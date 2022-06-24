Where in the Midwest is abortion still legal? And where is it now illegal?

Post-Roe: Legal. In 2017, Illinois lawmakers passed and then-Gov. Bruce Rauner signed House Bill 40, which repealed a decades-old "trigger" provision in state statute that would have reverted Illinois to its pre-Roe law criminalizing abortion. Current Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he is committed to protection abortion access.
Indiana
Current limit: 22 weeks
Post-Roe: Uncertain. Indiana does not have a "trigger law" in effect, but the Republican-controlled legislature and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb have suggested that anti-abortion legislation could be considered during a special session this summer.
Iowa
Current limit: 22 weeks
Post-Roe: Uncertain. Iowa lawmakers in 2018 approved a ban after six weeks, but it was struck down by a state court. Abortion opponents may seek to reinstate that law.
Post-Roe: A trigger law took effect banning abortion except if the life or health of the mother is at risk.
Minnesota
Prior limit: Viability
Post-Roe: Legal. The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in 1995 that abortion rights are protected by the state’s constitution.
Missouri
Prior limit: Viability
Post-Roe: A trigger law took effect banning abortion except in the event of a medical emergency would.
Nebraska
Current limit: 20 weeks postfertilization
Post-Roe: Uncertain. Gov. Pete Ricketts is very likely to call a special session of the Republican-controlled legislature to pass an abortion ban. In a CNN appearance, Ricketts said he would not support exceptions even in cases of rape or incest. Several abortion-limiting bill failed to pass in the legislature earlier this year.
Wisconsin
Current limit: 22 weeks
Post-Roe: Uncertain, but probably illegal. Wisconsin has a 173-year-old law on the books that would ban nearly all abortions if Roe is overturned. Though Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said he would not enforce the ban, it created enough uncertainty for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to stop scheduling abortions after June 25.
According to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, the birth control "Plan B" pill is legal and remains available in Wisconsin. The so-called "abortion pill" is now illegal, following Friday's landmark SCOTUS ruling.
Naomi Gross, a sophomore, center holds a sign in the air as she and other students protest the pending decision to overturn Roe vs Wade during a walkout demonstration outside of Bradford High School on Thursday, May 19.