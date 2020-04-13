When the state reopens, don’t expect it to all happen at once

MADISON — When Wisconsin eventually reopens for business, don’t expect it to all happen at once.
“There isn’t a scenario that I can see that would allow that to happen,” Gov. Tony Evers said Friday, regarding giving a single order that would return Wisconsin to normalcy.
The state’s restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 have come in stages.
On March 13, school districts around the state were shuttered. Five days later, bars and restaurants were ordered to close their eating areas. On March 24, the Safer at Home order went into effect, officially closing all “nonessential” businesses in the state. Then on Thursday, April 9, another 40 state parks and recreational areas were ordered closed. And on Easter Sunday, worshipers gathered at drive-in services or virtually, not in person.
It’s likely for the restrictions to be lifted in stages too.
“The science is what drives the decision-making in this process. And the science will determine what reopening will look like and when that will happen,” Evers said, sticking with the typical science-driven refrain he and other state leaders have repeated the past few weeks. “The last thing you want is a resurgence because you, quote unquote, re-opened too soon.”
