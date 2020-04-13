Who has COVID-19 in Racine? Racine Health Department releases breakdown of confirmed cases

RACINE — The Racine Health Department has made public its report detailing confirmed COVID-19 cases within the city, including level of severity of cases and breakdowns by age, race and gender.
City spokesperson Shannon Powell said the Health Department Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox decided to make the reports, which her department compiles on Mondays and Fridays, public through racinecoronavirus.org and Racine County Joint Information Center's webpage, which is available through the county website.
Powell stated that Bowersox decided to make the reports public because the city's sample size of COVID-19 patients is large enough that the data shows trends and the data can't be used to single out any specific member of the community.
As of Monday morning, the city's health department reported 55 confirmed COVID-19 cases within its jurisdiction, which includes the Villages of Elmwood Park and Wind Point. Out of those 55:
- 51 cases are considered active, meaning the individuals are currently experiencing symptoms and are either in isolation or requiring medical care;
- Ten are hospitalized;
- Three have recovered, which means the individual has not experienced symptoms within 72 hours, without using fever-reducing medication, and at least seven days have passed since symptoms were onset.
- One individual has died.
Distribution of cases
The report also breaks down the cases by age, race and gender.
The ages of the RHD's COVID-19 patients breaks down accordingly:
- Only 2% are ages 0 to 19;
- 21% are ages 20 to 39;
- 50% are ages 40 to 59 and;
- 27% are 60 years and older.
The races and ethnicities break down as
- 55% are white, non-Latino;
- 29% are white, Latino;
- 14% are black, non-Latino and;
- 2% are Asian.
Out of the RHD's confirmed cases, 54% are male and 46% are female.
