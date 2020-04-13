What's Up Racine organizing a Virtual Makers Market

RACINE COUNTY — What’s Up Racine’s latest event, a virtual pop-up makers’ fair, aims to hit two birds with one stone: To connect artists and artisans with potential buyers and to raise funds for those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
Starting Friday and continuing through April 24 the event, hosted on Facebook and Instagram, will feature the work of local artists and artisans with links and tags to their profile and/or online store.
Artists and artisans do not have to pay a fee to participate, but are asked to contribute a portion of their sales to organizations helping those who have been affected by COVID-19, including local nonprofits or fundraising initiatives on the front lines of helping patients, families, professionals, unemployed or furloughed individuals, or other areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This initiative will not only be helping local makers, but also passing along a portion of the proceeds to nonprofits at the forefront of the COVID-19 crisis,” Brianna Wright, co-founder of What’s Up Racine, stated in an email.
Artists who wish to participate must submit an application by 6 p.m. Wednesday. The application must include three to five samples of the type of work they plan to offer during the pop-up event.
The event could be extended or repeated based on how many artists and artisans apply to participate.
For additional information, contact whatsupracine@gmail.com.
