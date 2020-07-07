When COVID struck, this Racine chef turned a job loss into a new pop-up BBQ

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Chef Emerson Holliday lost his job when COVID-19 struck. Like hundreds of thousands of other Wisconsinites, he applied for unemployment checks to stay afloat.

For years, the Gateway Technical College-trained chef said he has been putting off starting his own restaurant: “It’s too expensive.” “It’s too risky.” “I don’t have time for it.” The excuses went on.

But when the pandemic arrived, Holliday said, he didn’t have any more excuses. He certainly had free time to invest in a new venture.

“When everything shut down, I just had to do something,” he said, remembering the boredom of March and April.

He already has the culinary knowledge, and the friends and professional connections that can spark some word of mouth momentum to get new customers to try his barbecue.

“Do we now know that our local chefs are the best chefs?! Don’t eat those frozen chains! Eat food that is made with love and heart and soul because this food certainly is,” one customer said on Facebook.

Holliday said he had two choices: “I could just sit around and play video games, or I could invest it into what I’ve always wanted to do.”