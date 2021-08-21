Ten years ago, Zachary Zdroik was back home watching TV. A news report showed ISIS militants walking through Husaybah in Iraq, along the Syrian border, where Zdroik had been stationed as a Marine.

Behind the militants on TV, Zdroik made out a couple characters written on a door: “2-1.” That was the marking made on doors of buildings that had been cleared by 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines — the division Zdroik had been a member of during his four years in the Corps.

The Marines had cleared the area some time ago. Now, a terrorist organization controlled it.

Seeing that 2-1 on a building in an area now controlled by the enemy? It was one of the first moments Zdroik began to ask the question: “What was the point?”

It’s a question a lot of veterans who have seen combat since 9/11 are asking as Afghanistan falls to the enemy, to the Taliban, a nebulous fanatical organization with a history of atrocities including beheadings, human trafficking and massacres; suppression, particularly toward women and those of other religions; and aiding terrorist groups like al-Qaida, the extremists behind the 9/11 attacks, co-founded by Osama bin Laden.

Speaking with fellow veterans of the wars in the Middle East and south Asia, “a lot of them are very mad,” said Zdroik, who is now the Racine County veterans service officer.

Derek Healey, an East Troy native who currently works as the Veterans Corps director for the Racine-based Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps, has feelings similar to Zdroik’s.

Healey didn’t hide that he’s glad Americans are finally getting out of Afghanistan, a country where he spent two tours as a soldier in the Army infantry.

During his final tour from 2013-14, Healey said it felt like the end. Some of the missions involved closing down posts and other “downsizing” tasks.

The end of the war was near, or so it seemed.

He didn’t think Americans would still be in Afghanistan through 2017, much less into 2021.

Still, he fears the pain the Taliban may inflict on Afghans who have had a taste of freedom.

“This hurts…idk what to think,” Healey posted on Facebook on Aug. 13 after Kandahar — a city 350 miles southeast of Kabul where Healey was stationed during in his second tour in Afghanistan — was taken by the Taliban.

The Taliban was preparing to march on Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. Three days later, he posted “Let the slaughter begin” over a story about how at least five died at the airport in Kabul while trying to flee their homeland.

During his first tour, in 2011 in the Khost province near the Pakistani border, Healey couldn’t keep track of all the soldiers who were killed — “18 or 19,” he said when interviewed Friday; too many to remember off the cuff. The names of two of his fallen brothers — Lt. Demetrius Frison and Spc. Michael Elm — are tattooed on his right bicep, just above the Statue of Liberty and below a pair of combat boots.

In fifth grade on 9/11

Healey was in fifth grade on Sept. 11, 2001.

He remembers, in the months and years to come, watching bombs dropped on Baghdad, thinking it was “cool.” He enlisted soon after graduating high school. He didn’t really know why, but he knew he wanted to ship out.

In Afghanistan, “I saw a lot of combat,” Healey said.

Both Zdroik and Healey are open about the “dark places” they went to after returning home.

Healey turned to months of drinking heavily. Still in his mid-20s and without, he said, substantial guidance from the military, he was unaware of and unprepared for how he’d be feeling when he got back to East Troy. Connecting with a Department of Veterans Affairs therapist for the first time at the end of 2015 probably saved his life, he said.

“A veteran can go to a dark place, like that,” Zdroik said, snapping his fingers.

Healey talked about how he’d felt one of the main goals of their efforts in Afghanistan was protecting its people. With American troops now leaving without bringing substantial change, there’s a feeling of failure, like the United States is abandoning the people it had promised to look after.

“Peacekeeping, helping towns and villages establish more of an economy, a better school system,” Healey said of the ostensible goals soldiers were tasked with during his 2011 tour. In his mind, “we were there for the people.”

But that scattered and indefinite set of responsibilities, compared to what he’d been told of the goals of the mission before shipping out — i.e., to eliminate an enemy, a much more black-and-white goal — led Healey to start having doubts.

“I questioned that, a couple months in: Why we were there?” Healey said.

Rules of engagement

Often, Taliban insurgents would engage, then flee into Pakistan where the U.S. soldiers weren’t authorized to go. There were rarely any outposts or specific targets to take out, the opposite of Zdroik’s experience in Iraq, where he described his day-to-day life as “kicking down doors, killing bad guys.”

“The Viet Cong being in Cambodia and us not being able to go there, it was no different than the Taliban being in Pakistan,” noted Dr. Stephen Klinkhammer, a Vietnam War veteran who is now president of Racine Area Veterans.

In reflection, “The question ‘why?’ came up a lot,” Healey said.

‘20 incoherent wars, one year at a time’

When the feeling of a lack of purpose for the conflict became difficult to ignore, Healey’s internal purpose became simpler and more traditional: “Make sure the person on your left and on your right makes it home.”

He fears a rise in suicides among Afghanistan veterans who are facing the same mental dilemma, of how the trauma they went through and the friends they lost, in the end, may have achieved next to nothing.

“We didn’t fight a 20-year war in Afghanistan; we fought 20 incoherent wars, one year at a time, without a sense of direction,” Mike Jason, a U.S. Army colonel who retired after 24 years of active duty in 2019, wrote in a piece titled “What We Got Wrong in Afghanistan” that was published by The Atlantic last week.

“The U.S. military can and should be blamed for the collapse of security forces in Afghanistan … in the military, the main effort gets the best resources and the best talent available. For more than 20 years, no matter what was reported, what we read in the headlines, efforts to build and train large-scale conventional security forces in Afghanistan and Iraq have mostly been an aimless, ham-fisted acronym soup of trial and error that never became the true main effort, and we are to blame for that.”

America’s occupation of Afghanistan was “a book without a plot,” Jason wrote. “In most cases, these men and women courageously made it up as they went along … (F)rom my tours in Iraq through to my time in Afghanistan, larger systemic problems were never truly addressed. We did not successfully build the Iraqi and Afghan forces as institutions. We failed to establish the necessary infrastructure that dealt effectively with military education, training, pay systems, career progression, personnel, accountability — all the things that make a professional security force.”

Afterward

With the War in Afghanistan ending, many veterans are feared to be heading to the same dark place Healey and Zdroik have both survived — as they face the reality that little has changed despite the thousands of lives lost and untold trauma experienced.

Healey said he’s happy he’s seen a therapist and has a support system, including his loving wife, who’s also a social worker with whom he’s planning to move to Colorado Springs in the coming weeks.

Many vets don’t have that.

When veterans leave the military, they’re often handed a pamphlet, and maybe some instructions about how to get connected to the Department of Veterans Affairs and other benefits. Healey and other advocates have been saying for years that that isn’t enough, especially considering how structured life in the service is compared to civilian life.

Implementing a regimen with military-like discipline and requirements to see a therapist, get benefits and connect with employment opportunities could help improve the situation, they say.

That’s where Zdroik and Healey are turning their energy right now: Toward other vets, dealing with the same confusion they faced upon returning home. Particularly since they are all facing the fact that the Taliban is back in power in Afghanistan, less than 20 years after American soldiers gave their lives driving them from power.

“Vets are really reaching out to each other,” to check on each other, Healey said, a sentiment shared by Zdroik and Klinkhammer.

Mental health help National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Call 800-273-TALK(8255) Veterans Crisis Line: Call 800-273-TALK(8255) then press 1 or text 838255 or go to veteranscrisisline.net/get-help/chat Racine County Crisis Services: 262-638-6741 Behavioral Health Services of Racine County: 1717 Taylor Ave. Women Veterans Call Center: Call 855-VA-WOMEN (855-829-6636) War Vet Call Center: Call 877-WAR-VETS (877-927-8387) National Call Center for Homeless Veterans: 877-424-3838 Real Warriors: Call 866-966-1020 or go to realwarriors.net/livechat Veteran Caregiver Support: Call 855–260–3274 or go to caregiver.va.gov Coaching Into Care (for veterans’ family members and friends for encouraging a reluctant veteran they care about to reach out for support with a mental health challenge): 888-823-7458 or email CoachingIntoCare@va.gov Online Mental Health Screening: helpyourselfhelpothers.org

An average of between 17 and 22 Americans veterans commit suicide every day.

About three-fourths of the veterans who die by suicide are not connected with the VA; one of Zdroik’s focal points is getting vets who don’t have benefits connected with the VA so they can receive what they have earned; of the 19 million U.S. veterans alive today, about 1.7 million have no health insurance.

“We’re focused on the mental health side, in my office,” Zdroik said.

Healey said he fears if he hadn’t sought out mental health help, he’d be one of those 22.

Without therapy: “I think I’d still be an angry son of a (expletive),” he laughed. “I’m still trying to process it all … it’s going to take more than a day.”

Vietnam like Afghanistan

Dr. Klinkhammer is a Navy vet who was stationed Vietnam in 1972-73 and in 1975, as Americans were evacuating. (He’s one of the men in the famous photographs of Navy sailors pushing a helicopter into the ocean off the deck of the USS Midway to make room for incoming aircraft carrying those fleeing Saigon, then South Vietnam’s capital, in the war’s final days.)

He was born in Racine, grew up in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, but spent most of his career as a nurse anesthetist living in Racine; almost half of his medical career was with the VA. A cancer survivor, he retired from his private practice last month.

Watching small numbers of American troops clear out of Afghanistan’s capital, and seeing locals risking their lives to flee before the Taliban moved in, reminds Klinkhammer how Americans fled Saigon in 1975.

Americans are again leaving behind civilian allies who fear pain, death and oppression at the hands of new rulers: the Viet Cong in Vietnam in 1975, the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2021.

“It’s like déjà vu,” he said.

Klinkhammer said he harbors some anger toward former President George W. Bush, who sold the American public on the myth that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, and that American soldiers needed to deploy to eliminate that threat and others around the Middle East.

Iraq never had such weapons. But that narrative drew 75% of Americans to support the war effort as of March 2003, according to Gallup polling. Since 2001, 1.9 million to 3 million American soldiers have been deployed to support war operations in Afghanistan and Iraq; more than 15,000 American soldiers and contractors have died; another 177,000 uniformed Afghans, Pakistanis, Iraqis, and Syrian allies had died as of November 2019, according to Brown University research.

During his first tour in Vietnam, Klinkhammer considered becoming a contentious objector. He remembered seeing American soldiers write the words “Merry Christmas,” then a racial slur, on bombs.

Healey said he’s witnessed similar racism in the past week. He’s seen some Americans, even veterans, making fun of the desperate Afghans in the infamous video shared last week who died while clinging to airplanes taking off in futile attempts to escape the Taliban.

American presidents of both major political parties promised to get out of Afghanistan. Barack Obama and Donald Trump both said they’d do it; neither did. President Joe Biden issued orders to make it happen, and the Taliban is taking advantage.

Experts have said the violence and fear was inevitable, if the U.S. were to pull out. The Taliban knew it couldn’t overpower American forces, but calculated that American-backed Afghan forces would fall like dominoes. Other less powerful military forces, including that of France, have been more successful in rescuing their Afghan allies before the Taliban could find them.

“The mishandled withdrawal from Afghanistan is a tragic disaster,” U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., said in a statement last week. “President Biden’s absentee leadership, flawed decision making, and lack of a thoughtful plan for withdrawal from the region created this crisis. President Biden’s own words show how badly he misjudged the situation. My thoughts are with our troops in Afghanistan and the Americans still in harm’s way.”

Healey doesn’t see it that way, not entirely at least. Of the evacuation, he said: “I don’t know if it could have gone any better than it was.” The situation was bad to begin with, he said.

“We should’ve got out a long time ago,” Klinkhammer said.

American pride was something Healey said soldiers needed to have to keep morale up while deployed, but that can become a curse after coming home. “I feel like a lot of vets are numb; that’s the natural response. That’s normal. That’s why vets need to find someone to help process these feelings,” he said.

Klinkhammer wishes America would have learned its lesson after Vietnam and gotten out of the “nation-building” business.

“We’ve got enough (expletive) in our own country to keep us busy,” Klinkhammer said, listing overlapping internal crises the U.S. has struggled to deal with: The growing national debt; the violent Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by people aiming to prevent a peaceful transition of power; and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The similarities between Afghanistan and Vietnam are obvious; Klinkhammer and Healey pointed them out without even being asked.

The enemy — whether it was the Viet Cong or the Taliban — was undefinable, unorganized and unknowable. They didn’t wear uniforms. As Healey pointed out, they may be shooting at soldiers in the morning, then putting away the guns and be farming in the afternoon.

Opposition militants didn’t have a uniform that identified them as “the enemy.” The American mission was never explicitly stated — “if there even was one,” Healey quipped.

Both wars were bogged down by politicians meddling, a symptom of there being no clear goal that could have been achieved or abandoned.

During the pullout, millions of

,

of the Americans and the allies themselves were left behind in both Vietnam and Afghanistan.

“I can’t identify a difference (between Vietnam and Afghanistan) other than the body count,” Klinkhammer said; more than 58,000 Americans died from 1955-1975 in Vietnam.

During his tours, Healey tried to leave the deep thinking and reasoning for the conflict to those who outranked him. While being stationed outside South Asia between his first and second tours in Afghanistan, Healey began to question why he had to lose so many friends in the desert.

Healey said he feels it is Americans’ duty “to protect that right” to freedom for all those that want it. But Afghans didn’t show a particular interest in experiencing Americans’ understanding of freedom, Healey said of his experience.

He described the culture in Afghanistan as “tribal.” Conflicts between different towns and villages were common before Americans ever showed up. Many locals the soldiers interacted with were apathetic toward the Western powers’ presence. Dozens of Americans died in infamous “green on blue” attacks, where supposed Afghan allies turned their weapons on U.S. troops.

“I don’t think they felt too oppressed,” he said of Afghanistan’s people. “I thought we were there for protection. But forcing democracy on them? That wasn’t going to work.”

Healey is left wondering if defeating the Taliban and installing democracy was even possible.

What mattered

On Aug. 15, Healey shared a post from a Facebook page normally devoted to the funny moments members of the military uniquely experience. This post wasn’t meant to be funny.

It read: “October 7, 2001 was the beginning of the U.S. war in Afghanistan. Here, 2,312 American Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, and Airmen would be killed in action over the course of nearly 20 years of blood, sweat and tears of almost three generations of Americans. While countless others were wounded by the conflict and carry scars that may never be visible. We have seen fathers and mothers deploy to only hand over the fight to their children. It will go down as the longest conflict in American history.

“For what? Well, for 20 years we have not had a repeat of the attacks we faced on September 11th, 2001. We forced a determined enemy to stay in hiding for 20 years, waiting for our withdrawal.

“As we watch the collapse of Afghanistan, please remember that you did what you were assigned to do, to protect America, your brothers and sisters to your left and right, and you did it with honor.

“What you did mattered to us …”

