Why a Racine woman got rid of pretty much all the grass in her yard, and replaced it with more life

After a four-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Racine Garden Center is putting together its biannual Summer Magic Garden Tour (racinegardenclub.org/summer-magic-garden-tour1.html). A Union Grove area farm, two Mount Pleasant gardens and a Racine yard were chosen to have their organic artistry featured in self-guided walking tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $10 "at the door" of each garden.

"What is fun and interesting about working with the tour garden owners is to see them blossom as they take care and pride in preparing for the big day. They change, embellish and/or enhance their already beautiful and unique gardens,” wrote Carolyn Seeger, co-chair for the 2022 Summer Magic Garden Tour, in an email. “We see these special people put their whole selves into their work for this event. We couldn't do the tour without people like them who are willing to share their passion for gardening with the members of the Racine Garden Club and the Summer Magic Garden Tour attendees."

Take that, grass

Location: 908 Lombard Ave.

Gardener: Mary Terselic

RACINE — Mary Terselic always wanted to live somewhere where it was nice to sit outside.

When Terselic moved into her small home in 2013, her yard was nothing more than well-kept grass and an evergreen tree in the corner. That didn't last long.

The way her neighbors say it, the previous owner prided himself on the maintenance and neatness of his grass. “He would be rolling in his grave if he knew what I have done to his yard,” Terselic quipped.

There's no conformity left. And that's just how Terselic wants it.

“Every season I would dig up more grass and plant more things, and now I'm done,” Terselic said.

Her yard features many different kinds of plants and trees. Where other people's gardens go for uniformity, Terselic is constantly changing the structure of her garden.

Terselic comes from a family of gardeners. Her brother specializes in vegetables, including tomatoes to watermelons.

“That was never me,” Terselic said, “I'm happy if I grow enough tomatoes and cucumbers for me to eat.”

Terselic's mother, also named Mary Terselic, was a past president of the Racine Garden Club. Terselic herself joined the garden club a few months ago, but other members have told her how much they appreciated her mother's contributions and admired her garden.

“My mother got to see my garden when she still could, and she liked the work I had put in so far,” Terselic said, “If she saw it now, she would think it was fabulous.”

She also likes to put little secrets in her garden, including decorations from her mother's garden, trinkets she has encountered in her travels and items she made herself, like the blown-glass orbs that now cover the garden. She likes the shape of them and how they are easy to hide in some areas, while poking out in other spots.

Terselic said that, in her mind, their spherical shape represents the cycle of life. She also sells glass-blown art.