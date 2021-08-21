Ten years ago, Zachary Zdroik was back home watching TV. A news report showed ISIS militants walking through Husaybah in Iraq, along the Syrian border, where Zdroik had been stationed as a Marine.
Behind the militants on TV, Zdroik made out a couple characters written on a door: “2-1.” That was the marking made on doors of buildings that had been cleared by 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines — the division Zdroik had been a member of during his four years in the Corps.
The Marines had cleared the area some time ago. Now, a terrorist organization controlled it.
Seeing that 2-1 on a building in an area now controlled by the enemy? It was one of the first moments Zdroik began to ask the question: “What was the point?”
It’s a question a lot of veterans who have seen combat since 9/11 are asking as Afghanistan falls to the enemy, to the Taliban, a nebulous fanatical organization with a history of atrocities including beheadings, human trafficking and massacres; suppression, particularly toward women and those of other religions; and aiding terrorist groups like al-Qaida, the extremists behind the 9/11 attacks, co-founded by Osama bin Laden.
Healey didn’t hide that he’s glad Americans are finally getting out of Afghanistan, a country where he spent two tours as a soldier in the Army infantry.
During his final tour from 2013-14, Healey said it felt like the end. Some of the missions involved closing down posts and other “downsizing” tasks.
The end of the war was near, or so it seemed.
He didn’t think Americans would still be in Afghanistan through 2017, much less into 2021.
Still, he fears the pain the Taliban may inflict on Afghans who have had a taste of freedom.
“This hurts…idk what to think,” Healey posted on Facebook on Aug. 13 after Kandahar — a city 350 miles southeast of Kabul where Healey was stationed during in his second tour in Afghanistan — was taken by the Taliban.
The Taliban was preparing to march on Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. Three days later, he posted “Let the slaughter begin” over a story about how at least five died at the airport in Kabul while trying to flee their homeland.
During his first tour, in 2011 in the Khost province near the Pakistani border, Healey couldn’t keep track of all the soldiers who were killed — “18 or 19,” he said when interviewed Friday; too many to remember off the cuff. The names of two of his fallen brothers — Lt. Demetrius Frison and Spc. Michael Elm — are tattooed on his right bicep, just above the Statue of Liberty and below a pair of combat boots.
He remembers, in the months and years to come, watching bombs dropped on Baghdad, thinking it was “cool.” He enlisted soon after graduating high school. He didn’t really know why, but he knew he wanted to ship out.
In Afghanistan, “I saw a lot of combat,” Healey said.
Both Zdroik and Healey are open about the “dark places” they went to after returning home.
Healey turned to months of drinking heavily. Still in his mid-20s and without, he said, substantial guidance from the military, he was unaware of and unprepared for how he’d be feeling when he got back to East Troy. Connecting with a Department of Veterans Affairs therapist for the first time at the end of 2015 probably saved his life, he said.
“A veteran can go to a dark place, like that,” Zdroik said, snapping his fingers.
Healey talked about how he’d felt one of the main goals of their efforts in Afghanistan was protecting its people. With American troops now leaving without bringing substantial change, there’s a feeling of failure, like the United States is abandoning the people it had promised to look after.
“Peacekeeping, helping towns and villages establish more of an economy, a better school system,” Healey said of the ostensible goals soldiers were tasked with during his 2011 tour. In his mind, “we were there for the people.”
But that scattered and indefinite set of responsibilities, compared to what he’d been told of the goals of the mission before shipping out — i.e., to eliminate an enemy, a much more black-and-white goal — led Healey to start having doubts.
“I questioned that, a couple months in: Why we were there?” Healey said.
Rules of engagement
Often, Taliban insurgents would engage, then flee into Pakistan where the U.S. soldiers weren’t authorized to go. There were rarely any outposts or specific targets to take out, the opposite of Zdroik’s experience in Iraq, where he described his day-to-day life as “kicking down doors, killing bad guys.”
In reflection, “The question ‘why?’ came up a lot,” Healey said.
‘20 incoherent wars, one year at a time’
When the feeling of a lack of purpose for the conflict became difficult to ignore, Healey’s internal purpose became simpler and more traditional: “Make sure the person on your left and on your right makes it home.”
He fears a rise in suicides among Afghanistan veterans who are facing the same mental dilemma, of how the trauma they went through and the friends they lost, in the end, may have achieved next to nothing.
“We didn’t fight a 20-year war in Afghanistan; we fought 20 incoherent wars, one year at a time, without a sense of direction,” Mike Jason, a U.S. Army colonel who retired after 24 years of active duty in 2019, wrote in a piece titled “What We Got Wrong in Afghanistan” that was published by The Atlantic last week.
“The U.S. military can and should be blamed for the collapse of security forces in Afghanistan … in the military, the main effort gets the best resources and the best talent available. For more than 20 years, no matter what was reported, what we read in the headlines, efforts to build and train large-scale conventional security forces in Afghanistan and Iraq have mostly been an aimless, ham-fisted acronym soup of trial and error that never became the true main effort, and we are to blame for that.”
America’s occupation of Afghanistan was “a book without a plot,” Jason wrote. “In most cases, these men and women courageously made it up as they went along … (F)rom my tours in Iraq through to my time in Afghanistan, larger systemic problems were never truly addressed. We did not successfully build the Iraqi and Afghan forces as institutions. We failed to establish the necessary infrastructure that dealt effectively with military education, training, pay systems, career progression, personnel, accountability — all the things that make a professional security force.”
With the War in Afghanistan ending, many veterans are feared to be heading to the same dark place Healey and Zdroik have both survived — as they face the reality that little has changed despite the thousands of lives lost and untold trauma experienced.
Healey said he’s happy he’s seen a therapist and has a support system, including his loving wife, who’s also a social worker with whom he’s planning to move to Colorado Springs in the coming weeks.
When veterans leave the military, they’re often handed a pamphlet, and maybe some instructions about how to get connected to the Department of Veterans Affairs and other benefits. Healey and other advocates have been saying for years that that isn’t enough, especially considering how structured life in the service is compared to civilian life.
Implementing a regimen with military-like discipline and requirements to see a therapist, get benefits and connect with employment opportunities could help improve the situation, they say.
That’s where Zdroik and Healey are turning their energy right now: Toward other vets, dealing with the same confusion they faced upon returning home. Particularly since they are all facing the fact that the Taliban is back in power in Afghanistan, less than 20 years after American soldiers gave their lives driving them from power.
“Vets are really reaching out to each other,” to check on each other, Healey said, a sentiment shared by Zdroik and Klinkhammer.
An average of between 17 and 22 Americans veterans commit suicide every day.
About three-fourths of the veterans who die by suicide are not connected with the VA; one of Zdroik’s focal points is getting vets who don’t have benefits connected with the VA so they can receive what they have earned; of the 19 million U.S. veterans alive today, about 1.7 million have no health insurance.
“We’re focused on the mental health side, in my office,” Zdroik said.
Healey said he fears if he hadn’t sought out mental health help, he’d be one of those 22.
Without therapy: “I think I’d still be an angry son of a (expletive),” he laughed. “I’m still trying to process it all … it’s going to take more than a day.”
Vietnam like Afghanistan
Dr. Klinkhammer is a Navy vet who was stationed Vietnam in 1972-73 and in 1975, as Americans were evacuating. (He’s one of the men in the famous photographs of Navy sailors pushing a helicopter into the ocean off the deck of the USS Midway to make room for incoming aircraft carrying those fleeing Saigon, then South Vietnam’s capital, in the war’s final days.)
He was born in Racine, grew up in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, but spent most of his career as a nurse anesthetist living in Racine; almost half of his medical career was with the VA. A cancer survivor, he retired from his private practice last month.
Watching small numbers of American troops clear out of Afghanistan’s capital, and seeing locals risking their lives to flee before the Taliban moved in, reminds Klinkhammer how Americans fled Saigon in 1975.
Americans are again leaving behind civilian allies who fear pain, death and oppression at the hands of new rulers: the Viet Cong in Vietnam in 1975, the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2021.
“It’s like déjà vu,” he said.
Klinkhammer said he harbors some anger toward former President George W. Bush, who sold the American public on the myth that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, and that American soldiers needed to deploy to eliminate that threat and others around the Middle East.
Iraq never had such weapons. But that narrative drew 75% of Americans to support the war effort as of March 2003, according to Gallup polling. Since 2001, 1.9 million to 3 million American soldiers have been deployed to support war operations in Afghanistan and Iraq; more than 15,000 American soldiers and contractors have died; another 177,000 uniformed Afghans, Pakistanis, Iraqis, and Syrian allies had died as of November 2019, according to Brown University research.
During his first tour in Vietnam, Klinkhammer considered becoming a contentious objector. He remembered seeing American soldiers write the words “Merry Christmas,” then a racial slur, on bombs.
Healey said he’s witnessed similar racism in the past week. He’s seen some Americans, even veterans, making fun of the desperate Afghans in the infamous video shared last week who died while clinging to airplanes taking off in futile attempts to escape the Taliban.
American presidents of both major political parties promised to get out of Afghanistan. Barack Obama and Donald Trump both said they’d do it; neither did. President Joe Biden issued orders to make it happen, and the Taliban is taking advantage.
Experts have said the violence and fear was inevitable, if the U.S. were to pull out. The Taliban knew it couldn’t overpower American forces, but calculated that American-backed Afghan forces would fall like dominoes. Other less powerful military forces, including that of France, have been more successful in rescuing their Afghan allies before the Taliban could find them.
“The mishandled withdrawal from Afghanistan is a tragic disaster,” U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., said in a statement last week. “President Biden’s absentee leadership, flawed decision making, and lack of a thoughtful plan for withdrawal from the region created this crisis. President Biden’s own words show how badly he misjudged the situation. My thoughts are with our troops in Afghanistan and the Americans still in harm’s way.”
Healey doesn’t see it that way, not entirely at least. Of the evacuation, he said: “I don’t know if it could have gone any better than it was.” The situation was bad to begin with, he said.
“We should’ve got out a long time ago,” Klinkhammer said.
American pride was something Healey said soldiers needed to have to keep morale up while deployed, but that can become a curse after coming home. “I feel like a lot of vets are numb; that’s the natural response. That’s normal. That’s why vets need to find someone to help process these feelings,” he said.
“We’ve got enough (expletive) in our own country to keep us busy,” Klinkhammer said, listing overlapping internal crises the U.S. has struggled to deal with: The growing national debt; the violent Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by people aiming to prevent a peaceful transition of power; and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The similarities between Afghanistan and Vietnam are obvious; Klinkhammer and Healey pointed them out without even being asked.
The enemy — whether it was the Viet Cong or the Taliban — was undefinable, unorganized and unknowable. They didn’t wear uniforms. As Healey pointed out, they may be shooting at soldiers in the morning, then putting away the guns and be farming in the afternoon.
Opposition militants didn’t have a uniform that identified them as “the enemy.” The American mission was never explicitly stated — “if there even was one,” Healey quipped.
Both wars were bogged down by politicians meddling, a symptom of there being no clear goal that could have been achieved or abandoned.
of the Americans and the allies themselves were left behind in both Vietnam and Afghanistan.
“I can’t identify a difference (between Vietnam and Afghanistan) other than the body count,” Klinkhammer said; more than 58,000 Americans died from 1955-1975 in Vietnam.
During his tours, Healey tried to leave the deep thinking and reasoning for the conflict to those who outranked him. While being stationed outside South Asia between his first and second tours in Afghanistan, Healey began to question why he had to lose so many friends in the desert.
Healey said he feels it is Americans’ duty “to protect that right” to freedom for all those that want it. But Afghans didn’t show a particular interest in experiencing Americans’ understanding of freedom, Healey said of his experience.
He described the culture in Afghanistan as “tribal.” Conflicts between different towns and villages were common before Americans ever showed up. Many locals the soldiers interacted with were apathetic toward the Western powers’ presence. Dozens of Americans died in infamous “green on blue” attacks, where supposed Afghan allies turned their weapons on U.S. troops.
“I don’t think they felt too oppressed,” he said of Afghanistan’s people. “I thought we were there for protection. But forcing democracy on them? That wasn’t going to work.”
Healey is left wondering if defeating the Taliban and installing democracy was even possible.
What mattered
On Aug. 15, Healey shared a post from a Facebook page normally devoted to the funny moments members of the military uniquely experience. This post wasn’t meant to be funny.
It read: “October 7, 2001 was the beginning of the U.S. war in Afghanistan. Here, 2,312 American Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, and Airmen would be killed in action over the course of nearly 20 years of blood, sweat and tears of almost three generations of Americans. While countless others were wounded by the conflict and carry scars that may never be visible. We have seen fathers and mothers deploy to only hand over the fight to their children. It will go down as the longest conflict in American history.
“For what? Well, for 20 years we have not had a repeat of the attacks we faced on September 11th, 2001. We forced a determined enemy to stay in hiding for 20 years, waiting for our withdrawal.
“As we watch the collapse of Afghanistan, please remember that you did what you were assigned to do, to protect America, your brothers and sisters to your left and right, and you did it with honor.
“What you did mattered to us …”
1 of 38
266460 SchAfg
Spc. Christopher Parks, of Manhattan, Kansas, at left, and Spc. Derek Rubenthaler, of Lincoln, return to their barracks after a day of work at the lumber yard at Forward Operating Base Sharana on Wednesday, March 23, 2011. The soldiers are part of Nebraska's 623rd Engineering Company and make the trek home under airplanes and through softball and soccer games.
Children sweep the streets at the district center of Marwakh, near Combat Outpost Zormat, on Saturday, March 19, 2011. First Lt. Justin Schultz, of Council Bluffs, not pictured, and the 1-168th battalion of the Iowa National Guard's Delta Company worked with Shura leaders to set up a work for cash project in which locals boys and men cleaned up the streets of the bazaar.
Sgt. Adam Norgaard, of Spencer, lifts weights at the gym at Combat Outpost Zormat on Monday, March 21, 2011. Norgaard said he tries to lift every day, though some days his missions make him too tired or busy to do so.
Spc. Josh Vondrak, of Sioux City, at center, and Staff Sgt. David Pinney, of Sioux City, with Pfc. Ryan Baue, of Le Mars, at left, joke around shortly after sunrise at a burn pit at Bagram Airfield after an overnight presence patrol mission in which their convoy patrolled a section north of the airfield starting at 10 P.M. on Friday and ending when they started the second part of their mission at 6 A.M. on Saturday, March 26, 2011. The second platoon, of Charlie troop of the 1-113th Cavalry Squadron of the Iowa National Guard, then assisted the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team in detonating an unexploded ordinance in a controlled manner. They finished at 11:30 that morning.
Pfc. Cody Demoss, of Des Moines, wears a flower he picked from a field while he and members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron's HHT pass through several towns on a foot patrol of a section of the Bagram Security Zone nearby Bagram Airfield on Sunday, March 27, 2011.
Spc. Scott Dougherty, of Des Moines, poses for a portrait while he and members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron's HHT pass through several towns on a foot patrol of a section of the Bagram Security Zone nearby Bagram Airfield on Sunday, March 27, 2011.
Spc. Eric Armstrong, of South Sioux City, poses for a portrait while he and members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron's HHT pass through several towns on a foot patrol of a section of the Bagram Security Zone nearby Bagram Airfield on Sunday, March 27, 2011.
Pvt. Christopher Grady, of Ford Dodge, passes a gate in a fence leading to a village outside of Bagram Airfield on Tuesday, March 29, 2011. The Iowa National Guard's the 2-34th Brigade HHC PSD were participating in a patrol of the Bagram Security Zone.
Spc. Kyle Graber, of Kalona, Iowa, pulls security while members of the 2-34th Brigade HHC PSD talk with local villagers about a problem of flooding outside of Bagram Airfield on Tuesday, March 29, 2011. The Iowa National Guardsmen were participating in a patrol of the Bagram Security Zone.
Spc. Chad Cosens, a medic of Madrid, AT RIGHT, treats a young girl who said she had fallen into the cooking fire at her home in a village outside of Bagram Airfield on Tuesday, March 29, 2011. Cosens said that he is flooded with medical aid requests when the villagers find out he is a medic. The Iowa National Guard's the 2-34th Brigade HHC PSD were participating in a patrol of the Bagram Security Zone.
Spc. Justin Ishmael-Rupp, of Sioux City, squeezes through an opening in a wall while he and members of the 2-34th Brigade HHC PSD make their way on winding paths back to Bagram Airfield on Tuesday, March 29, 2011. The Iowa National Guardsmen were participating in a patrol of the Bagram Security Zone.
The 2-34th Brigade HHC PSD passes through fields soaked from recent rainfall outside of Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan on March 29, 2011. The Iowa National Guardsmen were participating in a patrol of the Bagram Security Zone.
Sgt. Heather Eberly, of Altoona, cleans the gunshot wound in the stomach of Sgt. Daniel O'Connor, of Tampa, Fla. at the Battalion Aid Station at Forward Operating Base Wright in Kunar Province on Friday, April 1, 2011. O'Connor, with the 2-327th 101st Airborne Charlie Company, was wounded during an offensive earlier this week. Eberly is a medic with the Iowa National Guard's 734th Agribusiness Development Team.
Major Mary Parmenter, of Perry, at left, hugs Sgt. Heather Eberly, of Altoona, at the Department of Women's Affairs at a village near Forward Operating Base Wright in Kunar province on Saturday, April 2, 2011. As a medic, Eberly participated in a day filled with treating trauma patients and said the experience was starting to settle in and she was having trouble sleeping. "Unfortunately, with residual effects of trauma, sleep is not easy to come by," Eberly said. The women are part of the Female Engagement Team for the Iowa National Guard's 734th Agribusiness Development Team.
Pfc. Matt Gibson, of Batavia, stands in front of a MATV that hit a mine near the village of Pacha Khak on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Gibson, who belongs to the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron, and his platoon were headed to a key leader engagement at the village when the lead vehicle hit the mine, which they believe was set off by the weight of the MATV.
At right, Pfc. Matt Gibson, of Batavia, and Sgt. Cullen Wurzer, of Des Moines, exit a shack where they found a number of weapons, including RPGs and an RPG launcher, in the village of Pacha Khak on Thursday, April 7, 2011.
Spc. Shane Taylor, of Slater, crawls into a small cave as Spc. Jordan Wall, of Fort Dodge, pulls security in the village of Pacha Khak on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Members of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron discovered munitions in caves and a storage shed at Pacha Khak.
Spc. Jeremy Henrich, of Hinton, climbs down the steep wall of a ravine in pursuit of two insurgents trying to make their escape through the narrow passages of the riverbed near the village of Walli Kalay on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Henrich and three other members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron engaged in contact with the insurgents at the bottom of the ravine. The insurgents, who died, were believed to have been pursuing an ambush on two of the squadron's soldiers.
Members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron make contact with two insurgents in a dry ravine near the village of Walli Kalay on Thursday, April 7, 2011. The insurgents were believed to have been pursuing an ambush on two of the squadron's soldiers.
Members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron make contact with two insurgents in a dry ravine near the village of Walli Kalay on Thursday, April 7, 2011. The insurgents were believed to have been pursuing an ambush on two of the squadron's soldiers.
Spc. Shane Taylor, of Slater, walks toward a pass that had been cleared by air support near the village of Walli Kalay on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Four members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron engaged in contact with the insurgents at the bottom of the ravine. The insurgents, who died, were believed to have been pursuing an ambush on two of the squadron's soldiers.
Staff Sgt. Michael Davis, of Altoona, rests shortly after engaging in contact with two insurgents in a dry ravine near the village of Walli Kalay on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Also pictured is Spc. Brandon Dykun, of Pittsburg, at left, who was also involved in the firefight at the bottom of the ravine. The men are with the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron.
Spc. Jeremy Henrich, of Hinton, wears a tattered uniform after being involved in a firefight while in pursuit of two insurgents trying to make their escape through the narrow passages of the riverbed near the village of Walli Kalay on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Henrich, who believes the hole may have been caused by a bullet, and three other members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron engaged in contact with the insurgents at the bottom of the ravine. The insurgents, who died, were believed to have been pursuing an ambush on two of the squadron's soldiers.
Possessions belonging to an insurgent killed in action are piled inside of his hate near the village of Walli Kalay on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Four members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron engaged in contact with two insurgents at the bottom of the ravine. The insurgents were believed to have been pursuing an ambush on two of the squadron's soldiers.
With the blood of an insurgent fighter on his hand, Spc. Brandon Dykun, of Pittsburg, smokes a cigarette shortly after engaging in contact with two insurgents in a dry ravine near the village of Walli Kalay on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Dykun volunteered to be with the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron.
Spc. Andrew Suggs, of Cedar Rapids, rests among Afghan villagers awaiting the identification and release of the bodies of two insurgents who were involved in a firefight with the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron near the village of Walli Kalay on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Four members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron engaged in contact with the insurgents at the bottom of a ravine. The insurgents were believed to have been pursuing an ambush on two of the squadron's soldiers.
Spc. Andrew Suggs, of Cedar Rapids, rests among Afghan villagers awaiting the identification and release of the bodies of two insurgents who were involved in a firefight with the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron near the village of Walli Kalay on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Suggs, who is on his second deployment, is part of the Iowa National Guard's 2-34th Battalion Special Troops Platoon Bravo Company.
An Afghan man views the bodies of two insurgents killed in action near the village of Walli Kalay on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Four members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron engaged in contact with two insurgents at the bottom of the ravine. The insurgents were believed to have been pursuing an ambush on two of the squadron's soldiers.
MATVs belong to the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron leave the village of Pacha Khak after a firefight in the nearby village of Walli Kalay on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Members of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron discovered munitions in caves and a storage shed at Pacha Khak.
Afghan National Police give a ride to members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron near the village of Pacha Khak on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Four members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron engaged in contact with the insurgents at the bottom of a ravine. The insurgents were believed to have been pursuing an ambush on two of the squadron's soldiers.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team completes a controlled detonation of weapons discovered in the village of Pacha Khak on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Members of the AIr Force Office of Special Investigations and the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron discovered the munitions in caves and a storage shed.
Sgt. Cullen Wurzer, of Des Moines, rubs his eyes after a long day involving a mine explosion, a weapons cache discovery and a firefight near the village of Pacha Khak on Thursday, April 7, 2011. Also pictured are, from left, Cpt. Randall Stanford, of Clive, Spc. Kristina Gupton, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina and Staff Sgt. Cody Johnson, of Ankeny. With the exception of Gupton, who is a combat photographer, the soldiers are members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron.
A member of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron pulls security at the end of the day near the village of Pacha Khak on Thursday, April 7, 2011. The day included a mine explosion, a weapons cache discovery and a firefight.
From left, Spc. Kristina Gupton, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Staff Sgt. Cody Johnson, of Ankeny, Spc. Mark Odde, of Atlantic, and Sgt. Cullen Wurzer, of Des Moines, relax after a long day involving a mine explosion, a weapons cache discovery and a firefight near the village of Pacha Khak on Thursday, April 7, 2011. With the exception of Gupton, who is a combat photographer, the soldiers are members of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron.
Spc. Eric Armstrong, of South Sioux City, rests his hands on his M4 rifle, revealing a tattoo that says "Invictus Maneo," a motto for the Armstrong Clan of Scotland, during a weapons testing just outside of Bagram Airfield on Saturday, April 9, 2011. The meaning of the Latin phrase is "I Remain Unvanquished." Armstrong is part of the Iowa National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron's HHT.
Sgt. Robert Bare, of Pratt, Kansas, enjoys hot dogs in a shack near Charlie Company barracks at Camp Phoenix on Thursday, April 14, 2011. Bare is part of the Charlie Company of the Nebraska Army National Guard's 1-134th Cavalry Squadron, which is stationed at Camp Phoenix.
Sgt. John Matheson, 45, of Omaha poses for a portrait near Musahi, south of Kabul, on Friday, April 15, 2011. This is the second deployment for Matheson, who is part of the 1-134th Calvary Squadron of the Nebraska National Guard HHT.
With village elders at left and Col. Mohammad Zia Mohammadi, the section commander of the Shakardara district, in blue at right, 2nd Lt. Joshua Metcalf, at center, of Lincoln, and 2nd Lt. Sean Polson, of Chadron, participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new bridge over a river in the Shakardara district on Saturday, April 16, 2011. Metcalf is part of Bravo Troop, which does police mentoring, in the Nebraska National Guard's 1-113th Cavalry Squadron
In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit calm infants during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 20.
SGT. ISAIAH CAMPBELL, U.S. Marine Corps via Associated Press
A copy of the official VVA (Vietnam Veterans of America) Veteran publication from spring 2000 features photos — taken April 30, 1975, aboard the USS Midway — of sailors pushing helicopters into the ocean to make room for more aircraft fleeing Saigon. Racine-native Steve Klinkhammer identified himself as the man third from left in this photo, in a white T-shirt with lengthy sideburns.
The names of the late Lt. Demetrius Frison and Spc. Michael Elm, both of whom died in Afghanistan, are tattooed on Derek Healey's right bicep, just above the Statue of Liberty and below a pair of combat boots.