Related to this story

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to visit Racine tomorrow
Government and Politics

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to visit Racine tomorrow

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is set to visit Racine on Thursday to learn how Racine's communities of color have been impacted by COVID-19, as well as to visit Mayor Cory Mason. The lieutenant governor's visit includes several tops at black-owned businesses to hear from owners about the COVID-19 impacts on their business and their thoughts on COVID-19 vaccines.