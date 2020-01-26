'When you think of Union Grove, you think of Giles Williams'; former school administrator dies

UNION GROVE — Giles Williams’ work voice mail always ended with the directive to “Do something nice for a child.” He was always focused on what was best for kids.
That’s how Brenda Stevenson, Union Grove Elementary District administrator, remembers one of her predecessors in the post.
Williams, a former district administrator at Union Grove Elementary and later at Kansasville Grade School, died Tuesday at his home in Union Grove. He was 79.
Williams grew up in Manitowoc, and after graduating high school he served in the U.S. Navy for two years. He then obtained his teaching degree and ultimately received a master’s degree from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
He began his teaching career in 1962 at Wild Rose Public School. Williams moved to Union Grove Elementary three years later where he started out as a middle school teacher and was eventually promoted to principal, assistant administrator and then administrator.
Williams married his wife Kay in 1965. They had two children.
Stevenson worked with Williams for 19 years. During that time he became a mentor and a friend. She started out in the district 35 years ago as the elementary school physical education and health teacher.
“He always had a smile on his face,” Stevenson said. “He was a good boss. Not every boss can say that everyone likes them. I would say everyone liked Giles.”
In Stevenson’s view, Williams knew when he needed to be firm and set expectations with his employees, but also realized when it was time to support the staff and make them feel like they were part of the big picture.
Union Grove Elementary District Board President Linton Skewes said he worked with Williams for 20 years or more and complimented the former superintendent on his knack for hiring high-quality teachers.
“He was a pretty good guy,” Skewes said.
Williams was at the helm of the district when Union Grove Middle School on Milldrum Street was expanded in 2003 to add elementary grade levels that had been housed at the former Union Grove Grade School on 14th Street.
Williams told The Journal Times in 2004 when he retired from Union Grove Elementary that he always enjoyed coming to work. He also enjoyed playing golf, reading, bowling, going to movies, traveling and collecting Pabst Blue Ribbon memorabilia. His office at the former Union Grove Grade School was festooned with Green Bay Packers memorabilia.
He and Stevenson remained friends, attending Brewers games together annually.
“He was always someone that I knew would be there,” Stevenson said. “I could talk to him no matter what it was about. And it didn’t matter when it was.”
Always willing to help
Williams took on a part-time district administrator role in the Kansasville (Dover) school district in 2005. He retired from that job about five years later.
Aside from his passion for education, Williams was a proud member of the local Lions Club and served on the Union Grove Village Board from 1991 to 2002.
“When you think of Union Grove, you think of Giles Williams,” Stevenson said.
Pete Wicklund contributed to this report
