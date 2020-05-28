× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers isn’t as optimistic anymore about Wisconsin’s unemployment payment backlog as he has been in recent weeks.

When asked by reporters about how the state still has hundreds of thousands of weekly unemployment claims to process filed in just the past 10 weeks, Evers has usually been optimistic, pointing to the record setting pace of how many claims have been filled.

Between March 13 and May 23, 2.4 million weekly unemployment claims have been filed in Wisconsin. Eleven of those claims have already been denied. And as of Monday, more than 728,000 claims are still waiting to be processed.

That massive amount of people still waiting, with no end clearly in sight, has forced Evers to change his tune.

“Even though there are many people, too many people, that are still waiting, many, many more are not waiting (because they) have received their money,” Evers said Thursday. “That doesn’t excuse us from not serving those who haven’t been served.”

The state has hired 1,300 more people to work for DWD and has also contracted with a call center to augment services, but working through the backlog of cases is still a slog.

Before the pandemic, the department handled about 40,000 initial claims per week, but the number of weekly claims skyrocketed to more than 300,000 after many businesses shut down or limited their services.

Some people filed claims two months ago and still haven’t seen a cent of their unemployment insurance, making it tough for hundreds (if not thousands) of Wisconsin families to keep food on the table and to make sure the rent is still getting paid.

On Wednesday, Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman said that the backlog may not be fixed by October.

‘I need action’

Amanda Avila of Racine applied for unemployment in the final week of March and, as of Tuesday morning, was still waiting. She has received numerous calls from DWD employees, but none of them have told her anything useful, simply telling her that her stalled application was still in a queue for review.

Her family could now soon lose their home, since a state-ordered hiatus on evictions expired Tuesday.

Avila sent an email to a dozen state leaders on Tuesday, putting the pressure on them to get something done.

“Like so many other people this morning I woke up to the same unknown pending status on my unemployment case that I’ve been facing for the last 8-9 week time period. I’ve requested numerous times for assistance with my case. I’ve done everything I can on my end (my claim) including just waiting but that is no longer an option as of today I can be evicted. I can have my utilities shut off. I am begging and pleading for someone to deal with this. Twenty-one days is the standard and even with the backlog I’ve well exceeded that time,” Avila wrote.

“I need action. I’m trying to be as polite and level-headed as possible. Yes, I’ve applied for other jobs. Yes, I’ve done everything short of logging in and doing someone else’s job and processing my own case. I’ve called the employers to expedite responses. I’ve faxed in documents to aid in my case (and) answered all the necessary questions.”

Despite that, Wisconsin’s politicians have not offered many workable solutions that have been implemented. But they have been quick to point fingers and try to identify the source of the blame.

Lots of barbs, no solutions

Evers noted that it was virtually impossible to anticipate a massive job loss of this scale. DWD last week reported Wisconsin lost 385,900 private-sector jobs from March to April, and the unemployment rate shot up from 3.1% to 14.1%.

“No administration has ever faced anything like that before,” said Mark Reihl, DWD unemployment division administrator. “We have done everything possible as quickly as possible to bring as many people on as we could ... Frankly, I think we have done a great job in this period of time. Is it as good as we would like? Certainly not.”

The governor noted oversights of his predecessors in state government that contributed to Wisconsin’s ongoing unemployment problem.

During Scott Walker’s governorship from 2011-2019, Evers said that “the state government did an analysis sometime during his two terms in office and recommendations were made for (upgrading the Department of Workforce Development’s servers) and apparently, to my knowledge, (those recommendations) were not followed through on.”

Frostman too blamed the ignored system.

“Our antiquated, inflexible, 50-year-old COBOL-based benefits system has hamstrung our ability to quickly onboard new changes in programs,” Frostman said. COBOL is a programming language designed in the 1950s that is almost never used in any modern computers.

State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said that DWD should start providing services 24 hours a day to fill the gap.

Frostman claimed that it isn’t that simple, since claims need to be processed carefully to avoid fraud or improper payments, so expanding call hours and taking claimants’ information to input later could lead to inaccuracies.

Also, amid the coronavirus pandemic, a couple rule changes have complicated things for DWD.

For one, Wisconsin’s waiting period for applying for unemployment was eliminated — in 2011, Republicans voted for a one-week waiting period, then on March 15 of this year allowed that period to be temporarily waived amid the pandemic after Democrats called for it.

The federal government also has instituted new rules regarding unemployment once the recent surge in job losses had already struck, meaning the software DWD was using had to be updated while it was simultaneously fielding unprecedented numbers of requests.

Wisconsin also missed out on $25 million in federal money because Republican leaders delayed Wisconsin’s Legislature from acting faster to collect federal aid; Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, had said they wanted to see the entirety of the federal CARES Act before passing state legislation.

State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, agreed with Frostman and Gov. Evers, saying “Nothing was done for six years to update that antiquated technology … Republicans control how the money is spent and the budget and they chose not to put money in to upgrade the unemployment system.”

In a statement issued Wednesday evening, Wanggaard said: “I’m glad that DWD will be adding staff, adjudicators and call centers to help with the situation in the next couple of weeks. But this is like the little Dutch boy putting a finger in the dam after the town has flooded.”

“Even though there are many people, too many people, that are still waiting, many, many more are not waiting (because they) have received their money. That doesn’t excuse us from not serving those who haven’t been served.” Gov. Tony Evers

Reporting from the Associated Press contributed to this story.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.