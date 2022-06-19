Why does the City of Racine holds bars responsible for unruly patrons' behavior, even after they leave?

RACINE — If two patrons of a cupcake shop left the store and began fighting down the street, there would probably be no consequences for the shop’s owner.

The same is not true for the city’s bar owners/operators.

The city’s nuisance ordinance makes the person who holds the license for the bar answerable for whatever their patrons might do within 200 feet of the premises — the length from end to end of an NHL hockey rink — even if the business has closed for the night and the incident occurred on public property.

The nature of the business means bar owners have issues very different than other business owners.

Responsibilities

The question of a bar owner’s responsibility was raised by Yolanda “Yogi” Blair, whose husband, Terrance, was shot and killed outside Mr. Kool Sports Bar, 1330 Washington Avenue, in the city’s Uptown neighborhood on May 15.

Mr. Kool had just reopened on May 13, under new ownership, after the bar’s previous owner died in 2020.

The new owners were Tom and Donna Paschen. Yogi was listed on city paperwork as the site manager while Terrance was also a manager.

Blair told The Journal Times that events began on May 15 at around 2:35 a.m. — after Mr. Kool had closed and staff was cleaning up inside — when one of the bartenders received a call that there was fighting in the parking lot.

She said in the meeting with the city, “they told us that their parking lot was our responsibility,” even though the parking lot is city-owned. If there was a fight, she continued, the owner/operator would “have some responsibility to try and break it up.”

When Yogi left Mr. Kool that night, she said it was to try and diffuse the situation before the police had to be called. Terrance Blair followed her out because he was worried about her safety, she said. Within minutes, he had been shot. The last time Yogi saw her husband, he was being taken away in an ambulance.

He was dead before dawn.

Requirements

The proprietors of Mr. Kool learned about their requirement to maintain security in the city’s parking lot at what is called the Good Neighbors Meeting, which includes many different city departments, such as the police department and health department.

Good Neighbors Meetings are organized whenever there’s a new bar opening, or when current bar owners are called on to resolve nuisance complaints.

The Good Neighbors Meeting is not a public meeting with an agenda, but there are notes from the Feb. 22 meeting between the new owners of Mr. Kool and city staff.

In the notes from that meeting, Sgt. Robert Ortiz, from the Racine Police Department, indicated the bar would be required to have an effective security team and the team “should be aware of any potential issues occurring at the parking lot to the north of the premises and work to mitigate those issues, since patrons have parked there in the past.”

In a phone interview Friday, Yogi and Tom Paschen both said they complied with all the city’s mandates. There was professional security working that night, and both Yogi and Terrance followed security workers outside to break up the fight prior to the shooting.

“Once we got alerted there was a fight outside, we went out with them (security),” Yogi said.

PS&L

The city’s Public Safety & Licensing Committee oversees liquor licenses. The committee is comprised of members of the City Council who serve on a rotating basis. They are advised by an attorney from the City Attorney’s Office as well as a liaison from the Racine Police Department.

The Paschens and Yogi were before the committee on March 7, but the mandate about keeping the parking lot free from disturbances did not come up.

Alderman Jeff Coe was the committee chairman at the time, and he raised the issue of security, asking, “How are you going to control the people if it gets out of hand and stuff like that?”

Tom Paschen, who identified himself as the manager for the Mr. Kool Sports Bar LLC, said there would be security cameras inside and out, which is a requirement of the liquor license, and they would have either a professional third-party security service or hire professionally-trained and certified security to work the door.

Alderman Melissa Kaprelian asked if the business would have professional security during all open business hours, and Tom Paschen indicated they would.

Paschen said the plan was to have security at the door, doing crowd control, checking IDs, and ensuring no one under 25 years old entered the bar.

The minimum age of entry being 25 instead of 21 was self-imposed by the bar. Paschen said upon reopening Mr. Kool that he envisioned a “clientele who just wants to come, sit down, relax, have a drink, meet with friends — not the sort of crowd who drinks to excess.” He said the door security would also maintain the dress code.

According to Kaprelian, Paschen indicated on the liquor license application the goal was to be proactive, to prevent problems — rather than be reactive to them.

Licensing

Bar owners/operators are required to take action and keep their business from becoming a nuisance to the neighborhood where the establishment is located.

The PS&L Committee receives complaints connected to the nuisance provisions in two ways:

Complaints through aldermen.

Responses by the police department.

At each PS&L meeting, the RPD liaison gives a report that includes the bars who had to have a police response.

If there is a report of violence (gunshots, fights, assaults) within the bar or nearby outside, even if it is just one incident, the bar owner/representative is typically called before the committee.

The owner or a representative of the bar might also be requested if there were multiple calls for service that were not violent, such as noise complaints or loitering near the presence after hours.

The situation is fraught with contradictions. While bar owners are encouraged to call the police for problems, those calls for service mean the owner will have to go before the PS&L Committee to answer questions and provide solutions.

If that happens twice in six months or three times in one year, the case could be transferred to the City Attorney’s Office and the owner’s liquor license is jeopardized.

Bar owners, thus, don’t want to be called before PS&L not only to avoid unwanted scrutiny but also to protect their business’s viability, and might then be incentivized to not call the police.

Tom Paschen said he has meetings with city staff scheduled in order to pursue “clarification” on the city’s mandates, although he declined to elaborate “at this time” as to where the confusion is based.

Expectations

While the protection of the neighborhood from noisy people in the middle of the night is one issue, another is the city does not want the police department preoccupied with bar issues — especially at a time when violent crime is on the rise.

For example, at the very same meeting in which the new owners and staff from Mr. Kool were before the PS&L Committee, the owners of the 509 Social Club were also called before the committee.

There were several issues the committee wanted to discuss, including the repeated calls for service to the police department from the club.

At that time, security at the club was provided by an off-duty officer from the police department, who had to call for assistance eight times between Jan. 1 and March 1, primarily to assist with crowd control and traffic issues at closing time, which required three to eight squad cars.

Altogether in that time period there were 21 calls for service, which included disorderly patrons, fights outside of the bar and welfare checks.

Police Chief Maurice Robinson told the bar owners “I’m not trying to spend your money,” but one off-duty police officer was not enough.

He said, as an additional precaution, the bar should have something in place to ensure patrons weren’t coming in with weapons. Additionally, staff should encourage people to leave the area and not loiters after hours.

“You have to help us here,” Robinson said.

Coe said when the bar closes, the owners “lock the front door and that seems like the end of it for the business, and it’s not.”

He added the city cannot have the police department “tied up on one or two establishments every weekend.”

