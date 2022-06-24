Where in the Midwest is abortion still legal? And where is it now illegal?

Illinois

Current limit: Viability

Post-Roe: Legal. In 2017, Illinois lawmakers passed and then-Gov. Bruce Rauner signed House Bill 40, which repealed a decades-old "trigger" provision in state statute that would have reverted Illinois to its pre-Roe law criminalizing abortion. Current Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he is committed to protection abortion access.

Indiana

Current limit: 22 weeks

Post-Roe: Uncertain. Indiana does not have a "trigger law" in effect, but the Republican-controlled legislature and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb have suggested that anti-abortion legislation could be considered during a special session this summer.

Iowa

Current limit: 22 weeks

Post-Roe: Uncertain. Iowa lawmakers in 2018 approved a ban after six weeks, but it was struck down by a state court. Abortion opponents may seek to reinstate that law.

Kentucky

Prior limit: 22 weeks

Post-Roe: A trigger law took effect banning abortion except if the life or health of the mother is at risk.

Minnesota

Prior limit: Viability

Post-Roe: Legal. The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in 1995 that abortion rights are protected by the state’s constitution.

Missouri

Prior limit: Viability

Post-Roe: A trigger law took effect banning abortion except in the event of a medical emergency would.

Nebraska

Current limit: 20 weeks postfertilization

Post-Roe: Uncertain. Gov. Pete Ricketts is very likely to call a special session of the Republican-controlled legislature to pass an abortion ban. In a CNN appearance, Ricketts said he would not support exceptions even in cases of rape or incest. Several abortion-limiting bill failed to pass in the legislature earlier this year.

Wisconsin

Current limit: 22 weeks

Post-Roe: Uncertain, but probably illegal. Wisconsin has a 173-year-old law on the books that would ban nearly all abortions if Roe is overturned. Though Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said he would not enforce the ban, it created enough uncertainty for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to stop scheduling abortions after June 25.

