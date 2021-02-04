When will Wisconsin’s vaccination rate make a difference? What about the variants?

State health leaders say “It’s very hard to predict” when exactly the percentage of Wisconsinites who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will begin to make a difference in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
“We can see our vaccine rate rising, but … we could see a surge (of new cases) with a vaccination rate in the 30% or 40% or 50%,” Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems van Dijk told reporters Tuesday.
Currently, according to state data, about one-fourth of all Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have received at least one vaccine dosage; everyone in that age group started getting vaccine access on Jan. 25. No other age group had more than 9% of its population having begun vaccination, as of Wednesday.
The main factor leading to the unsureness is the new variants of the novel coronavirus that keep arising. As the virus mutates, some of the mutations — like the one that spread rapidly in South Africa and in the United Kingdom, sparking a lockdown of Great Britain, of which one case was identified in Wisconsin — have proven to be considerably more transmissible and, for some of them, the approved vaccines may be less effective.
As Moderna President Dr. Stephen Hoge told "Good Morning America" on Monday, “what we do see is some of the new emerging strains are better at hiding from those vaccines.”
RNS viruses like the novel coronavirus are known to have mutation rates much higher than other viruses.