake in the company, and you work better as a team,” said Ropp.

Growth despite pandemic

Brown and Vamos will remain at the company for the next five to 10 years as the company adapts to the ESOP.