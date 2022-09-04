What's in store for the future of Lakeview Park?

RACINE — The clock is about to expire on the City of Racine’s one-year planning agreement with developers regarding the future of Lakeview Park. The future has some in the neighborhood, like Helen “Sis” Brook, extremely concerned.

In one of the bay windows in Brook’s home, directly across the street from Lakeview Park and the Racine Zoo, hangs a “Let Lakeview Park Be Lakeview Park” sign.

Brook expressed that, due to rumors that have been swirling around Racine’s near-north side for over a year now, she wakes up every day feeling worried about the possibility that the views she enjoys of Lake Michigan may soon be obstructed by something like an apartment complex.

The city said this isn’t really a possibility, but rumors have continued to propagate regardless.

“How many places can you go through town and see Lake Michigan without a building (in the way)? It’s the only place in town. There’s a reason why Lakeview Park is named Lakeview Park,” Brook said. “Why would anybody like the mayor, even listen to anybody that approached him and said, ‘Oh, I see a neat piece of property over here, but it’s a park’? The mayor should have said, ‘I beg your pardon? We don’t (trade) parks for apartments.’”

Racine Mayor Cory Mason said it “just wasn’t true” that the city has ever been considering completely converting the park into housing, but housing could be in the future for the area of the park where a former community center continues to crumble.

Public-private partnership’s future murky

Lakeview Park, 201 Goold St., is a public space covering five acres overlooking Lake Michigan.

While its western half contains typical park amenities including a playground and tennis and basketball courts, its northeastern corner barely resembles a park. That’s where the charred former Lakeview Community Center, and its adjacent parking lot, still remain.

The ex-Lakeview Community Center had for years been considered an inclusive hub of civic life in Racine before closing in the early 2000s. In its latter years, after it served as a senior center for some time and the Racine Zoo considered (but decided against) taking it over in 2008, it has sat mostly neglected.

In September 2019, as it was being used by Chinese artisans who were setting up for that year’s Chinese Lantern Festival at the Racine Zoo, an accidental kitchen fire left the already aging structure irreparably damaged. It’s been a decaying, dilapidated safety hazard ever since.

City leaders attest the $967,000 insurance payment it received wasn’t enough to cover the costs of demolishing the building and mitigating the damage.

The planning agreement, authorized by the City Council in October 2021, tasked two Milwaukee-based developers, RINKA and F Street Development Group, with studying and inspecting the eastern-portion of Lakeview Park for one year, with hopes that after 12 months of surveying the land, the developers will be able to present viable options to the City Council for consideration of how to revitalize the park.

Mason spoke to a reporter last week and addressed how this agreement came into fruition.

“What the Council decided to do last year was engage with a planning firm about what the reuse of the building might look like and if there was a possibility of a public-private use for the building,” Mason explained. “Since that time it’s been, I think, grossly misunderstood that somehow the entire park would go away and that the park wouldn’t remain.

“I don’t know that a public-private partnership is going to work — just with the financing of it because of construction costs being so high right now. But I think everybody would agree that the building in its current form can’t remain. And so, we have to figure out what might come next; that’s what the contract with RINKA was exploring.”

A conversation and a leaflet

In late 2021, an anonymously-distributed leaflet was taped to the windows of various high-traffic areas in Downtown Racine as well as on residential doors.

The flyer said: “Do Not Take Our Park! Did you know the Mayor of Racine, Cory Mason, is going to take Lakeview Park and put up a housing project? Why was there no public input to this decision? Why does he think he can commandeer OUR city park to further his legacy? What’s next, the zoo? Please take action. Call or email your Aldermen & women—or if you can find him, tell Cory Mason this is wrong. DO NOT TAKE OUR PARK!”

It was around this same time that the city hosted a “Lakeview Park Community Conversation,” where neighborhood input was sought on what amenities and features they would like to see at the park.

A conversation summary included a statement that said the park “could incorporate private investment such as residential housing to help pay for the new public improvements,” which seemed to have been taken as a statement of fact by many in the community, rather than only a possibility.

“I think there was a flyer that was distributed very early on that spread that misinformation that the park was going to be turned into affordable housing, which just wasn’t true,” Mason said. “The park was always going to remain. That was never going to be in question. The question is what we’re going to do with the Lakeview Community Center. And so, we hope to get a report back soon from the group (of RINKA and F Street).”

The City Council unanimously approved the 12-month planning agreement Oct. 5, 2021. As such, a report could be delivered within the next month, although extensions are possible.

“But again, initially, it doesn’t look like the public-private partnership was as tenable as we thought it might be,” Mason said. “The question becomes: what do you do with a community center that’s been burned and can no longer remain? So that’s what we were exploring. But the basketball courts, the tennis courts; the whole play-side is staying.”