What you need to know about the City of Racine's proposed TID No. 31

RACINE — The Planning, Heritage and Design Committee took public comments about the city’s proposed Tax Increment District No. 31 on Wednesday.

The public used the comment period to ask questions and at the top of the list was: will being in a TID increase my property taxes?

Mayor Cory Mason said he received an email shortly before the meeting in which the writer said, “Please don’t raise my taxes to create this TID.”

Kathleen Fischer, the city finance director, and representatives from EHLERS Public Finance Advisors were on hand to answer the public’s questions — including those on property taxes.

They learned living in a TID district does not directly mean a property tax increase. The property tax rate is uniform across the city, as required by state law.

If adopted, TID 31 would be the city’s fifth neighborhood TID in two years.

Conservation

Generally, TIDs collect money in the following way: the city sets a base value when the TID is created, equal to the cumulative total assessed value of all of the properties in the district. As property values increase, the difference between the base value and increased value — referred to as the increment — is set aside, rather than going into the general fund.

TID 31 would be a neighborhood TID, and is being proposed to address the rehabilitation and conservation needs of the neighborhoods within the district.

• The proposed TID is 376 acres and nearly 58% of properties within the TID meet the criteria of being in need of rehabilitation. Its boundaries would abut the city’s western boundary on Perry Avenue immediately west of the Westgate Shopping Center.

• Approximately 75% of the revenue from the TID will be used for housing improvements, with a priority on correcting code violations and projects that prevent deterioration and loss of assessed value for the house.

• The TID is expected to collect $16.47 million over the life of the TID. Of that, $11.62 million will be used for repair grants for homeowners. This is an estimate because there are many factors that could impact future housing assessments.

• Approximately $3.87 million will be used for infrastructure improvements, which could include anything from resurfacing roads to constructing new curbs and gutters.

• The grants are up to $10,000 for repairs/improvements and require the homeowner to provide a 10% match.

• There are no income caps and grants are available to anyone in the district.

• The proposed TID would expire in 2044.

The money for home improvements are for owner-occupied properties only, and it is available for those in duplexes. The program is not available to landlords or those who purchased a house to flip it and sell it for a profit.

One of the major focuses of the Mason administration in the past three years has been increasing the homeownership rate in the city.

The funds would not be available immediately as it takes time for the TID to accrue sufficient funds to proceed with the intended projects.

Neighborhood TIDs

The city already has four other neighborhood TIDs: 22, 23, 27, and 28. If approved, TID 31 will be modeled similarly.

City representatives use the term “forgivable loans” but the programs work similar to a grant program.

On a question from the audience, Fischer explained the program is run through the City of Racine, so there are no banks involved and no banking fees.

There is an application process, which will be advertised in the district. Grants are paid to the contractor and not the homeowner; though, the homeowner contracts for the work.

Currently, there are 100 applications in TID 22 and 23 working through the process.

Fischer said, in its first year, District 22 earned $200,000 in increment, so there were 20 grants available for home repairs/improvements on a first-come, first-served basis.

Controversy

As noted by multiple speakers, when a TID is created the amount of property tax collected is set for 27 years, so the taxes collected from that TID for the city, county, Racine Unified School District and Gateway Technical College remain the same for that time period — even while the expenses in those taxing entities increase.

One of the first people to speak on the TID was Alderman Henry Perez, who said he is hearing from his constituents they do not support the creation of the TID for this very reason.

One speaker argued the money would better serve the schools and public safety.

Supporters of TIDs, however, say they are taking a long-term perspective. Without TID grants, those with code violations may not be able to afford to make necessary repairs to their homes, resulting in loss of assessed value.

Supporters note by investing in these neighborhoods, the overall assessed values will increase over time, supporting the city, county and schools in the long run.

A TID is designed with a mixture of stable neighborhoods and those in need of stabilization. If the TID was created with just at-risk neighborhoods, there would likely be insufficient increment to invest in these neighborhoods.