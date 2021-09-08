'When are things going to start turning around?' | City discusses hiring of social equity officer

RACINE — Although the city government has long talked about having a municipal workforce that reflects the diversity of Racine, it has not happened at the rate some aldermen desire.
Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.
Alderman Edwin Santiago, who sits on the Affirmative Action Human Rights Committee, noted the challenges they have seen in the effort to diversify the city workforce to better reflect the city.
“It just continues to be the same people,” he said of those being hired. “It’s usually people who don’t reside in the city.”
For that reason and others, Alderman Jason Meekma has proposed that the city adopt a racial equity ordinance, based on policy, and hire someone to enforce it.
After discussion, the Committee of the Whole voted last week to send the matter to the Finance and Personnel Committee for further discussion.
The chairman of that committee will determine when the matter appears on the agenda; however, as was discussed in the meeting, budget season is upon city leaders, so time is of the essence where there are budget considerations.
Racial equity
“We’ve been working as a city and as a community to try and find ways to be more equitable to lift up our populations who have been discriminated against or not have the opportunities they deserve,” Meekma said, adding that he reviewed similar policies in place in other municipalities for guidance.
Meekma noted there have been “calls for the city to be proactive, to take action ... Let’s make this something we are committing ourselves to through policy.”
Among the recommendations was the addition of a social equity officer whose responsibilities would include “identifying and implementing equitable practices.”
Additionally, the person would work with city offices to incorporate equity action plans to strengthen equity in city offices.
“And really ensure that we have this as a priority both internally and working to incorporate this into externally into our actions in the community,” he added.
According to pre-pandemic data, the unemployment rate for blacks in the Racine metro area was 10.7% while the unemployment rate for white people was 4.2%. Similarly, nearly three out of four white residents of the Racine area own their home while barely one in 4 black residents do. Additionally, the median income for black people in the Racine metro is around $26,500 while the median income for whites is more than $66,400.
While not as extreme, similar disparities are seen among other non-white populations in the City of Racine.
Hiring challenges
Santiago explained that the Affirmative Action Human Rights Committee faces challenges in accessing certain information, such as why someone was hired over someone else, how many people applied for a position and what their qualifications were.
Santiago expressed the hope a social equity officer could access that information.
“I understand we have severe budgetary restrictions,” he said while still saying he was in favor of hiring a social equity officer. “There’s severe budgetary restrictions for everything right now.”
However, as Santiago pointed out, in 2019 Racine was named by the news outlet 24/7 Wall Street as the second-worst city in the country for black people to live in and there is an absence of representatives from communities of color in government and city roles “for its entire existence.”
Santiago said the position was needed and has been needed for a long time.
“If we don’t start something like this now, when are we going to do it? When are things going to start turning around?” he asked, pointing out how different the socioeconomic statuses of the population from Lake Michigan to Douglas Avenue is compared to those who live east of Douglas Avenue in the city.
“Our city has pockets of poverty and it’s predominantly minority people,” Santiago said, “and I feel like this type of position could be the start of turning the tide.”