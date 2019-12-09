Why the 2020 Census is important: Public event scheduled for Wednesday

RACINE COUNTY — A new decade is upon us, and with that comes the significant job of the Census Bureau: Counting everyone in the United States.

It may seem like a menial task. But the amount of federal funding received by states is based on census data.

MT Boyle, senior manager of special projects for Racine County, is leading the county’s Complete County Committee to make sure that as many people are accounted for as possible.

Boyle said that in 2016, Wisconsin received $12.6 billion in federal funding for 55 programs, including school lunches, special education, Medicaid, children’s health insurance, Pell grants and other economic assistance programs.

“We know that each person counted in Wisconsin equals approximately $13,000 in federal funding,” Boyle said. “Racine County is depending on every person to be counted so our community receives the resources we need.”

While it may seem easy to count everyone in the county, children ages 0 to 5 are among the segment of the population accounted for least in the census.