 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

What you need to know about the City of Racine's proposed TID No. 31

  • 0

RACINE — The Planning, Heritage and Design Committee took public comments about the city’s proposed Tax Increment District No. 31 on Wednesday.

The public used the comment period to ask questions and at the top of the list was: will being in a TID increase my property taxes?

Mayor Cory Mason

Mason

Mayor Cory Mason said he received an email shortly before the meeting in which the writer said, “Please don’t raise my taxes to create this TID.”

Kathleen Fischer, Racine finance director

Fischer

Kathleen Fischer, the city finance director, and representatives from EHLERS Public Finance Advisors were on hand to answer the public’s questions — including those on property taxes.

They learned living in a TID district does not directly mean a property tax increase. The property tax rate is uniform across the city, as required by state law.

People are also reading…

If adopted, TID 31 would be the city’s fifth neighborhood TID in two years.

Conservation

Generally, TIDs collect money in the following way: the city sets a base value when the TID is created, equal to the cumulative total assessed value of all of the properties in the district. As property values increase, the difference between the base value and increased value — referred to as the increment — is set aside, rather than going into the general fund.

TID 31 in the southwestern portion of the city

TID No. 31 would be in the southwestern portion of the city. The south border extends from Victory Avenue to 17th Street, the northern border extends from Washington Avenue to Lindemann Avenue, the eastern border includes Flett Avenue to Grove Avenue, and the western boarder extends past Perry Avenue. 

TID 31 would be a neighborhood TID, and is being proposed to address the rehabilitation and conservation needs of the neighborhoods within the district.

• The proposed TID is 376 acres and nearly 58% of properties within the TID meet the criteria of being in need of rehabilitation. Its boundaries would abut the city’s western boundary on Perry Avenue immediately west of the Westgate Shopping Center.

• Approximately 75% of the revenue from the TID will be used for housing improvements, with a priority on correcting code violations and projects that prevent deterioration and loss of assessed value for the house.

• The TID is expected to collect $16.47 million over the life of the TID. Of that, $11.62 million will be used for repair grants for homeowners. This is an estimate because there are many factors that could impact future housing assessments.

• Approximately $3.87 million will be used for infrastructure improvements, which could include anything from resurfacing roads to constructing new curbs and gutters.

• The grants are up to $10,000 for repairs/improvements and require the homeowner to provide a 10% match.

• There are no income caps and grants are available to anyone in the district.

• The proposed TID would expire in 2044.

The money for home improvements are for owner-occupied properties only, and it is available for those in duplexes. The program is not available to landlords or those who purchased a house to flip it and sell it for a profit.

One of the major focuses of the Mason administration in the past three years has been increasing the homeownership rate in the city.

The funds would not be available immediately as it takes time for the TID to accrue sufficient funds to proceed with the intended projects.

Neighborhood TIDs

The city already has four other neighborhood TIDs: 22, 23, 27, and 28. If approved, TID 31 will be modeled similarly.

City representatives use the term “forgivable loans” but the programs work similar to a grant program.

On a question from the audience, Fischer explained the program is run through the City of Racine, so there are no banks involved and no banking fees.

There is an application process, which will be advertised in the district. Grants are paid to the contractor and not the homeowner; though, the homeowner contracts for the work.

Currently, there are 100 applications in TID 22 and 23 working through the process.

Fischer said, in its first year, District 22 earned $200,000 in increment, so there were 20 grants available for home repairs/improvements on a first-come, first-served basis.

Controversy

As noted by multiple speakers, when a TID is created the amount of property tax collected is set for 27 years, so the taxes collected from that TID for the city, county, Racine Unified School District and Gateway Technical College remain the same for that time period — even while the expenses in those taxing entities increase.

One of the first people to speak on the TID was Alderman Henry Perez, who said he is hearing from his constituents they do not support the creation of the TID for this very reason.

One speaker argued the money would better serve the schools and public safety.

Supporters of TIDs, however, say they are taking a long-term perspective. Without TID grants, those with code violations may not be able to afford to make necessary repairs to their homes, resulting in loss of assessed value.

Supporters note by investing in these neighborhoods, the overall assessed values will increase over time, supporting the city, county and schools in the long run.

A TID is designed with a mixture of stable neighborhoods and those in need of stabilization. If the TID was created with just at-risk neighborhoods, there would likely be insufficient increment to invest in these neighborhoods.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Wind Point home suddenly demolished

Historic Wind Point home suddenly demolished

The Prairie School has taken down a home on property it owns that a school official said was “a public safety concern,” although the home had been part of a private conservation easement. Representatives from the easement holder, Seno K/RLT Conservancy, said they were not aware of the demolition of the home at 4021 Lighthouse Drive while the school official said all appropriate legal procedures were followed.

Trans actor Angelica Ross, raised in Racine, to make history on Broadway

Trans actor Angelica Ross, raised in Racine, to make history on Broadway

The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes, she’s adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she’ll also be something unexpected. “Pose” star Angelica Ross (who was raised in Racine) on Monday will step onstage in Hart’s high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway.

From a tragedy to a funeral to the courtroom: Two families hold tight in wake of accidental shooting

From a tragedy to a funeral to the courtroom: Two families hold tight in wake of accidental shooting

Isaiah Martinez-Phillips, 21, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday, charged for the Aug. 3 shooting death of Romelle Miller, 28, of Racine.

Sitting in the front row, side-by-side, was Miller's brother, Joseph Hamilton, and Isaiah’s uncle, Michael Martinez, surrounded by loved ones from both families. The two families have long been close and see themselves as one family. They supported each other through the funeral of Miller, and now through the court hearings for Martinez-Phillips.

“This was an accidental shooting ... Isaiah does not deserve to be treated like a criminal,” Hamilton told The Journal Times, defending the man accused of killing his brother.

Watch Now: Related Video

Wireless carriers are giving out the iPhone 14 for (almost) free

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News