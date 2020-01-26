'When you think of Union Grove, you think of Giles Williams'; former school administrator dies

UNION GROVE — Giles Williams’ work voice mail always ended with the directive to “Do something nice for a child.” He was always focused on what was best for kids.

That’s how Brenda Stevenson, Union Grove Elementary District administrator, remembers one of her predecessors in the post.

Williams, a former district administrator at Union Grove Elementary and later at Kansasville Grade School, died Tuesday at his home in Union Grove. He was 79.

Williams grew up in Manitowoc, and after graduating high school he served in the U.S. Navy for two years. He then obtained his teaching degree and ultimately received a master’s degree from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

He began his teaching career in 1962 at Wild Rose Public School. Williams moved to Union Grove Elementary three years later where he started out as a middle school teacher and was eventually promoted to principal, assistant administrator and then administrator.

Williams married his wife Kay in 1965. They had two children.

Stevenson worked with Williams for 19 years. During that time he became a mentor and a friend. She started out in the district 35 years ago as the elementary school physical education and health teacher.