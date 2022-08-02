Where jazz and seniors meet: Dominican-led organization pairs volunteers with those in need of company

David Ferguson, a member of the "James Yorgan Sextet," plays the trombone at the Jazz in July fundraiser hosted by the Senior Companion Program at St. Sebastian Church, 3126 95th St., Sturtevant. The program matches senior citizens with volunteers that keep them company. The organization was founded by the Racine Dominicans in 1978.
Alex Rodriguez
At left: Racine Dominican Sisters Karen Vollmer and Karen Fredrickson share a laugh Sunday at the "Jazz in July" fundraiser hosted by the Senior Companion Program.
Alex Rodriguez
Dave Sturino finishes a keyboard solo while playing in the James Yorgan SextetSunday at the Senior Companion Program's "Jazz in July" Fundraiser.
Alex Rodriguez
Steve Jacob serenades folks with his saxophone while playing in the James Yorgan Sextet Sunday at the Senior Companion Programs "Jazz in July" Fundraiser.
STURTEVANT — The senior companion program held its annual jazz in July fundraising event Sunday at Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 91st St., Sturtevant. The program was established in 1978 by the Racine Dominicans, and has helped seniors in the Racine area connect to volunteers for companionship.
The Jazz band “The James Yorgan Sextet” performed to a crowd of about 65 outside of the church. The event also included a silent auction and a 50-50 raffle. While the event is typically held every year at Infusino‘s Banquet Hall, the event was moved outside due to COVID-19 concerns.
“With the pandemic, we couldn’t be able to visit as many seniors as we normally could,“ said Patrick Metzker, board president for The Senior Companion Program. “But we adapted by writing letters and phoning them one or twice a week.”
The senior companion program hopes to expand both in its number of seniors visited as well as people volunteering to visit. Brenda Schuls, a board member for the program and the development committee chair, also wishes for more inclusivity in the ranks.
“If you can listen, you can be a companion,” said Schuls. “We are welcoming everybody.”
