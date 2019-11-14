Where will the Racine Mobile Market be next? We have the list

RACINE — When Jeff Jackson picked up his 9-year-old daughter Jazzmyn, a fourth-grader at Knapp Elementary School, he was able to take her home with a bagful of fresh groceries.
“This saves me gas money,” Jackson laughed. “It’s convenient.”
After a test-run earlier, the Racine Mobile Market formally launched on Wednesday at Knapp’s parking lot. The one-aisle mobile grocery store — run by the Hunger Task Force and stocked at a 25% discount for shoppers by Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly Supermarket — will “allow us to take (groceries) to areas we can’t be with a brick-and-mortar (location),” said store owner Ralph Malicki, who is also president of the Racine County Food Bank’s Board of Directors.
Shoppers’ interest in the mobile market is evidence that the City of Racine needs to continue working to shrink its “food deserts,” Mayor Cory Mason said. The federal government has identified swaths of the City of Racine as being “food deserts,” which are defined as “parts of the country vapid of fresh fruit, vegetables, and other healthful whole foods.”
You have free articles remaining.
The mobile grocery store does not accept cash, but it does accept debit, credit or FoodShare QUEST cards.
Where will the Racine Mobile Market be next?
- Friday, Nov. 15, 10-11:30 a.m. — Lincoln Manor, 5801 16th St., Mount Pleasant.
- Monday, Dec. 9, 10:30 a.m.-noon — Oakview Manor, 4720 Byrd Ave., Racine
- Monday, Dec. 9, 2-3:30 p.m. — Lincoln School Historical Apartments, 1130 Carlisle Ave., Racine
- Wednesday, Dec. 11, 10:30 a.m.-noon — Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, Racine
- Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2-3:30 p.m. — Knapp Elementary School, 2701 17th St., Racine
- Friday, Dec. 13, 10-11:30 a.m. — Lincoln Manor
- Monday, Jan. 13, 10:30 a.m.-noon — Oakview Manor
- Monday, Jan. 13, 2-3:30 p.m. — Lincoln School Historical Apartments
- Wednesday, Jan. 15, 10:30 a.m.-noon — Bryant Community Center
- Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2-3:30 p.m. — Knapp Elementary School
- Friday, Jan. 17, 10-11:30 a.m. — Lincoln Manor