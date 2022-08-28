When a vehicle ends up in the water, how does it get towed out?

RACINE — How does a tow truck get a car out of the water?

Pretty much the same way it tows any other vehicle. The tow truck operator just relies on a dive team, rather than their own hands, to get the vehicle hooked up.

Among the specialty trainings the Racine County Dive Team undergoes is how to get cars out of bodies of water.

That training was put to use Sunday, Aug. 21, after when an SUV driving on the Root River Parkway bike path, driven by someone believed to be under the influence, ended up in the Root River near the Memorial Drive bridge.

Chase Leonard, manager and driver for Floyd’s Towing, was called to the scene. He said he’s dealt with these situations many times in the past.

Members of the dive team, after getting the driver of the vehicle and all other passengers out of the car, then take the tow hook into the water and attach it to the certain place on the vehicle — depending on the make and model — explained Racine Fire Department Capt. Bedros Ohanian. Just attaching the tow to the bumper could end up damaging the vehicle.

Rescuing anyone who is in danger is the priority of the dive team, with recovering the vehicle being a secondary task, Ohanian said.

“Speed is not of the essence in the recovery,” Ohanian said. “Safety is first.”

While simple, the entire process can take more than an hour, depending on the condition of the vehicle and the body of water the vehicle ended up in.

The RFD has a special piece of equipment, an “absorbent boom” — which resembles a bigger version of a child’s pool noodle — that can collect contaminants that may be leaking from the submerged vehicle.