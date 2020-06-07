× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Derrick Montgomery

Has been a demonstrator in the City of Racine this week

“Marching is a way we can bring change. This is a way we can talk to people … I’m here because of what happened to Ty’Rese (West) and all the other black brothers; it’s sad that we have to repeat the same thing. It seems like they are suppressing our message."

Tyler Mahoney

Took part in Racine protests throughout the past week

“Getting into the streets is the only way we can be heard. Frederick Douglass said ‘Power concedes nothing without a demand.’ This is the demand … I’m out here marching because there is an industrial shutdown in this city. This was an industrial town. There were opportunities for people. But if you’re younger than me, there’s no opportunities for you … It’s a chicken and egg kind of thing. There’s no opportunities here. And now there’s this profile that there’s something with young people, when there’s actually something wrong with this society.”

Gage Stills

2018 REAL School graduate who took part in marches this week in Racine

“I’m a friendly guy but I don’t look like it. People see a criminal before they see a man … It’s less cops, more people. A lot of people don’t see me as a person. They see me as a thug. When my family lived in Baraboo for two months, I got called the N-word by a neighbor a lot … It’s people being brought up to believe they need to protect themselves from black people. I do think that needs to change. I’m here to change that.”

Jean Verber

A sister with the Racine Dominicans who supports the ongoing Black Lives Matter demonstrations

"To stand in solidarity with the people who've been oppressed all their lives. They have been here, and after the 400th anniversary ... (of the first African slaves brought to America in 1619), they are still enslaved and oppressed by systems and this continues. Hopefully there's going to be enough awareness that there's going to be some kind of turnabout, some kind of change."

Denarius Bond

Led prayers during a protest Wednesday in the City of Racine

“I came out here because I want justice for my people. We all need freedom. We’ve been wanting freedom for a long time … Everything needs to change. I believe we need to feel safe walking these streets. Some places you still can’t go in because you don’t feel welcome there.”

Marie Frederick

Organized demonstration Saturday in Kansasville calling for peace and an end to police using lethal tactics

“For me, at the core of this, is human dignity. We are all part of the human family. Each one of us deserved dignity. Deserves respect. Like Jesus said, ‘Love one Another’ … I want to see nonviolent methods used by law enforcement. Nonviolent and no lethal methods … We don’t have the right to kill anyone.”

Juliet Lena

Teacher with the Elkhorn Public School District who marched Saturday in Kansasville

“I’m here for my students, especially my students of color who have recently expressed sadness, fear and confusion. I’m here to lead by example, to give a voice to those who feel silenced by oppressive power structures.”

Tabresha Skora

21-year-old who grew up in inner-city Milwaukee, then lived in Kansasville, and now lives in Bristol in Kenosha County

“I think Black Lives Matter, but also All Lives Matter ... I want to support that: that all lives do matter ... There is a mixture of all races here (in Kansasville) even though it is a predominantly Caucasian community ... Not only in Milwaukee does this (kind of protest) matter; it’s important to show support here too.”

