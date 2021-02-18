 Skip to main content
Where to find a fish fry across Racine County
Where to find a fish fry across Racine County

Here is a short list of fish fry options, both from religious groups and businesses, available throughout Racine County.

#2 - Joey's Yardarm, 920 Erie St., Racine

Joey's Yardarm, 920 Erie St., has been chosen as one of the best places for a fish fry in the 2020 Best of Racine County contest.

Racine

ACTS Youth Ministry Fish Fry

  • When: Feb. 19, 26 and March 5, 12, 19, 26 — 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch, 5-8 p.m. for dinner
  • Where: St. Patrick Cristo Rey Hall, 1111 Douglas Ave.
  • Call: 262-898-5666

The Beacon Tavern & Grill

When: 3-8 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, 12-8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 12-6 p.m. on Sundays

  • Where: 3113 Douglas Ave.
  • Call: 262-639-3088

    • Demark’s Bar & Restaurant

    • When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Where: 1600 Albert St.
    • Call: 262-637-2933

    Honey B’s II

    • When: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays
    • Where: 4713 Douglas Ave.
    • Call: 262-681-1960

    Buddy’s Sports Grill & Mulligan’s Mini Golf

    • When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Where: 6633 Douglas Ave.
    • Call: 262-681-6464

    DeRango The Pizza King

    • When: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday
    • Where: 3114 Washington Ave.
    • Call: 262-637-1012

    Dunk’s Public House

    • When: 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays
    • Where: 3207 Washington Ave.
    • Call: 262-800-1094

    Douglas Avenue Diner

    • When: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. all week, until 7 p.m. on Fridays
    • Where: 5121 Douglas Ave.
    • Call: 262-681-7819

    Dewey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar

    • Where: 600 Main St.
    • Call: 262-898-2077

    The Eagles Club

    • When: 5-9 p.m.
    • Where: 319 Hamilton St.
    • Call: 262-633-1138

    Buckets Pub

    • When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Where: 2031 Lathrop Ave.
    • Call: 262-633-8951

    St. Lucy’s Catholic Church has yet to set dates for its fish fries, but to keep a look out on their Facebook page and news bulletin for more information.

    Caledonia

    The Depot Tavern

    • When: 3-8 p.m.
    • Where: 11402 County Rd. G
    • Call: 262-835-2272

    Franksville

    Joey’s West

    • Where: 9825 Kraut Rd
    • Call: 262-456-0105

    Sturtevant

    Hiawatha Bar & Grill

    • When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Where: 9809 Durand Ave.
    • Call: 262-886-4855

    Waterford

    St. Thomas Aquinas

    • When: March 5, 12, 19, 26
    • Where: St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, 305 S. First St.
    • Call: 262-534-2255
