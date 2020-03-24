Why 'Safer at Home' is being ordered when Wisconsin still has fewer than 500 cases

Racine County's two primary hospitals, Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine and Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, have 263 and 55 beds, respectively.

That's what happened in Italy and in parts of China, and what New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo fears will happen in his state.

New York State has more than 21,600 cases, followed by 2,800 in New Jersey, the most in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Wisconsin also is not alone in this. Illinois has already issued a similar "Shelter at Home" order, as have several other states, including California and New York.

Here's what Palm said during a livestreamed Tuesday press conference:

“This decision (to sign the Safer at Home order) was not made lightly, but it has become necessary to stem the tide of COVID-19. It was made by listening to the advice of our public health experts. And it is abundantly clear that you are safer at home.

"I’ve heard some people question: 'Why we are doing this when there are only 457 cases and five deaths in a state as large as Wisconsin?'