The pride flag

The rainbow pride flag started being used in the 1970s. According to Encyclopedia Britannica: "It goes back to 1978, when the artist Gilbert Baker, an openly gay man and a drag queen, designed the first rainbow flag. Baker later revealed that he was urged by Harvey Milk, one of the first openly gay elected officials in the U.S., to create a symbol of pride for the gay community. Baker decided to make that symbol a flag because he saw flags as the most powerful symbol of pride. As he later said in an interview, 'Our job as gay people was to come out, to be visible, to live in the truth, as I say, to get out of the lie. A flag really fit that mission, because that’s a way of proclaiming your visibility or saying, "This is who I am!"' Baker saw the rainbow as a natural flag from the sky, so he adopted eight colors for the stripes, each color with its own meaning."

June is also Pride Month. Pride flags are currently flying above Racine's City Hall and the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison.