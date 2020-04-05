Why aren’t the numbers of people who recovered from COVID-19 being reported?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MADISON — Many have wondered, if the numbers of deaths, confirmed cases and negative tests for COVID-19 are being released to the public, why aren’t the numbers of people who have recovered being published?

Every day, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services publishes updated numbers on its coronavirus test results and if anyone else has died from the virus. When the pandemic reached Wisconsin, it had reported the first case of someone recovering from the virus, but did not update that count further.

“We’re hesitant to report that,” Dr. Ryan Westergaard, an infectious disease expert working with the state, has said.

For one, it’s “tough to know for sure” when someone recovering and quarantining at home has recovered, Westergaard said.

The majority of COVID-19 patients are able to recover isolated at home. As such, there is not any hospital discharge data like there would be for the minority of severe cases.

“There isn’t a way to systematically capture” statistics on when every single patient gets better, he said. Most people “are ill for a while and then they get better.”