White House advises avoiding groups of 10 or more for 15 days; going beyond Gov. Evers' directive

CRCHD’s and the Racine Health Department’s recommendations are expected to remain in effect for at least eight weeks, or until May 11. The announcement noted: “These recommendations can change at any time and become more restrictive.”

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave a similar directive Sunday evening.

The local directive further said that “any other place where people are present and they are within arm’s length of one another for more than 10 minutes” should be closed and avoided. “Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing. This recommendation does not apply to the day-to-day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses.”

“These recommendations will reduce the likelihood that many people will be exposed to COVID-19 at a single event and will thereby slow the spread of COVID-19 within Racine County. By reducing the spread of COVID-19, this Order will help preserve critical and limited health care capacity,” CRCHD said.