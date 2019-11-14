Where will the Racine Mobile Market be next? We have the list

RACINE — When Jeff Jackson picked up his 9-year-old daughter Jazzmyn, a fourth-grader at Knapp Elementary School, he was able to take her home with a bagful of fresh groceries.

“This saves me gas money,” Jackson laughed. “It’s convenient.”

After a test-run earlier, the Racine Mobile Market formally launched on Wednesday at Knapp’s parking lot. The one-aisle mobile grocery store — run by the Hunger Task Force and stocked at a 25% discount for shoppers by Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly Supermarket — will “allow us to take (groceries) to areas we can’t be with a brick-and-mortar (location),” said store owner Ralph Malicki, who is also president of the Racine County Food Bank’s Board of Directors.