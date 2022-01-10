What Wisconsin employers need to do to retain working women

RACINE — Chelsea Powell came of age in the 1990s, when the message was girls could do anything because of the work done by generations of women before them.

They were told: The world is ready for you to lead.

When COVID-19 hit, many women had an epiphany.

“As it turns out, the world didn’t really change,” Powell said, “We just stretched really far to fit into many different roles.”

As Powell put it: Some women were stretched as far as was possible before the pandemic, so their only option during the pandemic was to opt out.

The percentage of women in the workforce is now at a 30-year low.

“There is more work to do if we truly want women to have fantastic careers and be in leadership roles,” Powell said. “It’s not hard to understand why so many have become disillusioned and disconnected.”

Powell was one of the working women who provided feedback in the working groups for the Kane Communications Group survey on the state of working women in Wisconsin.

The resulting data and analysis from the study were released in December in the report “Kane Insights: the State of Working Women in Wisconsin.” The report showed the distance many working women still have to travel (literally and figuratively) to obtain a healthy work-life balance and to feel that work is working for them.

Kimberly Kane, president and CEO of Kane Communications Group, reflecting on the report said, “The data speaks volumes about the disconnect between working women and employers.”

What is more, she continued, is companies are feeling it in the bottom line as a significant number of women leave the workforce in what has become known as the “Big Resignation” or the “Big Quit.”

“When it comes to change, I think the pivotal shift is happening now because employers are feeling this punch in the gut with employees leaving them in record numbers — women leaving in record numbers and they do not want to return to the workplace,” she said.

If companies desire to be an employer of choice, if they hope to recruit and retain quality staff, they will have to start overhauling practices and policies — especially those that impact working women, the research concluded.

“The steps toward change are pretty straight forward,” Kane said, “and once leadership teams recognize that change is inevitable, they’ll have to go there.”

The survey The “Kane Insights: the State of Working Women in Wisconsin" reports is a snapshot into the way working women view their role at work, the pressures some are under in their dual roles as employees and mothers or caregivers, and the importance they place on being valued at work. The survey included 980 Wisconsin women, chosen randomly, who were asked about their feelings of well-being, the level of satisfaction they obtain at work, and the level of support they receive from the companies where they work. Additionally, representatives from Kane Communications sat down with 24 women in listening sessions that included feedback on the survey. To read the full report, visit kanecommgroup.com/kane-insights. It includes a playbook of recommendations employers can implement.

Representation

One of the most important actions any company can take is to ensure women are given the opportunity to lead.

Powell recalled a job she previously had where she commuted to Milwaukee from Racine in order to work in a Word document all day and communicate by email. When she asked if she really had to physically come in every day, she was told, “That is the policy.”

She said, “That was the moment I thought if I ever have a chance to have a say in what policies look like, they won’t look like this.”

Those policies were put into place by people who never had to pick up a sick kid from school and get them to the doctor, she said.

Powell left that job and is now the managing director at Higher Expectations for Racine County where the policies are sensitive to the needs of workers like her.

She noted when a woman on the team asked to stay home due to personal responsibilities in the family during the COVID-19 pandemic, the woman was supported as she shifted her office to home. What’s more, she has remained just as productive, so Higher Expectations was able to retain a valuable employee rather than having to let her go for breaking an archaic policy.

Business

There are multiple reasons why businesses should carefully consider the results of the study, which Kane Communications has made available to everyone on their website along with recommendations for successfully moving forward.

“We know businesses that employ women do better than businesses that are all male businesses,” Kane pointed out.

When women are in leadership positions, she added, retention rates are higher and there is increased profitability.

While women in general are voicing their desire to work for employers committed to the well-being of their employees, Gen Z and millennials are going a step further and carefully examining potential employers for both their treatment of employees and their stance as corporate citizens of the world.

While some companies have attempted to increase pay to address recruitment woes, this is not a problem companies are going to be able to just throw money at.

Leadership

Change requires a commitment from the top, Kane said, with recognition that modern companies become employers of choice with policies that work for the employees — with special reference to working women.

“I think we’ve got a long way to go to get there,” she said.

Kane recounted a recent experience in which she attended a meeting of CEOs where she was asked: “Are you staff?”

“It was as if he could not imagine that I, as a woman, could be a CEO at the level these guys were,” she said.

Companies need to implement a change readiness assessment to really gauge the the levels of change necessary in their organizations in order to make retaining working women a priority, she recommended the survey cannot be a traditional employee survey. Rather, it must be one that gets to the heart of the issues faced by their employees.

