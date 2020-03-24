Why 'Safer at Home' is being ordered when Wisconsin still has fewer than 500 cases

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm explained Tuesday why the Safer at Home order is being made, even though Wisconsin had fewer than 500 confirmed cases as of Tuesday afternoon.
Palm said that, without social distancing and Safer at Home and COVID-19 being able to spread unchecked, state data models show that 22,000 Wisconsinites would have COVID-19 by April 8.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the state had 457 confirmed cases.
Dr. Ryan Westergaard, an infectious disease expert with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said Tuesday that as much as 20% of those who have COVID-19 are being hospitalized in the state; an increase up from Westergaard's 10% estimate, which he shared Monday.
Westergaard noted that, if Safer at Home is strictly followed and is effective, then it will likely appear to be a "tremendous overreaction" in retrospect, "because that’s going to mean the virus, the epidemic did not get too far out of control."
Wisconsin has fewer than 11,100 hospital beds in total, according to the American Hospital Directory. So, if around 2,000 people needed to be hospitalized from COVID-19 alone, many if not most hospitals in the state would be overwhelmed with that many new patients at once.
Racine County's two primary hospitals, Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine and Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, have 263 and 55 beds, respectively.
That's what happened in Italy and in parts of China, and what New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo fears will happen in his state.
New York State has more than 21,600 cases, followed by 2,800 in New Jersey, the most in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Wisconsin also is not alone in this. Illinois has already issued a similar "Shelter at Home" order, as have several other states, including California and New York.
Here's what Palm said during a livestreamed Tuesday press conference:
“This decision (to sign the Safer at Home order) was not made lightly, but it has become necessary to stem the tide of COVID-19. It was made by listening to the advice of our public health experts. And it is abundantly clear that you are safer at home.
"I’ve heard some people question: 'Why we are doing this when there are only 457 cases and five deaths in a state as large as Wisconsin?'
"Our state benefits from the experience of others who have come before us in this pandemic. Our experts are comparing our data to the Wuhan and Italy experiences to predict what is likely to happen here in Wisconsin. And if we continue on our current path without implementing Stay at Home to Flatten the Curve, the models show us that we would likely have 22,000 Wisconsinites who are positive for COVID-19 by April 8, and an estimated 440 to 1,500 deaths. This means thousands of Wisconsinites would need hospitalization, and we would exceed our current hospital bed capacity.”
Palm continued: “Keeping our health care system from becoming overwhelmed is our No. 1 priority. Remember, there are no medications or vaccines to protect us from this contagious virus. The only tool we have is physical separation from each other … We have to stop this virus from spreading any further.”
She concluded: "There will be a day when you can go back to work, your kids can go back to school, we can shop, go to the movies, and do all of the things that make our lives richer."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.