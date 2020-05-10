Who in Racine has COVID-19? Many minorities and people of all ages

RACINE — The City of Racine Health Department’s jurisdiction surpassed 400 confirmed COVID-19 cases last week and that number continues to grow.
But not every demographic within the community is being affected to the same degree. The makeup of those cases has changed as the virus has continued to spread and more testing has become available.
Since April 13, the Racine Health Department has released a breakdown of COVID-19 cases showing how many are active, hospitalized, recovered and recently added probable cases that have yet to be confirmed through testing. The department also breaks down confirmed cases by gender, race and age. In just the few short weeks that data has been available to the public, the picture of who is being disproportionately infected has changed.
Mayor Cory Mason talked about those disparities, particularly along racial lines, during his COVID-19 address on Friday.
COVID-19 and race
In his address, Mason discussed the disparities in the percentage of people of color represented in confirmed COVID-19 patients compared to their representation in the overall population.
According to the last demographic breakdown the Health Department released on Thursday, the proportion of black people among the confirmed COVID-19 patients was 41.8%; the Latinx community makes up 40.3% of COVID-19 patients.
According to the U.S. Census estimates from 2019, the City of Racine’s black community makes up 22% of the overall population; the Latinx community makes up 23%.
“Given that they are together making about 80% of the cases but only 45% of the population, we’re starting to see disparities coming together here,” Mason said.
When the city’s data was first released in mid-April, the percentage of minority cases was closer to their proportion of the city’s demographics. Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox stated in an email that she believes these disparities are a reflection of wider disparities in the community.
“It’s generally more disenfranchised populations,” Bowersox said. “There isn’t one risk factor that you see across the board to establish a trend, other than traditionally disenfranchised populations that are more likely to have trouble with access to health care, housing, higher levels of poverty, etc.”
Mason attributed the increase to the disproportionate number of minorities working in essential industries.
“We do recognize that our communities of color are doing a good share of essential work, so many of these members of these communities do not have the ability to stay home,” Mason said. “It’s not surprising that we see this disparity since a lot of our essential workers, whether they be health care workers, grocery store workers or bus drivers or other people providing essential services, are people of color. They are putting themselves at increased risk by doing this work, so we need to do our part to stay safe here in Racine.”
Other parts of the country have reported that minority patients experience more severe symptoms, often caused by underlying health conditions or disparities in access to health care. Bowersox said she would want to consult with her counterparts at the Central Racine County Health Department, which serves the county communities outside Racine, Wind Point and Elmwood Park, before she could say whether they have comparable data and whether they are comfortable releasing that level of detail on the confirmed cases.
What else has changed
Bowersox said a few weeks ago that the way individuals have contracted the virus has been pretty evenly spread between: a) contracting it from interaction with the general public as an essential worker; b) contracting it from a diagnosed friend or family member; and c) not knowing how they contracted the virus.
One trend the department noted with the recent spike in cases was that many recently diagnosed patients said they had attended a large gathering over Easter weekend. Mason warned against such gatherings ahead of Mother’s Day weekend.
When the Health Department first started releasing demographic information on COVID-19 patients, the number of cases confirmed among men, 54%, was higher than women, at 46%. But according to the latest report on Thursday, that has flipped: women now make up 57.5% of confirmed cases and men make up 42.5%.
Statistically women are over-represented in health care and service industries, which could put more women at risk of exposure to the virus. Bowersox said the Health Department does not have enough data to confirm or deny whether that is a factor.
Another sizable shift has been the ages of patients. The April 13 data showed that majority of confirmed cases, 50%, were ages 40 to 59. Thursday’s data showed that age group now comprises only 35.3% of confirmed cases and has been overtaken by people aged 20 to 39.
On April 13, people who are 20 to 39 years old comprised only 21% of COVID-19 patients; now they are 39.7% of confirmed patients. Only 11.1% of patients are under 19 years old and 13.9% are over 60.
What’s happening outside Racine?
The Central Racine County Health Department released a demographic breakdown on Friday.
By race and ethnicity, COVID-19 patients were 14% black, 22% Latinx and 19% “other.” By gender, CRCHD’s cases were more balanced: 52% were women and 48% were men.
By age, the highest percentage of patients were:
- 20- to 29-year olds and 50- to 59 year olds, both with 19%;
- 60- to 69-year-olds with 15%;
- 30- to 39-year-olds and 40- to 49-year-olds, both with 14%;
- Over 80 with 8%;
- 10- to 19-year-olds with 5%;
- 70- to 79-year-olds with 4%; and
- 0- to 9-year-olds with 3%.
“We do recognize that our communities of color are doing a good share of essential work, so many of these members of these communities do not have the ability to stay home.” Mayor Cory Mason
"We do recognize that our communities of color are doing a good share of essential work, so many of these members of these communities do not have the ability to stay home."
Mayor Cory Mason
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.