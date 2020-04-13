Who has COVID-19 in Racine? Racine Health Department releases breakdown of confirmed cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — The Racine Health Department has made public its report detailing confirmed COVID-19 cases within the city, including level of severity of cases and breakdowns by age, race and gender.

City spokesperson Shannon Powell said the Health Department Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox decided to make the reports, which her department compiles on Mondays and Fridays, public through racinecoronavirus.org and Racine County Joint Information Center's webpage, which is available through the county website.

Powell stated that Bowersox decided to make the reports public because the city's sample size of COVID-19 patients is large enough that the data shows trends and the data can't be used to single out any specific member of the community.

As of Monday morning, the city's health department reported 55 confirmed COVID-19 cases within its jurisdiction, which includes the Villages of Elmwood Park and Wind Point. Out of those 55: