RACINE — Cristina Soria still remembers her first date with her fiance 14 years ago, back when they still attended Case High School. He got her roses and she still has some of the petals.

“Flowers are important,” Soria said. “They’re part of special moments. I don’t think anyone ever forgets when they get flowers.”

Now Soria pulls together her own roses, carnations, hydrangeas, baby’s breath, daisies, snapdragons and other flowers to create custom bouquets for English and Spanish speakers in the area through her small business, Paula Maria Flower Shop LLC.

Her aim is to craft unique bouquets of exactly what the customer is looking for, but she does plan to eventually offer a “menu” of products available.

She also offers seasonal items, such as Valentine’s Day or other holiday bouquets.

Honoring mom

Soria has always been creative and has invested time into various artistic hobbies, such as painting, jewelry making and other crafts.

Soria began making floral arrangements for friends and family, but it was an expensive hobby, so she decided to make a business out of it. She registered her small business and created social media pages for it Jan. 3.

Soria, 29, works full-time as a sixth- and seventh-grade teacher of the Academies at Jerstad-Agerholm School.

She mainly operates Paula Maria Flower Shop out of her home on the 1700 block of Orchard Street in Racine.

“I’ve never done anything like this, I’ve never done my own thing. But one day I just kind of decided, I was like, ‘I’m just gonna go for it,’” Soria said. “I figured I would just go for it and then see what happened.”

The name Paula Maria for her flower shop business comes from her future mother-in-law’s and mother’s first names, respectively.

Soria and her fiance Jesus Mora always have said that if they have a daughter, they would name her Paula Maria.

“I always liked how it flowed,” Soria said. “It was really no question when I decided on a name, just because both of us are very grateful for our moms.”

She often adds mementos to her bouquets such as chocolates, small teddy bears, mini plastic crowns, hot cocoa mix, sweet bread and decorative butterflies.

Soria offers delivery and pickup. All orders come with a vase or box.

She said her efforts have been successful so far, as she’s received support from friends, family and locals. Her goal was to receive 12 orders for Valentine’s Day, and she ended up logging 22 orders for the holiday.

“Usually when someone gets flowers, it’s a special moment,” Soria said. “I thought it was nice to be a part of those special moments.”

She plans to eventually transition into a commercial space — her future father-in-law owns a building on Racine Street where she’s been storing some supplies and using it as a workspace. She also is potentially considering a joint business with a cafe or breakfast restaurant.

Reaching the Latino community

When she posts on her business’ Facebook and Instagram accounts, everything is dually in English and Spanish. That came second nature to her, she said.

Soria is Mexican and grew up speaking Spanish and visiting Mexico in the summers.

“I’ve always been able to service people in Spanish at all my jobs,” she said. “That’s kind of what I’m excited about, being able to service the Spanish speaking community.”

Soria received a degree in Spanish and education from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

She’s been a translator resource to Spanish speaking families she’s encountered through working at Jerstad and has a lot of Spanish speaking customers through Paula Maria Flower Shop.

“It’s so much easier when things are in your language,” Soria said. “It’s so much easier to communicate your ideas.”

