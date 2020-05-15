What's that green stuff flowing into Lake Michigan? Don't worry, it's probably nontoxic dye

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Some Racinians on Facebook Friday afternoon wondered: "What's that green stuff going into Lake Michigan?"

On Friday afternoon, a green liquid was observed spilling into Lake Michigan, near 16th and 17th Streets in the City of Racine. Although some social media commenters wondered and joked that it might be related to COVID-19, it was likely a simple dye test, according to Keith Haas, general manager at Racine Water and Wastewater.

"Ninety-five percent sure it is green dye," Haas said in an email at 4:25 p.m. Friday.

Dye tests are often conducted by by pouring fluorescent but nontoxic liquid dyes into sewers, typically storm sewers. Inspectors will then follow the liquid to see if there are any leaks in pipes. If the liquid entirely makes it to an endpoint, such as the lake, there likely aren't any leaks. If some or all of it is lost, then there's probably a leak somewhere.

These tests are most common after road construction, when damage to storm sewers can become more likely.

However, no officals in Racine County seemed to know where it came from. And by 3 p.m., the dye had dissipated into Lake Michigan.

Haas said Racine Water and Wastewater Utility wasn't doing any dye testing Friday.