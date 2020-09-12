When life gives you melons: Swan's Watermelon Festival continues despite COVID

“But then, as it turns out, everybody and their uncle seems to have sunflowers now,” he said.

The field hasn’t been designated by Swan’s to be used for anything in particular yet. He was trying to time the sunflowers’ bloom period to line up with this weekend, but they matured quicker and were in bloom about 10 days ago. At that time, some customers who stopped to buy watermelons also visited the sunflower field and took photos. Swan’s may sell sunflowers or sunflower heads in the future.

Yellow watermelon

Pork sandwiches, Cole slaw and sliced watermelon are the featured meal for this weekend. But the farm also is offering hot dogs, brats, sweet corn, apple cider donuts and kettle corn this weekend.

Growing watermelons started out as a hobby for Swan. And now he sells yellow watermelon — made from a natural mutation. Some say the yellow fruit has a sweeter, honey-like flavor compared to red melons, but Swan said it may not taste any different than a red one, depending on where you’re from.

“If you moved here from the South … there’s certain people that just wait for it,” he said. “And then when they come, a lot of people have never seen them. From what they tell us, other produce people aren’t growing them. Maybe we’re the only stop in town.”