MOUNT PLEASANT — While some residents are dusting off their dormant fire pits or collecting leaves to burn, it might be time to be reminded of the open burning ordinance.
Mount Pleasant Village Trustee Ram Bhatia received an email from a resident who was concerned about their neighbor burning yard debris, which prompted a discussion during the Committee of the Whole meeting on May 28.
After a short discussion, the Village Board decided not to recommend any action but instead opted to remind residents of the village ordinance already in place, which is comparable to the open burning ordinance for neighboring Sturtevant.
According to the Mount Pleasant ordinance, open fires are prohibited except for “outdoor fires for cooking and recreation. Recreational fires shall not consist of plastic, rubber, asphalt, oily substances or any materials which will create dense smoke.”
For open fires on the property of one or two-family residences, the ordinances states: “The fire shall not burn wet, combustible rubbish, garbage, oily substances, asphalt, plastics, rubber products or any substances that create dense, black smoke upon combustion. The fire shall not be less than 10 feet from the property line, nor be permitted to burn within 30 feet of the nearest wall of any building or wooden structure. Fires are not allowed in any street or alley.”
Bhatia said he understands there might be some awkward interactions between neighbors who want to maintain a good relationship but also want to have their boundaries respected. He recommends residents should go to the village website to learn more about the ordinance.
“In my opinion, people should go to the village website and read the ordinance and then follow the rules,” Bhatia said. “There are restrictions on what can be done and what cannot be done … if you follow these rules, there should not be any problems.”
Village President Dave DeGroot said he does not anticipate many problems coming from open burning as long as people respect the ordinance in place.
“From our perspective, we don’t have a problem with people and their little ring fires,” DeGroot said. “Unless it’s egregious with smoke going into the next guy’s house or whatever, it’s kind of a ‘live and let live’ sort of thing.”
If the village gets inundated with complaints, officials said it’s possible that the ordinance might be evaluated for minor improvements.
“There are restrictions on what can be done and what cannot be done … if you follow these rules, there should not be any problems.” Ram Bhatia, Mount Pleasant trustee
