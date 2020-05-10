Who in Racine has COVID-19? Many minorities and people of all ages

According to the U.S. Census estimates from 2019, the City of Racine’s black community makes up 22% of the overall population; the Latinx community makes up 23%.

“Given that they are together making about 80% of the cases but only 45% of the population, we’re starting to see disparities coming together here,” Mason said.

When the city’s data was first released in mid-April, the percentage of minority cases was closer to their proportion of the city’s demographics. Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox stated in an email that she believes these disparities are a reflection of wider disparities in the community.

“It’s generally more disenfranchised populations,” Bowersox said. “There isn’t one risk factor that you see across the board to establish a trend, other than traditionally disenfranchised populations that are more likely to have trouble with access to health care, housing, higher levels of poverty, etc.”

Mason attributed the increase to the disproportionate number of minorities working in essential industries.