Why the 2020 Census is important: Public event scheduled for Wednesday

RACINE COUNTY — A new decade is upon us, and with that comes the significant job of the Census Bureau: Counting everyone in the United States.
It may seem like a menial task. But the amount of federal funding received by states is based on census data.
MT Boyle, senior manager of special projects for Racine County, is leading the county’s Complete County Committee to make sure that as many people are accounted for as possible.
Boyle said that in 2016, Wisconsin received $12.6 billion in federal funding for 55 programs, including school lunches, special education, Medicaid, children’s health insurance, Pell grants and other economic assistance programs.
“We know that each person counted in Wisconsin equals approximately $13,000 in federal funding,” Boyle said. “Racine County is depending on every person to be counted so our community receives the resources we need.”
While it may seem easy to count everyone in the county, children ages 0 to 5 are among the segment of the population accounted for least in the census.
“New moms, single moms, or families don’t realize their babies should be included when they fill out the census forms,” Boyle said. “Children this age may be staying with immediate family members, foster parents, or unrelated families and these people don’t realize that these kids should be included as part of the household when they fill out the census.”
Along with making sure people in Racine County are counted, Boyle said her committee is educating residents on what they need to count everyone in their household.
“Racine County Complete Count Committee’s role is to increase awareness and motivate residents to respond to the 2020 Census,” Boyle said.
“The committee will consist of trusted voices and local leaders from historically undercounted communities to make sure we are reaching everyone in the community.”
Event this week
On Wednesday, the committee is hosting a “Community Kick-Off” event on the 2020 Census from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Racine Campus of Gateway Technical College, 1001 S. Main St., Racine Building, Great Lakes Room 116.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Racine Mayor Cory Mason are scheduled to attend the event.
Boyle said those who attend the event can learn more about what the census is, why it’s important and how to participate.
Boyle added the Census Bureau plan to have a table with information on open field and clerical jobs, and screenings and background checks will occur through the winter with jobs starting in spring of 2020.
On March 12, an online portal and phone lines will be available for people to complete their household census, Boyle said.
“Homes in historically undercounted areas will receive a paper form at this time. The deadline to complete is April 1, which is Census Day,” Boyle said. “If homes have not responded by May 1, the Census Bureau will send their staff to your home to complete the survey.”
The Complete Count Committee does not conduct the census.
