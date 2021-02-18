Where to find a fish fry across Racine County

Here is a short list of fish fry options, both from religious groups and businesses, available throughout Racine County.
Racine
ACTS Youth Ministry Fish Fry
- When: Feb. 19, 26 and March 5, 12, 19, 26 — 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch, 5-8 p.m. for dinner
- Where: St. Patrick Cristo Rey Hall, 1111 Douglas Ave.
- Call: 262-898-5666
The Beacon Tavern & Grill
When: 3-8 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, 12-8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 12-6 p.m. on Sundays
Demark’s Bar & Restaurant
- When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: 1600 Albert St.
- Call: 262-637-2933
Honey B’s II
- When: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays
- Where: 4713 Douglas Ave.
- Call: 262-681-1960
Buddy’s Sports Grill & Mulligan’s Mini Golf
- When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: 6633 Douglas Ave.
- Call: 262-681-6464
DeRango The Pizza King
- When: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday
- Where: 3114 Washington Ave.
- Call: 262-637-1012
Dunk’s Public House
- When: 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays
- Where: 3207 Washington Ave.
- Call: 262-800-1094
Douglas Avenue Diner
- When: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. all week, until 7 p.m. on Fridays
- Where: 5121 Douglas Ave.
- Call: 262-681-7819
Dewey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar
- Where: 600 Main St.
- Call: 262-898-2077
The Eagles Club
- When: 5-9 p.m.
- Where: 319 Hamilton St.
- Call: 262-633-1138
Buckets Pub
- When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: 2031 Lathrop Ave.
- Call: 262-633-8951
St. Lucy’s Catholic Church has yet to set dates for its fish fries, but to keep a look out on their Facebook page and news bulletin for more information.
Caledonia
The Depot Tavern
- When: 3-8 p.m.
- Where: 11402 County Rd. G
- Call: 262-835-2272
Franksville
Joey’s West
- Where: 9825 Kraut Rd
- Call: 262-456-0105
Sturtevant
Hiawatha Bar & Grill
- When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: 9809 Durand Ave.
- Call: 262-886-4855
Waterford
St. Thomas Aquinas
- When: March 5, 12, 19, 26
- Where: St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, 305 S. First St.
- Call: 262-534-2255