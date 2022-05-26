Where technology and medicine meet: A look inside Racine County's newest state-of-the-art hospital

MOUNT PLEASANT — A self-service cafeteria. Checking in without talking to a receptionist. A basketball court and other sporting venues. Pullout beds for family members visiting inpatients. Racine County’s newest hospital may be a sight into the future of low-contact medicine.

Technology has been helping the advancement of medical treatment and conditioning of athletes for years, and Aurora Medical Center-Mount Pleasant, 13250 Washington Ave., is dedicated to using state-of-the-art technology to assist athletes to help them run, shoot, tackle and strike harder than they ever have.

Aurora Medical Center-Mount Pleasant, located just east of Interstate 94, opened Feb. 1 and celebrated its 112th day of operation Wednesday with a grand opening celebration.

The public was invited to come to the medical center and tour the inpatient rooms, witness two different surgery robots in action, and take a look at the standout new sports rehabilitation center.

Get’cha Head in the Game

The new Sports Health rehabilitation facility includes an indoor turf field, a basketball court, and a soon-to-be-completed outdoor football and soccer

field. The gym also offers a variety of fitness equipment, performance running, and throwing and golf areas.

The center is designed not only for athletes looking to get back into the game after an injury, but to assist others with rehabilitation: occupational rehabilitation and physical therapy is also offered at the hospital.

Representatives of the Kenosha Kingfish, a semi-pro baseball team, were present at the grand opening handing out prizes. Elvis, the Kingfish mascot, also made an appearance.

Check-in, get checked out

The innovations begin right when you walk in.

Instead of speaking with a receptionist, who are still available, patients can also enter information in a kiosk before waiting in a secure examination room, rather than letting time pass in a standard waiting room.

The hospital includes 48 patient bedrooms and another 12 intensive care unit beds, totaling 60 patient rooms.

The in-patient rooms also have many new innovations such as one remote that controls the television, heating and cooling, and elevation of the beds. All of the 60 rooms also include digital screens in place of a whiteboard, making which staff will be working with the patient easy to remember.

The rooms also include barn door bathrooms and pull-out beds for patients’ families visiting, making for the best use of the spacious rooms.

The team

Aurora Medical Center has 550 employees on staff, with 500 of them being new jobs created specifically for the center.

While the technology and innovations are beneficial to improving the experiences and stay of the patients, Lisa Just, president of Aurora Medical Center-Mount Pleasant and president of the South Wisconsin Patient Service Area, believes the difference in quality and care comes from the staff.

“Many team members live in this area. They come because they are closer to home, this is their home and now they are treating their neighbors, friends and families,” Just said. “I’m most proud that they are so passionate and committed to providing excellent and passionate care. That’s what makes the difference I think, the commitment of our work team.”

Dr. Steven Ryder, a surgeon at the center, how when he first started practicing medicine in Burlington and in Kenosha County, he would be treating people who knew his grandparents. Later on, his patients knew his parents. Now, he finds himself occasionally treating patients that were former classmates of his.

