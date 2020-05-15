What's that green stuff flowing into Lake Michigan? Don't worry, it's probably nontoxic dye

RACINE — Some Racinians on Facebook Friday afternoon wondered: "What's that green stuff going into Lake Michigan?"
On Friday afternoon, a green liquid was observed spilling into Lake Michigan, near 16th and 17th Streets in the City of Racine. Although some social media commenters wondered and joked that it might be related to COVID-19, it was likely a simple dye test, according to Keith Haas, general manager at Racine Water and Wastewater.
"Ninety-five percent sure it is green dye," Haas said in an email at 4:25 p.m. Friday.
Dye tests are often conducted by by pouring fluorescent but nontoxic liquid dyes into sewers, typically storm sewers. Inspectors will then follow the liquid to see if there are any leaks in pipes. If the liquid entirely makes it to an endpoint, such as the lake, there likely aren't any leaks. If some or all of it is lost, then there's probably a leak somewhere.
These tests are most common after road construction, when damage to storm sewers can become more likely.
However, no officals in Racine County seemed to know where it came from. And by 3 p.m., the dye had dissipated into Lake Michigan.
Haas said Racine Water and Wastewater Utility wasn't doing any dye testing Friday.
Mark Schaaf, communications director for Racine County, said in an email that the county Public Works Department was "not doing any dye testing, so we’re not aware of where that might be coming from."
The Department of Natural Resources wasn't sure either. Sarah Hoye, communications director for the DNR, explained in an email at 4:20 p.m. Friday: "There is the possibility of a dye test that was conducted either through a private firm or another department. At this time, the DNR spills team has not received any additional reports through our 24-hour DNR Emergency hotline. Additionally, a DNR warden was in the area and investigated the lakefront and was unable to locate discoloration along the lakeshore."
Haas noted that the stormwater basin that feeds into Racine's stormwater system "goes pretty far west" and didn't show any immediate concern about the mysterious origin of the fluorescent fluid.
"Any kid could have put a dye pack in a storm sewer or a contractor," Haas said. "The storm sewer is an open system."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.