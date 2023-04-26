If you watch one of the top shows in the U.S. on Netflix right now, you may hear a familiar city’s name.

“The Night Agent,” which has a Racine connection, is an action, conspiracy thriller program about an FBI agent who monitors an emergency phone line.

He answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.

The series launched on March 23 and is based on the book by the same name, written by Matthew Quirk. The show was filmed in Vancouver.

“The Night Agent” debuted in the top position of Nielsen’s streaming rankings for March 20-26.

Viewers watched the thriller for 2.6 billion minutes in its first four days of availability, which according to Nielsen, makes it the 38th most watched streaming title in a measurement since 2020.

It's been renewed for a second season.

Shiann Daniel, a Racine resident who graduated from Horlick High School in 2014, said she noticed a buzz on Facebook from locals watching “The Night Agent.”

She also saw the show was in the Top 10 Netflix shows in the U.S. so she decided she might as well watch it.

“It keeps you on your toes. There’s a lot of twists and turns. It’s just full of action,” Daniel said. “A lot of shows and movies start off really slow, but this one was just action right from the beginning.”

The connection

At the end of the first episode, Ellen, played by Eve Harlow, and Dale, played by Phoenix Raei, take a trip to Racine. They are traveling with a baby in tow and stop at a home Ellen claims to have lived in.

The couple speaks to the current homeowner, Denise, played by Bronwen Smith, and they’re invited in.

Dale then executes Denise.

A radio news segment ending the scene announces a baby was abducted from Regency Mall — the baby that Ellen and Dale had been carrying.

Quirk said the scene surprised him.

“That scene was exciting for me when I first read the pilot and watched the show, because it was the first surprise (of many) that wasn’t in the book,” Quirk wrote in an email.

Real-life radio personalities Pam Jahnke and Stephanie Hoff of the Mid-West Farm Report additionally get a mention in a “news segment” opening the scene.

The Racine crime is also referenced in episode 7.

Another Wisconsin connection is that the house in “Racine” was the house of the show’s U.S. Vice President Ashley Redfield character, who lived there when he was the governor of Wisconsin before becoming VP.

John Cotter, who grew up in Racine and is a 1980 Horlick graduate, said when he heard Racine mentioned on “The Night Agent,” he "was freaking out.

"I was by myself and it was late," Cotter said. "I went back and watched the last 10 minutes again, and I was like, ‘What? Did they really just say Racine and Regency Mall and all that other stuff?’”

He told his wife and family because he thought it was pretty cool — noted it was the first time he’d heard his hometown in a movie or TV show.

“It’s not like Milwaukee or anything,” he said.

Why Racine?

Creator and showrunner Shawn Ryan said the Racine scene was something he came up with.

Ryan was born and raised in Rockford, Illinois, and spent his childhood playing soccer and hockey.

He often traveled to cities and towns in Wisconsin, including Kenosha, Racine, Beloit, Janesville and Waukesha, for his games.

Ryan now lives in Los Angeles.

He said every time returns, it’s impossible to not drive past his childhood home, where he lived from age 5 to 19.

Ryan said he always wondered what would happen if he knocked on the door — if the current homeowners would let him in.

“I’m kind of confronted with it a lot,” he said. “I wish I could go in and see how it compares to my memory growing up.”

Midwestern people are hospitable and pretty nice, Ryan said, and may be willing to accommodate strangers.

“I guess I wanted to use Midwestern kindness against them,” he said, laughing.

Ryan said he’s always tried to bring his Midwestern sensibilities to his shows.

He noted that Rockford was a great place to grow up and enjoyed traveling to Wisconsin for all of those games.

“I’m very fond of those memories,” Ryan said.

He had mentioned Rockford in a couple of his other shows, so he wanted to do something different with Racine.

“I wanted something in Wisconsin that felt not too small, not too big, something that felt homey,” Ryan said. “I just wanted a place that felt … a name that people would’ve heard of. A homey little town in Wisconsin with nice people in it.”

As for including Regency Mall, he simply searched for a mall in the area.

Viewers may notice “Racine” is pronounced in two different ways on the show: RAY-cine and Ruh-CINE. Locals will know that is consistent with a local debate of how to pronounce the city’s name.

Ryan had always pronounced the city Ruh-CINE, but an actress was pronouncing it RAY-cine, so Ryan tweeted out a question on his Twitter page, asking users to weigh in how they pronounce the name.

No clear conclusion one way or the other was reached, so Ryan decided to have both pronunciations.

Ryan also said he spent a lot of time trying to find an appropriate street for that scene.

He was the “expert,” and looked for a street and homes in Vancouver that felt “Midwesty.”

“The street reminded me of some of the streets that I knew in Rockford,” Ryan said.

Daniel said once she saw the first episode, she couldn’t stop. She binge-watched the whole thing.

Part of that was because of the action-packed nature of the show, the other part was the Racine mention.

“It was surprising, because I feel like for it to be mentioned on the show that everyone’s watching, that’s really popular, it was crazy,” she said. “Racine doesn’t get noticed often.”