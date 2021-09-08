'When are things going to start turning around?' | City discusses hiring of social equity officer

RACINE — Although the city government has long talked about having a municipal workforce that reflects the diversity of Racine, it has not happened at the rate some aldermen desire.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.

Alderman Edwin Santiago, who sits on the Affirmative Action Human Rights Committee, noted the challenges they have seen in the effort to diversify the city workforce to better reflect the city.

“It just continues to be the same people,” he said of those being hired. “It’s usually people who don’t reside in the city.”

For that reason and others, Alderman Jason Meekma has proposed that the city adopt a racial equity ordinance, based on policy, and hire someone to enforce it.

After discussion, the Committee of the Whole voted last week to send the matter to the Finance and Personnel Committee for further discussion.

The chairman of that committee will determine when the matter appears on the agenda; however, as was discussed in the meeting, budget season is upon city leaders, so time is of the essence where there are budget considerations.

Racial equity