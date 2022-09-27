 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Where to find fun in Racine County at an apple orchard or pumpkin farm

RACINE COUNTY — Fall in Wisconsin means it’s time for apple picking and family fun. Racine County is fortunate to have many award-winning orchards spread throughout the county. Orchards where families can pick their own apples, pick up some fresh apple cider, and find the perfect Halloween pumpkins and gourds.

Apple picking

Among the many orchards is Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville. This 78-acre orchard boasts a full farm to table restaurant, bakery and gift shop and offers loads of family fun.

Guests can pick their own apples and peaches or select from a variety of already picked grab bags. With fall comes fresh-pressed cider from the stands and apple cider donuts, along with a field full of pumpkins as well.

From hayrides to sleigh rides and a variety of barnyard animals for the kids, there is always something for everyone to enjoy year-round.

A bit further north there is The Orchard Store at Old Homestead, 7814 Raynor Ave., Norway. Along with picking, guests will also find a artisan and craft shop with products from local artists offering a number of jams, jellies, maple syrup, pumpkins in the fall and unique gift items. The orchard also offers a picnic area and children’s play area.

Jacobson Orchards can be found a bit further west, at 25911 Malchine Road, Waterford. This seasonal orchard boasts more than 1,400 apple trees and offers homemade pies, turnovers and a bakery, along with fresh-pressed cider.

Pumpkin FarmsHeading north towards Caledonia lies Swan’s Pumpkin Farm, 5930 Highway H, Caledonia. Select the perfect pumpkin from acres of pumpkins of all sizes. This seasonal pumpkin farm is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and has been providing family fun for 45 years. Adventures include hay rides, jump pad, JD combine slide, barrel train, pedal karts and corn maze. Apple cider donuts and caramel apples are farm favorites among an assortment of food choices.

The Land of the Giants Pumpkin Farm, 11823 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, features thousands of pumpkins for picking, hayrides, train rides, a corn maze, play area and animals for kids to feed. Inside the barn, guests will find Halloween and fall decor along with snacks and drinks.

Whether heading out of or into the city, guests most likely drive by Borzynski’s Farm and Floral Market, 115600 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. This year-round marketplace features a wide variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, flowers, decor and gifts, along with a deli counter for crafting perfect lunchtime sandwiches. Their specialty foods include “Made in Wisconsin” items, cheeses, honey, dips and spreads along with a variety of jams, jellies and sauces. Borzynski’s Farm and Floral Market also boasts a large selection of pumpkins, gourds and mums available in the fall.

At Squire’s Pumpkin Patch, 27225 Church Road, Burlington, people can pick their own pumpkins and enjoy a free corn maze, decorative gourds, and a tiny holiday shop featuring unique holiday decorations, wreaths and more.

Bear Den Zoo & Petting Farm, 6831 Big Bend Road (Highway 164), Waterford, offers visits with a variety of animals, pumpkin picking and a scenic hayride through the woods. Enjoy hot apple cider or hot cocoa and a caramel apple. Hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Admission is $12, $10 ages 2-11, free ages 1 and younger (cash only).

