'What will be our legacy?' Racine County executive asks in 2022 State of the County Address

The annual State of the County Address was presented by County Executive Jonathan Delagrave to the Racine County Board during its regular meeting on Tuesday evening.

The board meeting was held a short distance from Mercantile Hall, which is undergoing renovation on the fairgrounds. Delagrave referred to Mercantile Hall as a “time capsule.”

“If you’ve walked inside that building, one of the oldest buildings in our county, you can feel the history,” Delagrave said. “Mercantile Hall is a community treasure. But what will we leave for our communities, our children, or our grandchildren? What will be our legacy? How can we better rise to the expectations of the children of Racine County?”

During the State of the County Address, Delagrave went over county accomplishments, highlights and initiatives from this last year, including the progress of spending and planning use of American Rescue Plan Act funds, initiatives to ramp up mental health services, the recovery of the local economy, safety measures soon to be implemented, the condition of county parks and an expansion of the youth summer jobs program.

ARPA funds

Delagrave said the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA funding, will play a critical role in change in the county.

Racine County’s government was allocated approximately $38 million of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package approved by Congress.

The county’s General Fund was increased by approximately $1 million, which Delagrave called “a wise sale of county bonds before the war in Ukraine resulting in a savings of more than $660,000.”

The county shall continue to pay back the ARPA funds used to pay for raises for essential workers in order to remain fiscally prudent and avoid a fiscal cliff beginning in 2024, Delagrave said.

The county has been deliberate and calculated with its approach, he said, not spending the remaining $25.7 million without a long-term plan; the City of Racine has already allocated the entirety of its $46.98 million allotment.

Improving outcomes for disadvantaged communities, improving outdated water and sewer infrastructure, enhancing mental health services, and closing the digital divide remain the priorities.

Health and mental health

Delagrave said he will continue to look for opportunities to consolidate services to increase the quality and reduce the burden on taxpayers. Last year, the County Board made the decision to consolidate public health. In January, the Central Racine County Health Department moved under Human Services as a new Division of Public Health; CRCHD had been housed under Caledonia’s village government, even though the department served most of Racine County outside of the City of Racine.

Delagrave said he wants to create a robust, supportive county that erodes the stigma surrounding mental health. The county must invest in building a strong infrastructure for mental health services, from community-based prevention to in-patient psychiatric beds, he said.

Over the past 12 years, the county increased its quality and access to services by 800%, he said, which he is really proud of.

Currently, the county is operating in three different locations, unable to grow to meet the demands of our community. Some of the county’s mental health services are on Taylor Avenue, some are on Dominic Drive and some are on the west end of the county.

The Special ARPA Committee is working to accomplish a bold, multi-generational vision and is identifying ways to unite and expand the services to ensure they are of high quality and fully integrated, Delagrave said.

He hopes to add walk-in mental health services, inpatient care, have better outreach and care coordination.

In order to do this, the county is looking at acquiring an existing approximate 75,000-square-foot facility. “Obviously everybody hears about supply chain and logistics. It takes a long time. We need to get this done ASAP,” Delagrave said.

Economy

Local businesses continue to rebound from impacts of COVID-19, but with the help of partners like the Racine County Economic Development Corporation, the county is beginning to see the local economy return to pre-pandemic conditions, Delagrave said.

In the past six months, a groundbreaking of a $2.9 million expansion of the Mount Pleasant Business Park and a 60,000 square foot Homes2 Suites by Hilton in Sturtevant’s Renaissance Business Park has occurred.

“Racine County remains fertile ground for economic development, and we will continue to work with our partners to attract businesses and high-earning potential job opportunities to our region,” Delagrave said. “Future economic development is ripe with opportunities due to the bold investments both RCEDC and the county made in years past.”

Safety

Racine County has seen its lowest number of individuals staying in the jail and youth detention center. Delagrave said he attributes the low population numbers to the people on the front line and partners behind the scenes keeping the community safe.

“A low census (in incarceration facilities) is great for our community and great for the county’s pocketbook,” Delagrave said in the speech.

He spoke about the several drownings last year along Lake Michigan. He said while he can’t say there won’t ever be a future drowning, he called the tragedies a “call for action.”

The county is coordinating with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, taking a proactive approach to preserving lives so families and community members can safely enjoy recreational lake activities this summer, he said. This approach includes remote-control buoys controlled by lifeguards, enhanced signage, life-saving drones, beacons to notify the public of water conditions and buoy barriers to create defined swimming areas.

If somebody is in trouble, lifeguards can send out a buoy via remote control so the person can potentially be rescued. In many cases, the person will be able to hold on to the buoy until someone can rescue him or her.

A sign will tell the public how dangerous the water based on a stoplight color code of red, green or yellow.

The Sheriff’s Office will also utilize drones that could drop rescue provisions.

Gang violence

The county is working with law enforcement and community partners from across the county to come up with innovative solutions to curb violence, Delagrave said.

“As temperatures rise entering the summer months, Racine County will proactively coordinate community-wide strategies to reduce senseless violence to the best of our ability,” Delagrave said. “Ending violence will take our entire community.”

Local major law enforcement agencies are working together and have come up with a proactive plan to mitigate violence, and that plan and its details is to be shared in the weeks to come, he said.

Youth Development and Care Center

The Youth Development and Care Center showcases the county’s commitment to youth justice reform and dedication to successful outcomes for our young people, Delagrave said.

This project was approved by the Caledonia Village Board in February and is slated to break ground in fall of this year or early 2023.

The county is in the design phase for the building. County staff is still hoping to hear from some of the public and key stakeholders, but the project is moving along.

“Advancing this project to where it stands today has been an extraordinarily heavy lift, but I am proud of the support I received from our County Board,” Delagrave said. “I will never take that for granted. This state-of-the-art, trauma-informed Youth Development and Care Center will have a transformative impact on our community: strengthening families and keeping our young people out of adult corrections.”

Youth Summer Jobs program

The Youth Summer Jobs program provides real-world employment opportunities — good pay for hard work — along with mentorship, life skills training and supportive services to ensure successful program completion, Delagrave said.

The program is to expand from an inaugural cohort consisting of 20 youth in 2021 to nearly 75 this year. The county is working with local school districts to identify children to create such an increase.

“We have an inherent advantage because we’re able to recognize these families because of the services that we already deliver,” Delagrave said. He added he believes these opportunities will yield amazing outcomes for the community.

County parks

The County Parks are undergoing a renaissance, Delagrave said. For the first time ever, the county has a dedicated and staffed Parks Department. Recent projects have included Pritchard Park to the ongoing improvements at Quarry Lake Park and the acquisition of Franksville Memorial Park in Caledonia.

The county is to continue to make investments to its parks. Reallocating funds for this purpose will have numerous benefits, he said.

The county has already made a lot of changes to Franksville Park, Delagrave said, which county staff hopes those who use the park will notice right away.

“We look at that park as a real asset to our portfolio, and we do have some potentially big plans there moving forward,” Delagrave said, adding the county wants to incorporate neighborhood feedback first.

“(The) park looks great. We’re really proud of the improvements we’ve done from an aesthetic standpoint and from an infrastructure standpoint … It’s practically right smack dab in the middle of our county, so we really look at that as something that we’ll be putting a light on in terms of future plans.”

Delagrave concluded by sharing a message of hope as the county moves into 2023 and beyond.

“Each of us has an important role to play in making Racine County the best county in our great state,” Delagrave said. “Now let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work … may God bless you and may God bless Racine County.”

