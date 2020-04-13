What's Up Racine organizing a Virtual Makers Market

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — What’s Up Racine’s latest event, a virtual pop-up makers’ fair, aims to hit two birds with one stone: To connect artists and artisans with potential buyers and to raise funds for those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Starting Friday and continuing through April 24 the event, hosted on Facebook and Instagram, will feature the work of local artists and artisans with links and tags to their profile and/or online store.

Artists and artisans do not have to pay a fee to participate, but are asked to contribute a portion of their sales to organizations helping those who have been affected by COVID-19, including local nonprofits or fundraising initiatives on the front lines of helping patients, families, professionals, unemployed or furloughed individuals, or other areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This initiative will not only be helping local makers, but also passing along a portion of the proceeds to nonprofits at the forefront of the COVID-19 crisis,” Brianna Wright, co-founder of What’s Up Racine, stated in an email.