Where do the Democrats challenging U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil stand on the issues?

Josh Pade and Roger Polack are very similar candidates gearing up to challenge first-term Republican Bryan Steil to represent Wisconsin’s 1st District. The two are facing off in the Aug. 11 primary. The winner will face off with Steil in the Nov. 3 general election.
During a virtual forum-debate between the two young Democrats on Sunday, hosted via Facebook Live by Democrats of Wisconsin’s First Congressional District, their similarities were glaring.
They both support spending more nationwide on education, introducing more oversight to policing (particularly in the wake of the George Floyd killing), expressed disappointment and frustration with the Trump administration on most issues, increasing access to voting and that the incumbent Steil should be voted out in November.
Both talked about having less-than-privileged childhoods. Polack’s mom at one point worked three jobs, his dad had mental health problems and the family sometimes got by thanks to welfare. Pade’s father died when he was a teenager, his family quickly lost its health insurance after that and he was working at a grocery store by age 16 to help make ends meet.
They both also talked about working their way through law school and then quickly began working in governmental roles.
At 24, Pade was working in Washington D.C. in then-Sen. Russ Feingold’s office. Pade also unsuccessfully ran for governor, but lost in the primary to Tony Evers.
Polack, while still in his 20s, was working in counterterrorism with the U.S. military as a civilian in Asia and Afghanistan, investigating how terror organizations are funded.
In some ways, that makes them similar to their Republican opponent Steil.
Steil was a young lawyer who, although working for a short time as an attorney with a manufacturing company, held public office in his mid-30s when he was appointed by then-Gov. Scott Walker to the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents in 2016.
But their childhood situations vary. Pade and Polack both grew up working class in Kenosha and Racine, respectively, while Steil’s family has long been prominent while working in law in Janesville — a fact both Pade and Polack have been quick to point out in attempts to appeal to working-class voters.
In a statement to The Journal Times, Steil said Monday, “With my background in the manufacturing industry and higher education, I put differences aside and worked with anyone to find common-sense solutions and get the job done. I bring this work ethic to Congress when tackling the issues facing our communities.”
Coronavirus and schools
Both of the Democratic candidates said that the Trump-led federal response to the coronavirus has been inadequate, a line of criticism common among Democrats as confirmed COVID-19 cases near another spike in the U.S.
“The leadership in our country has been severely lacking to deal with this pandemic,” Polack said. Moments later, Pade criticized Trump for disbanding the U.S.’s pandemic response team and called for a new team to be formed.
Steil has been mostly quiet on most things related to President Donald Trump, an attribute he shares with his mentor ex-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, while Pade and Polack have been quick to criticize the Trump administration.
When it comes to education, Pade said that Trump appointee Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos plans to “recklessly open schools without the resources needed” and that that shows “a total failure of leadership.” Polack went so far as to say DeVos should be “removed as secretary” for “gutting our public school systems.”
They both then accused Steil of “standing idly by” without weighing in on these contentious, hot-button issues that have millions of Americans concerned about whether kids should return to schools in the fall.
The Journal Times asked Steil about this accusation of him avoiding controversial topics related to the Republican president. Steil’s emailed response did not address this topic.
However, he did say “Throughout the coronavirus crisis, I assisted 1,100 people in our community with federal and state agencies, worked to bring home loved ones stuck abroad, helped employers with Paycheck Protection Program loans to keep thousands of workers employed and ensured people received their Economic Impact Payments.”
Trade
One thing that all three candidates agree on, however, is the United States Mexico-Canada Agreement that President Trump was instrumental in creating.
Steil told The Journal Times last year that the USMCA contains “wins across the board for workers and farmers,” a sentiment that both Pade and Polack agreed with.
The agreements stopped there, however, with Pade saying in his closing remarks that Trump’s White House is the “worst-run administration in history” and that “Democracy is under attack,” citing several alleged “scandals” Trump has been involved in, such as the recent pardoning of Roger Stone and being impeached for dealings in Ukraine.
Pade added that he thinks Trump’s actions on trade have largely been harmful for Americans, citing the struggles U.S. farmers have faced since the ongoing trade conflict with China has slashed demand.
Voting rights
Expanding voting rights was also something Polack and Pade largely agree on. Pade said that felons should have their right to vote restored once they are out of prison. Polack went further, saying that every U.S. citizen, including those who are incarcerated, should be able to vote.
“I’m for enfranchising as many people as possible to vote in our elections,” Polack said.
Money in politics
One of the primary attack plans employed by both Polack and Pade has been to claim that Steil and others in Washington are “in the pocket” of big donors.
“I’m running for Congress because, for too long, Washington has been dominated by politicians with corporate special interests,” Polack said. “We need a representative in southeastern Wisconsin in the first district who will serve the people of the district, truly the people and not beholden to the special interests. Congressman Steil has taken $500,000 in corporate-backed checks.”
Steil has a massive fundraising lead on the other two men. According to data from the Federal Elections Commissionthat was last updated in March, Steil’s campaign has more than $1.14 million in cash on hand, with nearly $2 million raised in total since January 2019. His biggest contributor has been Take Back The House 2020, a Maryland-based Political Action Committee, which has donated more than $160,000 to Steil’s campaign and more than $44.5 million to conservative causes in the past 19 months.
Those numbers dwarf Polack’s and Pade’s donations so far. Polack has received $130,592, and a little bit less than half of that has already been spent.
Pade is even further behind. He has raised just $51,000 and only had $6,135 when FEC data was last updated.
Endorsement for Pade
Pade netted a notable endorsement Sunday from U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who was among a large field of Democratic candidates seeking to run against Trump this November. Ryan dropped out of the race last October.
“Josh Pade is absolutely the best candidate for the people of Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District. He is a champion of labor unions and working families, and he will work tirelessly to bring back jobs and manufacturing to southeast Wisconsin,” Ryan said in a statement. “I’m proud to endorse him — and I look forward to working with him in Congress.”
