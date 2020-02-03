‘Where is everybody?’ Some construction projects lag for lack of workers

Tim Ryan, a California-based general contractor and investor in numerous Downtown Racine buildings, said he’s had problems finding companies to renovate those buildings. But he said “it’s a national phenomenon. There is a lot going on; everybody’s busy. If things don’t line up for these subs, they just don’t call you back. Some of these guys are doing some of these big projects by I-94, and they just don’t have time for some of my smaller projects.”

Ryan said he had a rough time finding a roofer for his building at 401 Wisconsin Ave. which was vacant but leaking. He had the same problem with his building at 524 Main St.

HVAC contractors have also been “very slow to respond,” Ryan said, “just because they’re very busy.”

Great Recession’s impact

Herb Katt, president and owner of HK Construction, said he observed that as soon as Foxconn announced it would build a manufacturing and research campus of up to 22 million square feet in Mount Pleasant, construction activity in this area picked up.

For example, there have been several major housing and hotel development projects announced — although only one housing project, the $18 million Gold Medal Lofts at 1700 Packard Ave., is actually currently under construction.