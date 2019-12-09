MOUNT PLEASANT — Momentarily, the Miracle Whip died.

That’s what Mia Gutierrez calls her 1993 Honda Accord with 320,000 miles on it.

“The car battery dying is actually one of the very few problems we’ve had with it,” she said of her car.

But when her car’s battery didn’t start a couple days before Thanksgiving, it came at a really inopportune time. Gutierrez, who is a kindergarten teacher at HOPE Christian School, 3502 Douglas Ave., was in the drive-thru at Chick-fil-A, 5315 Washington Ave.

The Miracle Whip is so loud that you have to turn it off when you try ordering at a drive-thru, she said. After she ordered, her car wouldn’t start again.

“When I turned the key, the engine didn’t even click,” she said. “I was so nervous, so embarrassed.”

She told the employee on the other end of the microphone that her car had died. She wasn’t expecting any help, but just wanted Chick-fil-A’s staff to know that her car was in the way of other hungry drive-thru costumers; Gutierrez planned on calling her sister to come give the car a jump.

That’s when Miracle Whip received a little miracle of its own.

The employee on the other end told Gutierrez: “Somebody is already out on their way to help.”

Gutierrez thought they were just going to push her car out of the way. But when Matthew Sisson, Chick-fil-A’s hospitality director, finished pushing the car through the drive-thru, he ran to get his own car and jumper cables to revive the car.

He also gave Gutierrez her dinner for free; she had been through enough already.

“Please let me pay,” she begged, but he wouldn’t let her.

“He could have just left me there,” Gutierrez said. “It’s a really good example of what Chick-Fil-A stands for … they went the extra mile.”

True to their roots

Gutierrez is a Christian, and part of the reason she likes Chick-fil-A (besides the chicken) is that the company is open about its Christian roots too.

“It was the perfect example of Thanksgiving, with Christmas coming up in a couple weeks,” Gutierrez said. “Matthew was, like: ‘I’m going to bless her with something she didn’t ask for.’ ”

Gutierrez wasn’t planning on drawing extra attention to the day, but she decided to make a Facebook post anyway — “God was like ‘You have got to post it. It’s about my glory being on display.’ ”

The Facebook post went viral, receiving nearly 3,000 reactions and more than 1,400 shares in two weeks.

One person who shared the post wrote: “You see, Chick-Fil-A cannot be matched. It is the holy grail of all things heavenly and good.”

