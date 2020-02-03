‘Where is everybody?’ Some construction projects lag for lack of workers

RACINE COUNTY — Last summer, St. John Properties began constructing a $21 million, approximately 200,000-square-foot office/light industrial complex in Mount Pleasant — and it hasn’t been easy.
For a job that size, finding enough laborers at the right times has been challenging, said Greg Fax, regional partner for St. John.
“Absolutely,” he said. “I hear the complaints from my people.” For example, they waited about three months to get the floor poured for one of the “flex” buildings that includes both office and warehouse space.
Fax guessed that that delay was either the result of the Foxconn Technology Group, the Interstate 94 project or both.
Although construction is somewhat seasonal and at a lower ebb currently, in addition to Foxconn and I-94, Advocate Aurora Health is building a new medical center just off of the S.E. Frontage Road, two other medical clinics are under construction, and there has been a lot of work to go around.
“Masons: Good luck trying to find one that can man a big job like mine,” Fax said. “They love a fireplace or other small, higher-paying job,” but not necessarily the big ones.
“Another thing that kills it (the available laborer pool) is all the school referendums in the state,” he said. “I hear it from the subs (subcontractors): They can get a good mark-up in the public sector — instead of grinding me down.”
Tim Ryan, a California-based general contractor and investor in numerous Downtown Racine buildings, said he’s had problems finding companies to renovate those buildings. But he said “it’s a national phenomenon. There is a lot going on; everybody’s busy. If things don’t line up for these subs, they just don’t call you back. Some of these guys are doing some of these big projects by I-94, and they just don’t have time for some of my smaller projects.”
Ryan said he had a rough time finding a roofer for his building at 401 Wisconsin Ave. which was vacant but leaking. He had the same problem with his building at 524 Main St.
HVAC contractors have also been “very slow to respond,” Ryan said, “just because they’re very busy.”
Great Recession’s impact
Herb Katt, president and owner of HK Construction, said he observed that as soon as Foxconn announced it would build a manufacturing and research campus of up to 22 million square feet in Mount Pleasant, construction activity in this area picked up.
For example, there have been several major housing and hotel development projects announced — although only one housing project, the $18 million Gold Medal Lofts at 1700 Packard Ave., is actually currently under construction.
Katt thinks the manpower shortage some subcontractors have been experiencing goes all the way back to the start of the Great Recession in 2007-08. When the economy crashed, so did the construction industry.
“A lot of people got out of the (building) trades,” Katt said. “And it’s just never come back. There was a big exodus of trades guys. When things started ramping back up, it was like: ‘Where is everybody?’ ”
John Foss, owner of Peridot Construction Management of West Milwaukee, agreed with Katt that the construction industry could use more people.
“People just don’t want to get into construction anymore,” he said, “even though in four years in construction they could probably have made $150,000, but after four years in college they probably owe $100,000.”
“There is a shortage,” added Foss, whose company is to oversee the Racine housing project called the Tannery at the Edge of the River.
It appears to Eric Faircloth, a project manager at RIC Electric of Racine, that tradespeople from Illinois have been helping to buttress the local construction workforce.
“It’s slower there,” he said. “I have heard some of the manpower is from Illinois. It has come across the border.”
