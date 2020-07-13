Where do the Democrats challenging U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil stand on the issues?

However, he did say “Throughout the coronavirus crisis, I assisted 1,100 people in our community with federal and state agencies, worked to bring home loved ones stuck abroad, helped employers with Paycheck Protection Program loans to keep thousands of workers employed and ensured people received their Economic Impact Payments.”

Trade

One thing that all three candidates agree on, however, is the United States Mexico-Canada Agreement that President Trump was instrumental in creating.

Steil told The Journal Times last year that the USMCA contains “wins across the board for workers and farmers,” a sentiment that both Pade and Polack agreed with.

The agreements stopped there, however, with Pade saying in his closing remarks that Trump’s White House is the “worst-run administration in history” and that “Democracy is under attack,” citing several alleged “scandals” Trump has been involved in, such as the recent pardoning of Roger Stone and being impeached for dealings in Ukraine.

Pade added that he thinks Trump’s actions on trade have largely been harmful for Americans, citing the struggles U.S. farmers have faced since the ongoing trade conflict with China has slashed demand.

Voting rights