RACINE COUNTY— The increased attention to speeders on Interstate 94 has caused some on the County Board to wonder: When those tickets are written, where does the money go?
It may seem like the money associated with citations for speeding or operating while intoxicated goes directly to the municipality or county, but there are multiple local and state agencies that receive a cut of a ticket.
Racine County Clerk of Circuit Courts Sam Christensen broke down the numbers to the county Finance and Human Resources Committee last week.
A typical speeding ticket, in which the driver was cited for going between 1 mph and 15 mph above the speed limit, costs about $200.50, Christensen said.
Included in the $200.50 is a fine of $50, which is split between the state and county; a clerk’s fee of $25, of which $7.50 goes to the county, $5 to the Consolidated Court Automation Programs (CCAP) Case Management System; and $12.50 to the state general fund.
In that same $200.50 ticket, there are typically four surcharges.
Those surcharges amount to a $13 penalty surcharges that goes to the state Department of Justice, a $10 surcharge that goes to the county jail, a $13 crime lab and drug enforcement surcharge that goes to the Department of Justice, a $68 court support surcharge that goes to the state Department of Administration, a $21.50 justice information surcharge that is split between the Wisconsin Supreme Court, general fund and Department of Administration.
While some might wonder why jail and drug surcharges are included, Christensen said an individual does not need to go to jail or have a drug offense to receive that surcharge.
“It’s mandated by the state,” Christensen said, adding that the state Legislature decides how much each agency gets.
So from one $200.50 speeding ticket, the county gets $42.50, which is 21.2% of the citation.
Those who receive an OWI for their first offense have an increased fine of $250, which is split 50/50 between state and county; the other surcharges associated with a speeding ticket along with a driver improvement program surcharge of $435 which is split between DOA and county Health Services Department; and a Safe Ride Program surcharge of $50 which goes to the DOA.
“This is extremely eye-opening,” County Board Supervisor John Wisch of Caledonia said.
Wisch added there might be an argument for the county to receive more of the ticket, considering the county resources that go into issuing a ticket.
“You’re also not the only county out there to ever wonder ‘Why are we not getting more of a percentage on this?’ ” Christensen said.
However, Christensen said, the county does receive grants and other funding from the state general fund and the state departments of Justice DOJ and Administration, which means some money that goes to the state does find its way back to the county.
Christensen added that municipalities tend to receive a greater percentage of the funds associated with the citations.
One weekend in August
From Aug. 16-18, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office issued hundreds of citations; specifically, deputies issued 81 tickets to speeders on Interstate 94 during that time.
Because much of I-94 in Racine County is a work zone, drivers who were charged with speeding through those areas had the fine, which is split between the county and state, doubled. However, the surcharges stated the same.
The amount associated with those citations, Christensen estimates, is between about $26,800 to $30,700. From the citations over that weekend, the county might receive between $7,600 to almost $9,200.
“Multiple things can happen in the life of a ticket,” Christensen said. “Everyone does have a chance to come in and have a jury trial or dispute the allegations so some of those tickets could be dismissed … there’s a multitude of things that can happen between actually receiving the citation and somebody actually paying it.”
At the end of each month, Christensen said his office organizes which funds go to the state, county and jail, and the county treasurer disperses the money.
“Nobody gets any money until we get it,” Christensen said. “We’re not saying ‘Hey, we’ve got 100 tickets so that equals so much money for the state, we’re going to cut you a check.’ No, we disperse that once we get the money.”
