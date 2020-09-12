When life gives you melons: Swan's Watermelon Festival continues despite COVID

CALEDONIA — Swan’s Pumpkin Farm, like nearly every business, has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The farm isn’t hosting field trips this season, pumpkins are being sold differently and events look a lot different compared to years past.
But the farm’s staff was still able to host the Watermelon Festival on Saturday despite rainy weather.
The craft fair was postponed to next weekend, but the rest of the festivities still went on at the farm, 5930 Highway H. Festival goers ate their apple cider donuts, petted farm animals and of course had a lot of watermelon.
While attendance numbers were relatively low, Ken Swan, owner of Swan’s Pumpkin Farm, said Saturday’s turnout as of about noon was “as expected.” Staff members were glad the rain stopped for a while, he said.
The petting zoo was open Saturday. Other attractions were not open Saturday because of rain, but were scheduled to reopen Sunday.
These attractions include hayrides, a barrel train ride, corn field trail, boat rides, pony rides, a pumpkin jump pad and pedal karts. All adventures have been adjusted to be observe social distancing and to include sanitary measures.
In addition, a new sight was added to Swan’s Pumpkin Farm this year: a sunflower field. The sunflowers were an experiment, Swan said.
“But then, as it turns out, everybody and their uncle seems to have sunflowers now,” he said.
The field hasn’t been designated by Swan’s to be used for anything in particular yet. He was trying to time the sunflowers’ bloom period to line up with this weekend, but they matured quicker and were in bloom about 10 days ago. At that time, some customers who stopped to buy watermelons also visited the sunflower field and took photos. Swan’s may sell sunflowers or sunflower heads in the future.
Yellow watermelon
Pork sandwiches, Cole slaw and sliced watermelon are the featured meal for this weekend. But the farm also is offering hot dogs, brats, sweet corn, apple cider donuts and kettle corn this weekend.
Growing watermelons started out as a hobby for Swan. And now he sells yellow watermelon — made from a natural mutation. Some say the yellow fruit has a sweeter, honey-like flavor compared to red melons, but Swan said it may not taste any different than a red one, depending on where you’re from.
“If you moved here from the South … there’s certain people that just wait for it,” he said. “And then when they come, a lot of people have never seen them. From what they tell us, other produce people aren’t growing them. Maybe we’re the only stop in town.”
One thing that does separate the yellow from the red is size: the yellow don’t get as large as the red, Swan said.
Effects of COVID-19
Field trips are not available at Swan’s Farm this year. Field trips would typically offer hayrides, a petting zoo, maze, puppet show and more for students in their early years.
These trips would start Oct. 1, so Swan hasn’t felt the absence of kids on the farm quite yet. But it will feel weird, he said.
Field trips also allow word of mouth advertising to occur, via students talking about their field trips. The absence of field trips will cause a decline in revenue this year, Swan said, but it won’t cause the farm to go out of business.
“We’re here for the long term,” Swan said.
The Watermelon Festival is about 1% of the farm’s total revenue, Swan said: “Our business is pumpkins. This (Watermelon Festival) is just a tune-up for our staff.”
Land that isn’t used for pumpkins is rented to a local farmer to use for planting corn and soybeans.
For the Watermelon Festival, and for the rest of the season, Swan just wants to give people an opportunity to get outside and have a different experience during the pandemic.
“I want everybody to have a smile on their face when they leave,” he said. But it’s more than just customers: “We want our guests to know that our staff can smile, be happy and give a pleasant appearance. This year, smiles will be hidden behind the masks.”
