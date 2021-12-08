When COVID derailed worker visas, Wisconsin's tourism workforce was decimated

WISCONSIN DELLS — Wisconsin’s tourism industry is fueled by immigrants. With borders closed off and on and COVID-19 fears stifling global travel, tourism towns were decimated without foreign workers.

Usually, the Wisconsin Dells (a hub of the state's $22.2 billion tourism industry) gets 6,000 foreign workers every summer, primarily from the J-1 Visa program, through which students in other countries are allowed to come to the U.S. for four months to learn about American culture while working paid jobs. This year, due to COVID-19 concerns and embassies being closed, only about 1,600 J-1 holders came to, and worked in, the Wisconsin Dells area.

The Dells’ worker shortage this year could have been fully eliminated had those 4,400 J-1 workers not been missing, said Tom Diehl, owner of Tommy Bartlett Inc. and a leader of the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau.

Without those workers (“J-1ers,” as Diehl called them), some hotels were closed a few days a week. Restaurants may have only been open for one or two meals a day instead of three. Some businesses stayed closed all year long.

The program ended up being suspended almost entirely in 2020. It was reactivated in spring 2021, but was much less popular. In fall 2020, Diehl got a call from someone with a Finnish-American group in Helsinki who said, due to COVID-19, in 2021 “there would be no J-1ers coming from Finland, period,” even though the group usually sent dozens yearly.

It’s not like businesses there can just go hire people off the street. The combined year-round population of the City of Wisconsin Dells and adjacent Lake Delton is about 6,000, and the surrounding communities don’t add much.

There simply are not enough locals to fill all jobs available during peak tourism months. The area has about 16,000 total full-time jobs every summer; i.e., the population of the area is at least doubled by the jobs available during stretches of typical years.

Foreign labor has been “a tremendous asset to the area as the area has grown,” Diehl said. “J-1 was trying to give young kids the opportunity to experience our American culture, our capitalistic society and all that.”

Stacie Tollaksen, chairperson of Wisconsin Dells BridgeUSA Community Support Group, also known as the J-1 consortium, said in March "most employers in the Dells area are offering free rent, free food and grocery delivery for students to their room during quarantine so they don’t have to take on the added expense. I’ve really seen the employers take good care of them that way."

Especially with the pandemic ongoing, filling those jobs with Americans became a daunting if not impossible task because “when COVID hit, you had a certain amount of people who didn’t want to be around other people. That was an impediment for it,” Diehl said.

He said “It’s not just one thing” causing the shortage, although a full allotment of J-1 workers could have fixed the Dells’ problem in the short term. “It’s a really complex issue.”

Reporting from Erica Dynes and Barry Adams of Lee Newspapers is included in this article.

