Why not Racine? Other Wisconsin communities have distributed thousands of N95 masks

Kenosha County is in the process of distributing 440,000 N95 masks.

Within one week earlier this month, Milwaukee distributed 1 million of the masks.

Likewise, Madison and Dane County have distributed hundreds of thousands of the masks, believed to be exponentially more effective at preventing the spread of disease than surgical and cloth masks, this month.

Racine County has not been able to do that. The allotment of masks the city and county have received from the state have only been enough to ensure there's enough for first responders, not for the rest of the public.

This week, the City of Racine Public Health Department requested KN95 masks from the state. Its request was rejected.

However, "it was not the intent of (the City of Racine) Public Health Department to distribute either N95 or KN95 face masks in large quantities," Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the city's public health administrator, said in an email Friday. "The concern is with the continued surge of COVID-19 cases, the accessibility of community partners such as health care, first responders, and assisted living/care facilities in securing face masks for their personnel."

Similarly, the "Racine County Emergency Management received approximately 32,000 N95 masks which are being distributed to local law enforcement, fire, and health department personnel," Andrew Goetz, spokesman for Racine County, said in an email.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services did not provide an answer Friday or Saturday as to why Madison, Milwaukee and Kenosha were chosen for the larger allotments. "We expect to share more information about masks and distribution next week," a DHS spokesperson said in a statement Friday.

One of the issues with distributing N95 masks en masse is that, unlike cloth and surgical masks, there is no universal size that fits everybody well, Bowersox noted.

The City of Racine did not disclose how many surgical masks it would be receiving from the state this week, but did say that it learned Friday its most recent full request for masks "will not be met" by the state. The City of Racine Public Health Department "ordered quantities to supplement potential shortages for health care, first responders, and PHD," Bowersox said. "Since early last year, the City PHD supplied each fire station with surgical masks for public distribution. They have a good supply still available."

Bowersox continued: "Surgical-grade face masks have been available at City of Racine Fire Stations for over a year, where anyone can walk up and receive up to five free masks."

What has changed?

Research has increasingly shown that cloth masks, while still preferable to being unmasked in terms of preventing the spread of infections, are inferior to surgical masks and N95 masks in spreading the virus.

“Our main message continues to be that any mask is better than no mask,” Kristen Nordlund, a spokesperson for the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a statement.

Health experts suggest stepping up protection against the highly contagious omicron variant with stronger masks such as N95s or KN95s.

Previously, the CDC had said N95 masks should be reserved for health care workers because of supply shortages.

N95s have a tighter fit to your face than cloth and are made to block 95% of harmful particles. The fibers are pressed closer together than in cloth masks and have an electrostatic charge that attracts molecules to stick to the mask rather than passing through. KN95s offer a similar level of protection.

It's especially important now with health care systems under strain, and with people in higher-risk situations such as crowded, indoor settings for extended periods, according to Linsey Marr, who studies viruses at Virginia Tech.

Reporting from Emma H. Tobin of the Associated Press contributed to this story.

