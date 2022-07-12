“Where did it all go wrong?” | Former honor student to serve 36 years for 2019 kidnapping, bank robbery

RACINE — A Milwaukee man who was part of a 2019 bank robbery that involved the kidnapping of a pregnant bank manager from Kenosha and her two young children was sentenced on Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.

William Q. Howell, 22, who was 19 at the time of the kidnapping and robbery, was convicted in December of 2021 of armed robbery with threat of force as a party to a crime, three counts of kidnapping and robbery of a financial institution.

Howell was sentenced to 36 years in prison. His sentence will start after his current prison term has expired, followed by 20 years of supervised release.

Howell made a brief statement to the court first apologizing to the victims: “What I did ... I know was wrong and I want to apologize,” Howell said. “I also want to prevent my peers from going down the same road that I did; I want to help direct someone’s future. I want to become a successful member of society. Not a day goes by that I don’t think of them (the victims).”

As he was led away, Howell repeated to his father in the courtroom gallery, “I’m sorry Dad. I’m sorry Dad. I’m sorry Dad.”

His father replied, “It’s OK. I’m sorry too.”

The robbery

Howell and others had brandished firearms and forced the pregnant bank manager and her children, who were then 5 and 2 years old, into a car after the family had arrived at their Kenosha home on the evening of June 27, 2019.

After driving to Milwaukee, the woman and her daughters were forced into the basement of a home and given only a bucket to use as a toilet.

In the early-morning hours of the next day, the woman and her two children were transported to a Wells Fargo Bank branch, 1700 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Racine.

Once the bank manager gained entry to the bank, she was threatened at gunpoint until she was able to give the men access to money. The victim managed to get away and shut a door, locking herself and her two children in the bank with the conspirators on the other side of the locked door.

The conspirators fled with $47,000 before being arrested by law enforcement less than two weeks later.

Victim

In a letter read aloud in court, the victim wrote that she now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and is “mentally exhausted every day.” The children, too, have nightmares and suffer after-effects from the kidnapping.

“As hard as I try,” the woman wrote, “my brain can’t stop living that night over and over in my head.”

She continued: “This feels like a battle I might never win” and “a punishment we did nothing to deserve.” The woman added that, on the night of the kidnapping, she was not sure if that would be her last day alive.

She wrote that she will continue to pray for the defendants in the hope that one day they could come to know God and become “decent people.”

District Attorney Patricia Hanson remarked on what she found particularly irreconcilable about Howell in this case: unlike his co-defendants, Howell had the benefit of growing up with a strong support system and family; as a kid, he was an honor student in school.

“I have such difficulty understanding: he shouldn’t be here, he should know better, he has the intelligence to know better,” Hanson said.

Hanson additionally pointed out that this was not the first time Howell had committed a very serious offense; in 2017, when Howell was 17 years old, he was convicted for robbing Wisconsin Firearms Training Center in Waukesha County.

Both the state and the defense agreed that the relationship between Howell and co-defendant George K. Pearson-Robb was problematic. Described as long-time best friends, while awaiting sentencing, Howell had testified as a witness on Pearson-Robb’s behalf, stating under oath that Pearson-Robb was not actually involved in the kidnapping or the robbery.

Howell told the jury at the time that another one of his friends was the third person seen in the bank surveillance video, not Pearson-Robb, although a jury in December 2021 still found Pearson-Robb guilty of the robbery.

Howell’s assertion that Pearson-Robb was not involved in the kidnapping and bank robbery was an issue, the state pointed out, primarily because it did not quite fit with the known facts. Howell’s statements to police and from the stand were frequently contradictory, making him appear to be an unreliable witness.

“He just so blatantly lied at the behest of Pearson-Robb,” Hanson said about Howell’s testimony. “It went way beyond what was necessary for a friend ... The hold that Pierson-Robb has on Howell still exists.”

The defense

Defense Attorney Jamie McClendon argued to Judge Timothy Boyle that Howell was simply too focused on helping his friend. “He knows how that he needs to focus on himself,” McClendon added.

McClendon was seemingly in concurrence with Hanson that Howell should not be in his current predicament. “It’s so hard to match up these two people, Howell is ridiculously smart, but a clear boundary was crossed when children became involved. He should have abandoned ship at that point,” McClendon said.

McClendon noted that Howell had goals. He wanted to work with the troubled youth, but the pressure to fit in usurped his desire to better himself.

“Where did it all go wrong?” McClendon asked. “Hopefully he undoes some of the damage by withdrawing his plea. He saw what the other gentlemen got. He’s asking and hoping for leniency.”

The defense asked the judge for 15 years of initial confinement.

Sentencing

“Society is out of control these days,” Boyle said. “Only $48,000 is not a lot of money to create utter havoc on another life.”

Judge Boyle began his sentencing statement by first taking into account Howell’s history and background.

“A 22-year-old, single man with no children. A former honor student who earned his GED, with no previous known history with gang affiliation,” Boyle outlined.

“But you were a daily THC user; you suffered from depression and anxiety; you had only limited employment; you previously served time in Lincoln Hills Juvenile Detention Center; you were on extended supervision already when you committed this crime.”

“This type of activity is something that we do not want in our society,” Boyle continued. “How does this happen?”

“You had so much potential. You had a stable childhood. I received multiple letters on your behalf describing your character that paints such a different picture ... At times in this case I felt like I was watching a movie about a concocted scheme. I do not understand how you allowed yourself to get hooked up into this.”

Boyle acknowledged Howell’s longtime friendship with Pearson-Robb and the peer pressure that exists, but concluded, “The buck always stops with you.”