Where to go for resources when you notice your senior loved one needs help

Holidays can be meaningful and fun times for family and friends. As we gather with our loved ones during this time of the year, we reminisce and catch up with each other's busy lives and the changes that have occurred.

Sometimes these changes bring excitement and are joyous, but other times these changes — especially with our more vulnerable loved ones who are older or have disabilities — bring concern.

When you notice signs that your parent, relative or loved one needs help, it is important to know what steps to take next. Some signs are a simple fix, but other times, you may need to provide more help.

The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Racine County(ADRC) provides free, unbiased information and resources including information on a broad range of programs and services. The ADRC helps people understand the various long-term care options available to them, helps people apply for programs and benefits, and serves as the access point for publicly funded long-term care. This information is available to you by telephone, virtual visit, or through a home visit, whichever is more convenient for you.

The ADRC offers connections to resources and education, including programs designed for memory concerns. Caregiver Support Specialists are available to provide encouragement, support and help navigate caregiving challenges.

The ADRC can also link you and your loved ones to fun and interactive classes in their community. These evidence-based programs can offer simple solutions, build skills, and teach new habits.

Stepping On is a seven week falls prevention program. It is designed to provide information and teaches strength and balance exercises to avoid falls. This class will bring awareness to other factors that might contribute to falls such as footwear, medications and your vision.

Another program offered is Living Well with Chronic Conditions. This is a six-week evidence-based workshop for people with on-going health conditions that provides tools to increase health knowledge. With simple skills and new habits, learn to take better control of your health so you can get back to an active and fulfilling life.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a six-week educational workshop for people who are taking care of a family member or friend. It can help you identify and manage the physical, emotional, and even the financial challenges that caregiving can present. It will also connect you with other caregivers who are facing some of the same challenges. This class is designed to support the caregiver meet the challenges that being a caregiver brings.

The fun and interactive classes will resume in Spring 2022, for more information about on dates and times visit the ADRC of Racine County online at www.adrc.racinecounty.com or call us at 262-833-8777