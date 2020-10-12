It’s been more than 170 days since the Wisconsin Legislature has passed any sort of legislation. The last time state legislators convened was when Gov. Tony Evers called them into session on Aug. 31, urging passage of police use-of-force legislation, but that session was gaveled out in less than 60 seconds.

Wisconsin Democrats are saying the Legislature is past overdue for taking action as thousands in the state continue to sit jobless and small businesses continue to struggle while the COVID-19 situation only worsens with several Wisconsin communities becoming a national hotspots for the novel coronavirus.

Some local/regional health departments have also continued advocating for wide-reaching COVID responses on either a statewide or national level, and not continuing the piecemeal approaches that have become the norm in Wisconsin.

While all that goes on, the Legislature sits dormant.

“We have always advocated for, if we’re not going to have a national approach, we certainly need a statewide approach to combating the virus,” Shannon Powell, a spokesman for the City of Racine, said in a Friday phone interview. “A countywide approach would be amazing, but the statewide approach is really the way to go.”

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported last week that Anna Destree, Brown County’s health officer, is “afraid state leaders have given up on combating the virus.”

“If the (mask) mandate is eliminated, it just takes another tool in the public health away to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” she told the newspaper. “Don’t quit on us now. We will be much more effective if we take a statewide approach to tackling this virus.”

A statewide approach, however, is unlikely under current Republican leadership. When asked directly Friday afternoon if he thought there should be statewide rules to contain COVID-19, state Sen. Van Wanggaard said “I don’t.” It’s a feeling shared by many, if not most or all, elected Republicans in the state.

Democrats largely disagree.

“We cannot fix the economy without controlling the pandemic,” state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said in a Friday interview. “I’m hearing over and over (from constituents) … that the status quo is not acceptable.”

Talk, no action

In June, Evers’ office said it reached out to the state’s Republican leaders who control the Legislature but never received a reply. The month prior, the two sides had spoken over the phone, but relations soured when it was revealed that an aide for the governor had recorded the meeting without informing Republicans, an act Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald called “Nixonesque.”

On Thursday, GOP leaders reached out to Evers to again begin discussions, but no legislation is moving yet.

“Cooperation and collaboration are essential to fight this pandemic. The surge of cases and hospitalizations is real. We need everyone to work together to contain the virus,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in a statement last week.

In that statement, Vos again said that the governor’s mask mandate was illegal and called on state health leaders to instead go through the Legislature to pass such rules. But many, including some Democratic legislators, have lost faith in the Republicans who control both houses of the Legislature to actually act on those ideas even if they are intended to protect lives and based on guidance supported by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Neubauer said that Republicans “sued for right to lead on COVID but have refused to lead” after getting the DHS’s Safer at Home order ruled by the Wisconsin Supreme Court to have been unconstitutionally enforced.

“The Legislature needs to come in and take action on behalf of the countless Wisconsinites who are not able to make ends meet right now,” Neubauer said. “Democrats have proposed fixes. Republicans have refused to call us in.”

Legislation from both sides of the aisle has been proposed in the past several months regarding both pandemic relief (particularly regarding unemployment) and police reform, but the leaders of the Assembly (Vos) and Senate (Fitzgerald) haven’t brought anything up for a vote.

Instead, legal fights have boiled on, currently with conservatives looking to strike down the governor’s mask mandate. If that lawsuit fail, Wanggaard said he expects the Legislature to then finally reconvene in order to pass a resolution that would undo the statewide order.

The last legislation passed in Wisconsin was April’s Coronavirus Relief Bill, which allowed Wisconsin to boost its Medicaid program through federal funding, removed a one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits, allowed localities to defer property taxes, and did a bevy of other things related to pandemic response. Kit Beyer, a spokeswoman for Vos, said in a Friday email to The Journal Times that it was “a comprehensive bill that provided relief to families, the unemployed and the health care industry.”

In a statement, Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, said “What is it going to take for the Republicans to stop their partisan, political games and get serious about COVID-19? Since the pandemic began, the number of lawsuits they’ve filed to stop the Governor’s precautionary measures is greater than the number of bills they’ve passed to address the issue. They have fought Governor Evers at every turn, but not once have they offered a plan of their own. Are they seeing the same news I’m seeing? Our health care professionals, true heroes, are practically begging for help. The state is on fire; they are content throwing up roadblocks, stopping the firetrucks and watching it burn.”

On Sunday, Joel Jacobsen, the former Burlington alderman Democrat seeking to unseat Vos in the ongoing election, said in a statement: “The Wisconsin Legislature has not met since April 15 except to gavel in and gavel out. In the meantime Wisconsin faces multiple crises in the COVID response, the devastation wrought upon Wisconsin workers and businesses, and the direly needed law enforcement reform in the wake of the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake. The legislature leaders, including my opponent, have done nothing to prevent Wisconsin from becoming a COVID global hot spot, except make it worse. In the context of the past 10 years of Wisconsin Republican behavior and the rise of Trumpism, this is not a surprise. The primary goal to make Evers a one time governor directly parallels the Republican behavior towards Obama.”

In a Friday interview, Neubauer said she held out some hope that a compromise was possible and that the Republicans in control of the state’s lawmaking would do something.

“There are differences in how we (Republicans and Democrats) approach this job … I thought we could come together to do something. I am horrified by the Republicans’ refusal,” she said. “Thus far, Republicans have only come in to work to strike down our common sense safety measures and … I certainly hope they’ll take a different approach now.”

