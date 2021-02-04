 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
When will Wisconsin’s vaccination rate make a difference? What about the variants?
0 comments

When will Wisconsin’s vaccination rate make a difference? What about the variants?

{{featured_button_text}}

State health leaders say “It’s very hard to predict” when exactly the percentage of Wisconsinites who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will begin to make a difference in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“We can see our vaccine rate rising, but … we could see a surge (of new cases) with a vaccination rate in the 30% or 40% or 50%,” Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems van Dijk told reporters Tuesday.

Currently, according to state data, about one-fourth of all Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have received at least one vaccine dosage; everyone in that age group started getting vaccine access on Jan. 25. No other age group had more than 9% of its population having begun vaccination, as of Wednesday.

The main factor leading to the unsureness is the new variants of the novel coronavirus that keep arising. As the virus mutates, some of the mutations — like the one that spread rapidly in South Africa and in the United Kingdom, sparking a lockdown of Great Britain, of which one case was identified in Wisconsin — have proven to be considerably more transmissible and, for some of them, the approved vaccines may be less effective.

As Moderna President Dr. Stephen Hoge told "Good Morning America" on Monday, “what we do see is some of the new emerging strains are better at hiding from those vaccines.”

RNS viruses like the novel coronavirus are known to have mutation rates much higher than other viruses.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Mother of 5 was trying to leave her abusive partner. He lied to police about his guns, then killed her
Crime and Courts

Mother of 5 was trying to leave her abusive partner. He lied to police about his guns, then killed her

  • 5 min to read

She was leaving him. He had been arrested for domestic abuse, but let out without cash bail and didn't turn over all his guns. Three days after Christmas, he killed her and then himself.

“For people who are not in a domestic abuse relationship, there’s a belief that if you just leave, (then the abuse) ends, which is not true." — Gricel Santiago-Rivera, executive director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin

Watch Now: Related Video

Summer oasis: Group finds a way to keep playing tennis outdoors this winter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News